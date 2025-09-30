Good afternoon! I’ve just been watching Keir Starmer’s speech to Conference, but let’s not get into that or we’ll be here all day. Here is Lucinda, here is beauty, here is the soothing embrace of lovely things. Her picks are exceptional this month.

If you’re new: Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here is October’s As Good As It Looks. All the previous ones are here. The below links are affiliate links.

Hello again Agailers!

It’s that time of year when I am veering wildly between being tempted by home and by clothes. It often comes in waves, with me riding one over the other, but this is running in tandem. Maybe it’s because we just had London Fashion Week, so was thinking of all things clothes and design. But, the weather has certainly changed so thinking now of how I can cosification up our home, but also smartening it up a bit.

I absolutely love everything on AGAIL this month, which is pretty normal, I always do, but this month I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE them. And they are all keepers, not a whim thing, just really good smart buys. I hope you love some of them as much as I do and get pleasure from them as that’s what it’s all about.

Love,

Lucinda

Jigsaw striped Guernsey jumper, £155

I do like a stripe, obvs, and also have always been keen on a Guernsey, except when they are prickly and have that slightly ‘waterproof’ quality which I know means they are authentic. This one is just the right side of ‘stout’ and compact, and the brown is a soft one, slightly marled, and the blue is the colour of October skies at their best. It has the traditional detailing of a Guernsey, around the hem and sleeve, THAT stitch, but none of the weightiness. It’s just the sweater you reach for everyday. It comes up on the large side so I would scale down.

Oakwood slingback, £325 from Russell & Bromley

I spotted these when I sat next to Anna Murphy at the London fashion shows and loved them on her. They are slightly wild and rogue but I have always loved an ‘out of the box’ shoe as you can wear boring bits in between but you’ve topped and tailed it - hopefully nailed it - with something unusual. With me it’s often jewellery. I love a clog, in any shape and form, they give you the height but feel like you’re wearing a flat. Best of both worlds.

John Lewis Asymmetric Pattern Cap Sleeve Check Midi Dress, Multi, £89

I love a dress for all seasons. The fabric of this one is great, it’s ‘dry’ not shiny and slinky, you can dress it up with a great boot or float around in it with a flat sandal… Also, I think you can dress it up or down, it’s neutral and can take accessories! T shirt under possibly, necklace, we can come onto that. It’s much longer than it looks in the picture which I love.

Linen-blend cushion cover in brown, £9.99 from H&M Home

I just ordered four of these and opened one to see if I liked the quality. And I do. It’s not straightforward cotton, it’s better, more linen-like, and I like the fact that there is a little hem as I am not partial to cushions that are just edge to edge without ‘extra’. Plus they are inexpensive enough to have a ‘bank’ of them, which I am!

Shrimps X Oliver Bonas striped glass tumblers, set of 2, £24.50

Oliver Bonas has done a collaboration with Shrimps and these are just two of my favourites. The quality is excellent with the stripe situation slightly raised so they feel great to the touch. The yellow is sharp and the pink soft so not too sweet. The glasses are generous and love a carafe matching, great for the guest bedroom if I can migrate it from ours!

… and glass carafe, £29.50

Baggy khaki button pans, £150 from Pixie Market

I followed a woman around Queens Park Market the other weekend as her trousers were just so fabulous that I HAD to KNOW where they were from, as I thought I was across every khaki trouser out there, and there are a fair few. Anyway, she was very sweet and told me and it was from a site that I hadn’t heard of before, Pixie. The name is not reflective of the clothes which are great - quite serious, which I love, and these came quickly and efficiently and I love them. Crisp cotton, lovely detailing like overstitching and belted sides. Could be my best ones yet. They also come up long, but as I’m keeping them for best (as they are my latest), I wear them with a heel. That will probably change and will cave in and take them up.

Edenhall zip-sided heeled ankle boot in brown leather, £325 from Russell & Bromley

I’ve always been a bit jealous of men and their shoes. They always get the great shapes and buckles and it’s the simplicity that I love. Once in a while a great British brand who we are all so familiar with change things up and for the best. Russell and Bromley’s quality has always been excellent and these are just great. They are like wearing truffles on your feet, very expensive looking and so, so simple and chic.

Floral jewel glitter necklace, £35.99 from Zara

Necklaces have been a bit ignored in my closet for a while. I have a fair few but it’s always the ears that win out. This is such a lovely thing…. and my best thing is to wear it with something super drained down, like a grey knit T shirt or simple long black dress. It might not be an ‘everydayer’ but definitely worth having to sling around when stepping out.

Elements Ellis gloss side table in Emerald, £129 from Dunelm

I’m not sure what I do with side tables as there always seems to be room and necessity for one more. I love this one as it makes my rather higgledy-piggly furniture look more intentional with the mix of modern and old. It’s glossy and slick and just the ticket beside the chairs on the veranda.

Faux fur effect scarf, £59.99 from Mango

10. Mango is brilliant at the moment, they have gone a touch of the Phoebe Philo phenomenon and there’s a few things that I have my eye on. But….. my son is getting married in two weeks…. I’ve got the dress sorted but was worried about the chill. This has just solved that problem. It’s much longer than it looks and is a very pretty grey and not too ‘fake’ looking at all. Plus, I know that it’s not just a one timer wonder….I can wear it with a trench and a pair of jeans come to that.

Steel light, £69.99 from Zara Home

11. I’m partial to mixing chrome in where I can, so as not to go down the old lady route too much. I have chrome tables, chairs and a chandelier so this one can just pop in and keep them company. I love its simplicity and elegance and even though I haven’t worked out a home for it yet, I know I will.

White button detail trousers in ivory, £89 from Mint Velvet

12. I think I’ve gone a bit French this month but I am always drawn to a sailor trouser. These ones are particularly good. Just not too white, buttons are great and plain, fabric just the right weight. Also, super bonus, they come in different lengths which I think is so clever. You are either a cropped trouser person or a drag downer, I am the latter. It doesn’t matter to me what season we are in, off- white trousers reign in my wardrobe. Never out.

Short funnel-neck jacket, £165 from Albaray

13. This is quite the smartest jacket that I’ve seen for a long time and I love quite a lot about it, starting with the collar. Fabulous stand up, but can totally stand down too. The colour is between a chocolate and khaki so of course, love that, and it has a trench/military feel about it. Really well made, not too bulky, nice self tie belt that I tie round the back and it’s just the right length. Roomy enough to wear a sweater under but warm enough to be useful. The whole of the Collagerie office loved it too. So it’s a keeper.

Thank you SO MUCH to Lucinda for doing these for us - they’re a highlight of my month and this one especially is causing severe pangs of longing.

I’m off to sign off on the design of the first bit of Home merch, which is a tote bag, but a super nice, thick, luxey one, made by the people who make A Famous Bookshop’s very desirable book bags (not allowed to name them, bit silly). Back very soon - have a lovely rest of Tuesday. It’s boiling hot here and the heat has woken up hibernating ladybirds. Not as cute as it sounds.