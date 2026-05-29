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Kim Elizabeth's avatar
Kim Elizabeth
1d

Sorry to hear you’re at a funeral today India but thank you for still doing your weekend post- of course i would be completely understanding if you didnt but have to tell you id miss it SO Much! Really is a highlight of my weekend so thank you very much in advance! X

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Busy Nana's avatar
Busy Nana
12h

I said goodbye to a good friend today.

We are a bunch of friends blessed with many years together,

so today feels shaped by nostalgia and nonsense and memories of better times.

If you’re feeling the same, India, give yourself the space to recover — and then write.

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