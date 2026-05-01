If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is May’s As Good As It Looks, which is a particularly fine example of Lucinda ferreting out marvellous things from unexpected places. All her previous picks are here on Substack and also here on Collagerie. All posts auto-paywall after 2 weeks.

Aside from inspiring a bestselling book, Home has over 85,000 subscribers and is the number 1 global bestseller in Design. Design is where all the house & garden, lifestyle-ish stuff lives. Come and join us!

Hello Agailers,

Welcome back and thank you for having me India! I do love doing this each month, love seeing what appeals to you and what doesn’t - it’s often a surprise as obviously I love everything that I pop into this article, but can’t and don’t expect you to feel the same about everything. I quite understand. But it’s the sharing I love. The unexpected design, the thing that costs less than it looks, a new brand to put under your nose, or something surprising from an old favourite store or brand that makes you stop in your tracks a bit. That’s what I love. Seek, find and share.

Anyway, the sun is out as I’m tip tapping this, my mind is on holidays, I know it’s only those two utopia weeks of the year but it’s the lead up as well as the doing. Is it too early to dream? Never!

Kurt espadrille, £159 from Kurt Geiger London

I love a trainer, I love an espadrille, so when Kurt Geiger decided to combine them both… I mean… what’s not to love? They come in two colourways and I have to say, I loved both, but the natural cream canvas won me out. The pop of red under the scoobydoo laces, the fact that it’s a double lace up situation, brown leather as well, and the edges are a tiny bit raw edged, there’s a lot of action going on which I love! They feel so free, French and holiday-esque.

Yellow striped ceramic plant pot, £49.50 from Oliver Bonas

As soon as the sun shows its warmth, my head goes to our garden. It’s been fine. I tend to do it in a casual, weekends only, keeping the plants alive, just, sort of a way. So when we were doing a film in it recently I had to spring (literally and metaphorically) into action. And I have to say, with a little TLC, a lot of snipping, re-potting and refreshing, it looks like a whole new world and it looked very loved. I spied these pots as I was drifting around Oliver Bonas at Victoria Station last week, en route to Knepp and a Ffern walk and lunch, marvellous BTW but enough of that, and thought how jolly they were, also, very good size, generous and open. I’ve repotted a lot of white geraniums in them, giving a slight Beverly Hills Hotel air to Shepherds Bush. Uplifting.

BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Studio 70 indoor outdoor side table, £39.96 from QVC UK

Full disclosure, we were filming for QVC last week so got to see, feel, touch and sit on the whole range of this launch called Sunny 70s. I loved a lot of it …a lot. Particularly this white metal table with its intertwined legs. It’s a great size, can be popped anywhere, but isn’t mean and it feels robust, sturdy. As I have a lot of white curly whirly benches in the front of the garden this will blend beautifully and I won’t be sad or worried about leaving it outside.

Stripe frill edge sofa cushion cover, £6 from Dusk

My head is still outside for this one too, or to be precise, on the veranda which is covered but open on the sides with white balustrades. When I was having it made I did think that it looked like a giant cot, but it settled in over time and I sit there almost more than anywhere else. So I do fiddle around with it from time to time. My big cushions on the chairs finally split so I am parting company with them, and these are so reasonable that I bought two. What is great about them is that they are striped but it’s not green and white but green and a kind of paler green, I know, small point. Also the frill is small as I am quite a ‘frill averse’ sort of person so this is just as far as I go.

The Roxburgh perforated medium drawstring crossbody, £259 from Radley

Oh this is so darling and chic, black and cream, perforated and whipstitched, love it so much. I will never give in to wearing a bag that is boring or useful. Why would anyone do that when there are such amazing ones around that spark joy? This one does exactly that, but… it is also a really useful size. I am a very crossbody sort of a person and love to leave the arms free to gesticulate, I also wear black cotton shirts and khaki trousers in the summer so this will go just brilliantly… the quality is wonderful, beautifully made and feels like a million dollars.

Sunnylife Kids luxe lie-on sun lounger, £135 from Farfetch

Lilos are a bit like, I’m trying to think how best to describe something else which is either unbelievably expensive or way too cheap and not long lasting, so I’m thrilled to have finally found these from Sunnylife. Our very ancient pool is getting a bit of a makeover after 40 years, it’s still in progress but I thought I would get ahead and treat it to two. The last one I got was an old canvas one that I got on eBay. It’s still going strong and love that it is, it also smells of my childhood - hot tents.

Garden Stories Studio 70 bistro set, £120 from QVC UK

Another irresistible buy from QVC, which I popped at the end of our garden for a rather secret spot for two with a glass of something under the apple tree. I love a woven bistro chair/table situation but they are often too uncomfortable, too small for the men and get you in the small of the back. Not these. They come in two colour ways, I rather love the tobacco/brick colour of these and they fold neatly away without fuss or trouble and are suitably robust. It’s added another little sitting area with a view opportunity that I don’t often see. Back to front.

Striped pareo, £29.99 from Zara

Nothing puts me quite as much in the holiday mood then getting ahead with a sarong. I have bought a few from Zara in the past, but this shape is just great. Really flattering, cotton, just my colours and I know I will live in it for years as soon as the sun is out. Poolside, car ride, over a swimsuit, under a loose shirt, couple of bead necklaces and I’m away. Literally. Plus, to roll it up and pop in your beach bag, I mean, what’s not to love!

Red patchwork shoulder bag, £235 from Bimba y Lola

This bag is so joyous, so full of wonderful woven magic. It’s just this side of loud and statementy, which I love, crafty and cool, and will literally go with everything in my cupboard! I’m also loving the sticky out bits that make me feel I’m wearing a dear little wild animal on my side. Scoubidou was one of my childhood preoccupations, but I don’t think I ever progressed beyond endless keyrings so I am forever drawn to craft, woven, patch and colour!

Slub stripe sundress, currently £116 from Jigsaw

I am in holiday thought mode as the sun is shining, it’s warm and it’s on the horizon. I know there is a space in my cupboard just allotted for the holiday dreaming situ. I don’t add much as I like to wear old favourites but this dress is such a good one. Yes, on this colour jag but also to pop on over a swimsuit to go to the shops, in the evening as a sundowner with a flat sandal, it’s really soft and easy, fits really well as it is as they say “forgiving”. It has a shirred waist, is made of what I can describe as t-shirt material which is so easy breezy. It’s a bit of a holiday keeper, rolled ups and popped into luggage, but with jewellery you can dress it up!

Cotton tablecloth with floral patterns, seats 6-8, £49.99 from Mango

Always room for a tablecloth and this one is just so pretty, matching napkins, really nice cotton and it’s coming to France on my next trip. Laying a pretty table is a joy, sun shining, taking the time to make the table inviting as you know the lunch will be long and lazy. What I’ve done in the past and might have to do this again here is to sew two of them together to make it extra long, I don’t mind the pattern being broken up and it’s a small job to get the perfect size!

Chunky resin earrings, £22 from Arket

Never not on the hunt for a delicious new pair of earrings. I know, I know, but I change them everyday and that’s a lot of days in the year and often swap them out for the evenings, so… These are quite understated for me but all the better for that as sometimes I’m not in the mood for a jazzy girl pair. Also, I’m very into silver and, strangely for me, black. These are just very, very smart and won’t break the bank.

Larger Wobster table lamp in red lacquered wood, £180 from Pooky

Oh I just fell in love with this lamp. I mostly have vintage lights at home as there’s always a find at a car boot, but this is lush. It’s so glossy and rich, and also a generous size, I hate ‘mean’ lights. If I were pushing the boat out I would have two as they really bookend a space, we shall see, let this one settle in first.

Clay funnel neck suede cropped jacket, £479 from All Saints

Funnily enough I’m not a very suede sort of a person but I love this jacket. It’s really smart, doesn’t weigh you down, the cut is great and I love the colour and shape of it. Plus, we really are putting coats aside in May but it’s just too chilly for cotton shirts flying solo. So this will take me well into June and then come out the other side for September/October. It’s an investment piece as they say, but it really is, and is very understated chic. It comes up big so unless you like everything oversized go a size down.

A bazillion thanks to Lucinda for doing these for us every month.

Happy May Day! I’m off to think about tomorrow’s weekend supplement because I thought today was Thursday. I love it when the days start to blur because they’re all sunny. Back first thing tomorrow.