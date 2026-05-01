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Maria's avatar
Maria
2dEdited

Lots of loveliness. I have ordered the pareo 🧡would love a recommendation for a long sleeved black cotton shirt please ? X

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Sue Thomas's avatar
Sue Thomas
2d

Love the idea of a black shirt & khaki trousers for Summer..off to research black cotton shirts - any recommendations?

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