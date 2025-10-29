Good morning! Isn’t it MAD that it’s almost November? And dark at tea time, obviously. Last night I put on my fleecy nightie at literally 6pm - tbh I’d started thinking about it an hour earlier. It was so pitch-black that it might as well have been midnight. We have no streetlights or other sources of artificial light here, so when it gets dark, it really is dark.

This month’s picks are yet another example of Lucinda’s genius. How else would you know that River Island, of all places, had amazing evening shoes for about £50? Here we go:

If you’re new: Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is November's As Good As It Looks. All the previous ones are here.

Hello again Agailers,

I’m sitting here, slightly in the gloaming, the leaves have all but fallen, the fire is popping and fizzing in the background and I have to fully admit to Autumn. That is why perhaps this edit of my loves have those tones, which I love - the colours, not so much the cold.

I usually try and mix things up a bit, not all match and more match, but as I layer up with coats, scarves, gilets and anything else that comes to hand I have gone full tilt tonal.

There is much out there that is great, unusual and life affirming, and I know we are faced with a wealth of choice so I hope in my edit you find something to love as much as I do and that whatever it is, it’s an upgrade, a game changer or just because.

Love,

Lucinda

Rib-knit mock-neck mini dress, £87 from & Other Stories

I bought this yesterday as I was out and about… my days of mini dressing are over, no regrets, but this is such a great shape, I shall wear it over trousers, flat fronted or a slip satin dress which we will get onto in a minute. The knit is really compact, masculine almost, and the neck is perfect, not too high but a cool ‘mock turtle’. Jonathan Saunders (a designer I have admired for years) is at the helm of Other Stories and there are some really great, unexpected things there. I am mad about this, both cosy and chic.

Cropped barrel-leg cotton trousers, £75 from COS

I’m always on the hunt for a great pair of flat fronted trouser and these are really great. The colour is just right, I call them tobacco but I think the new word is ginger, either way, love them.

Antica medium hoop earrings in gold vermeil, £150 from Monica Vinader

These are beautiful, organic, not too heavy but not light either, just right. They really feel handmade and the Monica Vinader story is a great one, 100 per cent re- cycled, responsibly sourced jewellery that if you haven’t already got on your radar then have a look, beautiful bangles, simple, chic and modern.

Sunglasses with slate-grey lenses, £370 from Prada

Full disclosure, haven’t purchased these yet but I tried them on and once on, never forgotten, they are on my mind…great shape, not too extreme but bold enough that you feel instantly just that bit cooler. Also my optician at Specsavers just told me I should wear sunglasses whenever I could, so… that’s as good as giving me the green light I would say.

Envisioned brown wedge trainers, £89 from Dune

I’m on an endless quest for height without heel, everydayers that aren’t too boring. I love an extreme shoe but they often come along with extreme heels and for me comfort is key, unless I am going out and then a small sacrifice will be made, more on that later. These are great, plain to the point of being rude, which I love, but… with a great texture, small gold detail, and a wonderful colour. It’s like wearing tame animals on your feet.

Pure wool funnel-necked coat in Toffee, £280 from Hush

I missed out on the funnel neck coat I put in my AGAIL a few weeks ago and felt gutted. I had tried it on a couple of times and it hadn’t left my mind. When I finally got the purchasing power, sold out. So here, another one that I’ve found and it’s from a brand I really like - Hush.

Gittana table lamp in claret red, currently £69 from Lampboy

I’m very into modern lighting particularly to off set all the pattern, print and texture in the house. Something streamlined and distinctive and I love the colour and shine of this one.

Cotton cushion cover with printed striped, £11.99 from Mango Home

I’m currently really enjoying Mango Home, especially in the cushion department, this one will be a little back bolster friend for the stripes one and two I think, one on each side of the sofa arm, just the right size and won’t break the bank.

Satin drape dress in dark chocolate, £200 from The White Company

The White Company are really nailing “quiet luxury”, this dress is so simple so the fabric and weight are really important. I’ve seen a lot of the slip skirts and dresses out there and some are great and some… not so. You don’t want buckled seams and not-great stitching, and this one feels really expensive but won’t break the bank. I would definitely wear it under the Other Stories sweater or, check out The White Company’s brown turtle neck sweater which is lovely as it’s generous but not swamping, which a lot of them tend to be. The other thing that I’m currently obsessing about is the White Company’s oversized parka. It’s really extreme and uber cool.

Red caged embellished court heels, £52 from River Island

River Island’s shoe department is rocking. I love the vintage feel of these and of course, with the dress above, maybe with electric blue tights… maybe a step too far, maybe not. But they are a lovely shape and colour.

Chain-detail collar, £27.99 from H&M

A couple of years ago I bought not one but 3 (beige, khaki and navy, fav colours) teddy bear fur neck warmers from Uniqlo, which I rotate in the winter practically every day. This little one is kind of Miu Miu esque and one can sling it on a sweater or coat just because…

Tower XL table lamp in navy, currently £128 from John Lewis

This lamp is such a great colour and shape. I quite like the fact that I have practically nothing in the house that’s blue so a pop of this, not matching just being, is great.

Embroidered stripe cushion cover, £49 from West Elm

No secret that I love a stripe. We have a room that is all brown, cream and black and it’s strangely very calming to be in. I have cushions in it that I’ve had for over 20 years and are getting a bit used up so every now and again if I see a particularly good one, I will swap it out. This is particularly lovely as it’s embroidered with the brown stitching but not too ‘raised’, it’s tough as well, and as the room is in France where the mice have endless parties the minute our backs are turned, this one will give them something to think about.

Humongo thank you to Lucinda! I so love the image of the mice being given ‘something to think about’ by the tougher cushion covers above. Perhaps a quick confab, sitting round a crumb with serious expressions, tails solemnly tucked in, reevaluating their actions.

I’m off to sort out Pandora’s shopping picks next. I’m sorry I’m taking so long to do this, but what with book stuff and packing and moving admin (ugh) and birthday season, there’s quite a lot on. I’ll post Pandora tomorrow, meaning this week is Shop Week on Home. Which is appropriate because I can’t stop buying new clothes.

(I mean, I can, but I don’t want to. I am being very considered in my purchases, though. Unfortunately this tends to translate into £££. Though have a look at

’s most recent post re. Tabitha Simmons for Next, specifically the brown fur

).

I was talking to someone who’s also lost a lot of weight on Mounjaro and she was saying how amazing it is to buy clothes for reasons other than ‘it’s not gross and it fits’. Maybe there’s a post in that, actually. I feel like I’m 25 again, except with a bigger budget and an older face.

Back shortly! Highly looking forward to Traitors tonight - remember we’re discussing it in the chat, though it’s mostly ‘oh my God, how are they so stupid?’. I do think it could all unravel very quickly tonight though, if they twig on to Jonathan Ross. EXCITING.