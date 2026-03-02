If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is March's As Good As It Looks.

Hello once again Agailers,

I hope you are all well and the sun is reaching you finally.

Thrilled to be back and to share my favourite finds of the month. Some things are a knockout bargain and quite a few are just very, very worth it, and feel like they were made just for you.

Having just seen the shows in London there was the return (for me it never went away) of that mix of great sportswear mixed with simple ‘quiet luxury’, and layering the two is what I love to do. So, a wonderful sports dress under a simple wool coat is what I will be sallying forth in, cushions and cups, always room for one more. Anyway, it’s stopped raining, for now, the sun is out, blue skies as I am writing this, so I’m very happy that I have found some things that will propel me forward into spring.

These are things that I love. Whenever I buy anything that I mentally label in my head as ‘useful’, I don’t tend to wear it. I don’t want to put on anything that is just useful. I want to feel happy and excited to get dressed in the morning, sit on an uplifting cushion and switch on a lovely lamp. Life’s too short to not be feasting the eyes and indulging the spirits, whatever the budget.

So, I hope you like, love or perhaps that you are just curious, which is fine too, about these things, and that they bring you as much pleasure as they do me.

Love,

Lucinda

Striped cotton shirt, £29.99 from Mango

I got very ahead of myself with these as they will have to wait for the summer to be worn together, but worth the wait I think. The colour combo of blue and tobacco is just my thing, and the cotton is crisp and not thin but just a nice weight. I immediately washed them - I know it’s odd but I always like to do this, not because I’m a hygiene nut but more because I’m curious to see what they do in a hot wash. Become softer, colour fades etc. But these stayed exactly the same, if not better. They will become old friends.

Cargo trousers with lateral pockets, £45.99 from Mango

Love the shape of the trousers, I think I will take them up as I will never ever wear them with a heel, just a bare sandal. These are going to be my summer set, the side pockets are a really nice touch to take away any suggestion that I’m wearing my pyjamas!

Peony mug, £2.50 from Dunelm

These are so pretty, and there’s always room for one more on the hooks on the plate rack. Mugs tend to disappear, usually into a room that I don’t go to - my husband’s study. I’m always thinking where did all the flowers go, so I add one, and then they come tumbling down on a tray and it’s like greeting old friends. And up they go again. So this is a very pretty addition to the rota of kitchen life.

Ombré cushion in indigo, £45 from John Lewis

Perhaps by now Agailers are getting used to my love of certain things, textures, prints, colours etc or maybe not, I don’t want to presume...but Ikat is one of them. This is a beauty, it’s woven but remains flat if you know what I mean. I don’t love chenille or very ‘textured’ cushions unless they are outrageous. I love this one, everything about it. I do have a blue and white situation in France and all the textiles and stripes are quite ‘strict’ so I think throwing this in the mix will add a lovely artisanal touch.

Suede flatform clog, currently £20 from M&S (out of stock but we think they’ll return)

I’m wearing these as I am writing this, which isn’t unusual as I have not taken them off since purchase! They are such a lovely truffle brown, no details (part from discreet strap with a dull metal, in a good way, stud) plain and chic as can be, and… sheepskinlined also, just a little hint of a flatform, but not too chunky so longer trousers get a look in.

Black asymmetric open back dress, £189 from Whistles

I think I might have mentioned that Whistles are doing great things and this dress is one of them. I love a dress or skirt that you can do personal adjustments to, because it has a really great self belt on the waist that can drop down and also a dear one at the neck which I like to make tighter, I find that all quite empowering. I’m wearing this over trousers, as is my bent, and switching the belt the other way so that it can open at the side, but you don’t have to!

Resin crystal drop earrings, £7 from Marks & Spencer

These are so light and great, not huge, but pack a little punch of style. Good to carry in your bag for those evenings out straight from work.

Nina Campbell green Hesper table lamp, £80 from Next

Never not looking for a lamp with a difference and also being a fan of Nina Campbell and what she designs for Next, so, with my maximalist hat on (which somehow never comes off!) I have fallen for this. It’s quietly elegant, a very good size, 50cms top to toe, so can slide in anywhere and the linen shade is a great off white and very slightly slubbed.

Technical drawstring midi dress, £139 from & Other Stories

9. Ever since Jonathan Saunders took the helm at Other Stories it has gone from strength to strength in the sense that they have unusual things, quirky and slightly different to anything that’s out there at the moment so I keep more than a weather eye on their site. This has such a great vibe, coat dress re-invented! Love the colour, collar, everything really.

Oversized aviator sunglasses, £49 from & Other Stories

10. I love the shape of these, and I have bought, successfully, a couple of pairs before. Because they don’t break the bank I can be a bit less precious about them and not have to worry too much.

Fine knit wool-blend jumper, £25.99 from Zara

When I ordered this I was nervous that it was going to be a bit too ‘sheer’ or seethrough. It’s not. But it is lovely and light and I fell in love with the colours. It is waiting in the wings for a slight (if not dramatic) change in the temperature. I feel a statement necklace would sit very happily atop, long, on a ribbon, a bit Marni esque, might start re threading old ones to make them longer as we have just seen at the shows in Milan! Just saying.

Knitted stripe pleated midi skirt in khaki/black, £140 from Reiss

12. If you are anything like me I have things in my wardrobe that aren’t necessarily ‘everydayers’ but they are items when I want to look smart, pulled together and that won’t wrinkle, crease or that need re adjusting throughout the day. This skirt is exactly that. It’s really smart, fabric tight knit and compact, holds tummies in and makes you feel feminine. For a work meeting I wear my ‘good’ brown boots but actually I can’t wait to wear them with my Sacai (see last month’s AGAIL!) Slides, or…a 3/4 sock and pointy white toe shoes…a little bit Prada, with a sports jacket and tank for closer to spring. So actually, it’s going to be really more than just useful, it might be essential!

As ever, a gazillion thanks to Lucinda for doing these for us. I am off to hang the second load of laundry OUTSIDE. Doesn’t this weather put you in just the best mood? As long as you don’t listen to the news.

This was this morning

This was this morning