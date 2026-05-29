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If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is June’s As Good As It Looks. All Lucinda’s previous picks are here on Substack and also here on Collagerie. All posts auto-paywall after 2 weeks.

Hello again AGAILERS and welcome back…

This month and especially this weekend, the scorchio bank holiday one, where I am sitting in the cool writing this, I am in full summer joyous, holidays on the horizon mode, and I think my purchases reflect this, although I was a bit premature with some of them. But hey, they are now out and proud having been waiting in the wings patiently. Their day has come!

I always think when I look at the pictures of all my purchases all together I think, this is my happiest month yet… brilliant buys, for me at least, and hopefully some of you might see the point. I do fall in love with things, I don’t know who said shopping can’t make you happy, and I do see that, I really do, but when I find something and am thrilled by it, the print, the fit, the quality etc, I really find joy in that, wearing it but also sharing it. I would hate it if everyone looked the same, but yet I get real pleasure if someone else delights in it too!

Thank you, as always, to India who lets me shop and share with purpose and pleasure!

LX

Pleated Pull on Cotton Poplin Trousers in Carmine Blue, £175 from Toast

Toast trousers… I love this colour, it is my happy vibe, holiday-feeling although I wear it all year round in some guise or another as it’s so uplifting. These are really baggy (in a good way), strangely flattering for such a big trouser and if you are a fan of the wide leg, these are for you. They are in a really nice cotton crisp poplin, so none of the sag. Also, because the waist elastic is nice, wide and generous, you can adjust to hips if you are taller or waist if you are short like me, but I can also wear them with a platform sandal and just pull them down a tad. I hate a mean waistband, they should be banned! Nice side pockets too. Also, and quite strange, they are quite smart. I will wear mine with a white (or the one I am about to talk all to you about) shirt, not ironed, and a great big, simple brown belt.

Portlligat shirt in fine poplin, WNU x Lucy Williams, £130

Lucy Williams has teamed up with WNU and I borrowed this shirt to wear in a video I was doing. I loved it so much I had to order one! It’s collarless, which I love, and in a great tobacco shade which goes really well with aforementioned trousers but is also great with a feminine skirt as it’s really plain, masculine, (am I allowed to say that?), and in a great cotton, not thin, stout. I got mine in a small, as they come up on the big side. Nice side pocket detail. I bought one like it from the Jill Sander collection for Uniqlo about 15/20 years ago now and it’s still going strong, feels utilitarian and cool so I know this will become a firm friend.

Sandy Slides in Solid Dark Green, £390 from La Double J

When I fall in love with an item, I do fall hard and these are one of those things that I just couldn’t resist. As you might (or might not and that’s fine) have noticed, I like quite plain things as the main menu and then with the starter and pudding I like quite idiosyncratic things, personal and less workaday. These are just joyous! I’ve always loved a tassel and a hand made, hand tooled quality about accessories, so these ticked all the boxes. There are other colour combinations, equally fabulous, my friend Molly was wearing the tan and white which looked amazing on her.

Day’s End Linen Striped Pull-On Pants, £88 from Free People

These are great, they come in different colours but this combo had me at the first glance. I realise that I have always had an uneasy relationship with linen. These are cotton and linen, not flimsy but have a slight slub to them. I think I feel linen looks ‘crushed’ on me, don’t take me wrong, I love not ironing anything and I also wash things the minute I buy them, not because I’m a hygiene freak but because I am curious as to how they will behave after as I don’t really dry clean anything if I can help it. The colours are my best combination, tobacco, green, electric blue and yellow… I mean, all in one place!!!! I love the fact that the hem is huge and has been ‘placed’ on a slight angle. Again, the wide generous waist band and although they are super easy to wear, just the right length so no adjusting to taste, they are snazzy and smart.

Lizzie Fortunato Gold-Plated Cabana Bead Necklace, currently £195 from Liberty

I don’t know about you but one of the reasons I love spring and going into summer is that for me it’s bead season! There is a sense of freedom about it that you can’t do so much in the cold, like wearing a holiday necklace find over a sweater. So I really enjoy mixing them up, on shirts or T-shirts, flinging them around. This one I have been eyeing up for ages. The designer does quite a few iterations of these but this one for me ticks all the boxes, as I love fresh water pearls and they look luscious with these coloured beads, plus the shapes are all slightly different and plus plus, looks as great long with a short or doubled up with a great white T shirt. Wonderful, bringing on summer.

Handwoven Rope Laundry Baskets Gabe, set of 2, £139 from Westwing

I’m relatively new to this company, Westwing, and they are new to the UK, but I am loving their selection, as you find things that aren’t around and seen so much, plus they include lots of brands, not just their own, all at different prices, like we do at Collagerie! I love these guys. They have a point of difference, remind me a little of the string lampshades that I adore, plus my wicker vintage laundry baskets are unravelling with age, much as I love them. And it takes quite a lot for me to replace beloved things, but these have me.

Weleda Skin Food 🙌🏼, £15.99 from Cult Beauty

I’ve never quite understood those creams or products that tell you that you can put them anywhere, anytime. I like simple instructions of where and when. But this is just that and I understand what all the fuss is about and what a wondercream it is. I now have a slightly unhealthy relationship with it which is that I carry it around AT ALL TIMES. It’s great as a hand cream, really rich but not greasy as it sinks in fast. I put it on my knees, feet and face. It not only gives you a ‘glow’ (magic word) but you also feel the nourishment. It seems to have helped my nails as well (which after two trips to the recycling plant in Wandsworth with garden cuttings were in dire need). I love it and it is now my most constant companion.

ZW Collection Midi Dress With Ruffles, £39.99 from Zara

I’m slightly hysterical about this dress for a couple of reasons… When I tried it on it felt so right, beautifully effortless, very elegant. The top half is just very slightly exaggerated, which makes it feel very modern, and the waterfall frill at the front has nothing ‘girly’ about it. It has a slightly open but not exposed back, just a half zip and a couple of tiny buttons which makes it hang really well. I tried the S and the M and weirdly they were both as good, so, full disclosure I bought them both as was so worried I might do eating spillage and if I did… I have done that only once before and it was Zara as well, a brilliant pair of khaki trousers that I fell in love with, the cut of which I hadn’t seen before and I wear them ALL the time. I have my ‘good’ pair and my mucking around ones. That was about 5 years ago so I don’t feel so bad. But this dress is an absolute keeper, flattering, falls in all the right places and the fabric is viscose so doesn’t crease. Fine by me.

Sandals with wooden heels, £139 from Massimo Dutti

I bought these a while ago but they still have them online. I love a bit of height but not with spindle heels, so these are just the right side of a flat with height. Great colour, really well made as the suede is edged and great quality. I like the fact that they have a slightly Japanese feel to them. Having just seen the film Kukuho (I highly recommend it) about Kabuki, I am in the zone. Really comfortable too. Perhaps go a size down as I am five and the four was great, you don’t want to be sloshing around in them. The ankle straps make you feel very snug and secure which is great when you have a little height to navigate.

Jacquard-weave shopper, £27.99 from H&M

This is so darling. Love the colours, not too shouty, and the slender straps which feel very feminine, plus they don’t feel inexpensive AT ALL, really nicely finished. I feel it could be great in the evening when you need to put more than a lipstick/phone in. It’s a great size, and the striped bit of it is cotton, so no shine involved, just chic.

Small ceramic keepsake box, Henry Holland x Otiumberg, £145

I love it when collaborations feel like a perfect and yet imaginative fit. This is one of those. Henry Holland, fashion designer turned (beautifully) ceramist, has teamed up with one of my favourite jewellery designers, Otiumberg. This would make a gorgeous present if you could bear parting company with it. Perfect on the side of the bed for the little earrings that could so easily escape, but equally fabulous sitting on your best shelf. I love the brown and cream, understated, being thrown the wonderful chubby knot of gold, the two together look so brilliant and natural. Hats off to Henry and Otiumberg for thinking of this lovely thing.

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Ribbon, £29 from SpaceNK

Summer on the horizon always makes me want to wear red lipstick, that and no other make up, with a tan. I really like the matte-ness of Lisa Eldrige’s lipsticks, without that concrete setting feeling. This red is great, no note of blue.

Limited edition The Midi New York, £500 from DeMellier

The words ‘forever pieces’ often send a little chill through me as I buy and view all my clothes as forever things. Indeed, ever since I can remember, probably aged 17, I would say to myself, will I love this when I’m 70? That’s my litmus test, internally. Never not said. But… this bag really is that. I saw it months ago on a press day at DeMellier and fell in love. And now it’s landed. I can be patient for something that’s as glorious as this is. All their bags are beautifully made, the founder, Mireia is inspiring, and if you aren’t familiar with this brand then I urge you to read their story and look at what they do. On to this bag which is so punchy and fabulous, it lifts up everything you wear and is so distinctive and smart, but also, and I have a DeMellier bag from way back, they are built to last, to be bashed about and not made to be precious about them, they really are for ‘working women, but gosh they are stylish.

Made.com dark green gloss Kain storage coffee table, £429 from Next

We have had our ottoman in the sitting room for years and years and it’s smothered in books, hardly room to put down a coffee cup, let alone a TV supper tray, so when I spied this wondrous thing, glossy, green, modern AND with a big drawer… I mean. I love the fact that there are no sharp edges, that it feels modern which given the fact the room is ‘busy’ to say the least, is a nice contrast. I like nothing better than to mix things up, the vintage with industrial, the florals with something hard edged. All about the contrasts.

Liddie Barrel Tank Dress, £100 from Hush

This ticks quite a lot of holiday and beyond boxes. You may know that I am very partial to a tie-dye, dip-dye situation, from cushions to clothes, tablecloths and napkins, I could go on. I love the ease of this dress, the neatness and simplicity of the top bit and then the barrel shape of the lower half, leaving me with a billowing feel without looking Tiggywinkle-esque. It’s flattering and free…and green.

A gazillion thanks to Lucinda for doing these for us every month. I REALLY love this one.

Have a lovely Friday. I’m in London for a funeral today. Given this, tomorrow’s weekend supplement may or may not appear on time, but do please bear with me - it will be along over the weekend, just perhaps not first thing Saturday.