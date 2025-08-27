Afternoon! It hurts to type because my right hand and left shoulder are buggered from signing individual book pages. I did 900 yesterday and I have 1100, which is this many ↓, to go today. It’s my own stupid fault - I should have started in June, but sadly that is not who I am. So there will be no chitchat. Here’s Lucinda!

Bummer

Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Photo of Lucinda at home in London by Rachael Smith

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s seen online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Here are September’s As Good As It Looks (April here, May here, June here, July here, August here).

Hello again Agailers!

I hope you have all had a restful summer. If you are anything like me, the Notting Hill Carnival, blackberries, dahlias and the words ‘back to school’ bring a certain sadness that summer is behind us and Autumn is not far ahead. So, I am writing about small and not so small things that will bring you instant joy and long term pleasure. I hope you find something that you love as much I do, that will be either investments for the season ahead or just to indulge in the pleasure of now.

Love,

Lucinda

Radley Hadleigh Place Striped Large Open-Top Tote Bag, Snow, £179 from John Lewis



This tote is pretty perfect in everyday. It’s neutral, tobacco, black and cream, one of my all time favourite colour combos. The fabric is modern and robust. It’s called ‘fly knit’ but to you and me it’s got a kind of scuba feel (in a great way). It’s got hidden, practical extras like a big zipped inside pocket, an outside one that is perfect phone size, extra straps for a shoulder situation, and smart stud closures. It’s by Radley, the beloved British brand that’s gone through a transformation under Fernando Soriano Iglesias (ex Loewe). It’s smart and snappy and brings the chic in to whatever you are wearing. I can be very norm core in cream and black and this is an instant uplift.

Adidas SL72 trainers in Cow Print/Court Green, £89.99 from Office

If you’re anything like me, the words ‘back to school’ strike a slight dread note. To compensate and/or avoid this feeling, I cast around for something to lift spirits and change things up and feel upbeat about autumn. These are that. I’m not usually an animal print lover - as I am writing this one, hand is playing with our cat so maybe animal print is just too ‘alive’! But… I love these. They are summery enough to look great with a tan but a real nudge into new new season. And as for the laces… I mean what’s not to love? Creased-effect print midi skirt, £39.99 from Zara

I love this skirt and if you are anywhere near my generation or have a fashion-feverish memory, there is a distant whiff of Prada circa 1980s. I think I could wear it with a khaki jumper and boots, but equally with trainers and a t-shirt. I’m always drawn to a crinkle fabric as a) it spells no iron involved and b) it’s characterful and something precious. I also do love an intelligent floral, always.

Mohair-blend jumper, £97 from & Other Stories

I’m thinking ahead here, with my scouty hat on. ‘Be prepared’. This rather dreamy, cosy sweater will wait in the wings (probably not for long). I love a tie dye, dip dye, and stripe so this one encompasses all of the above. Plus, brown is the colour of the moment, of the season, but it has always been a forever colour for me. Thrilled with it and it’s rather great with the tote I think!

Large stoneware vase, £34.99 from H&M Home

Feeding my rather fanatical obsession with ceramics is this beauty. It’s a great size, 30cms, and is bordering on the brutalist, which I love. I can spend many a happy hour finding and arranging the right flowers, I’m thinking pom pom dahlias, but also I dry hydrangeas because I can’t bear to throw them away when they go all papery and cream, they would be lovely too.

Ceramic centrepiece X Collagerie, £49.99 from Zara Home

This is one of my favourite pieces from our collaboration with Zara Home. It’s a take on a ‘trinket tray’… who knew that this is an essential thing to have as I am a ‘scatterer’. Off come the earrings, rings, sunglasses at the end of the day and I lose track of them. Not with this beauty. But… equally lovely filled with lemons! Might have to double up. The Provençale Robe in Tobacco, Seaweed & Periwinkle, £145 from Colours of Arley X Collagerie It’s always been on my wishlist to design the perfect dressing gown. Striped (obvs), cotton, not too heavy but not light either, big pockets and generous without being overwhelming. I want to be able to wear it poolside, in a bathroom sanctuary situation, and staying away with friends and not ashamed to appear at the breakfast table - instead, proud! And this is it! Quite hard to choose a fav colour combo but have gone for this. Chic, comfortable, practical. Heavenly!

Guerlain Rouge G The Refill The Customisable Ultra-Care Lipstick Velvet in 940, Le Brun Chaud, currently £31.50 from John Lewis

Guerlain Rouge G The Double Mirror Jewel Case, Le Camel, currently £28.80 from John Lewis

I finally feel I’ve joined the glamour decade and the grownup gang. I have never bought a lipstick case, didn’t see the point. BUT, I was drifting around the duty free at the airport and found my perfect shade of lipstick, kind of browny red. It was out of stock. Tracked it down when home. It’s such a great colour, not too blue, stays on for ever and I feel I’ve hit the height of luxury when I take it out of its smart and practical case. It’s refillable and has a little flip mirror, so slide and glide! As I’m clinging on to my tan it’s a real spirit lifter.

2026 Soho Weekly Diary in Panama, £190 from Smythson

It’s that time of year. I’ve had a Smythson diary for over 25 years and each year I choose a different colour. This size really suits me as it’s a ‘week at a glance’ and I write my ‘To Do’ list on the opposite page. It pops into any bag and I would be a rudderless ship without it! I have them all stacked up on a shelf and they just look so damn jolly together.

Germain coat in heather grey, £695 from Soeur

Full disclosure, I haven’t bought this coat, yet. But, I have put my name down for an email ‘alert’. I know and trust Soeur’s quality so I’m feeling confident. I love the stark simplicity of it and particularly like the stand up collar. I haven’t bought a new winter coat for years so I think this one could be a keeper.

Michelle cushion cover, 50x50cm, SEK 650 from A World of Craft

11. I tend to cling onto cushions well past their sell by date. I patch, stitch, mend, so much so and with so many scraps that the original print is smothered. So, upgrade time. I love this company, the quality is excellent, they can go out, no fading, very robust and you can have a lovely time mixing and not matching!

Wall clock in yellow, 30cm, £29.99 from Jones Studio

12. Our kitchen clock finally bit the dust, literally. I bought this very inexpensive one and I love it. Not too shouty, just elegant. The time had come!

SUCH a good selection this month (and always, obviously, but I really especially love this one. Mind you, I always say that). Thanks a squillion to Lucinda for doing these for us.

I'm off to sign more pages 😩. It's going to feel so unbelievably great when they're all done. I'll be back at the weekend, and then next Wednesday lunchtime I am taking you with me to the printers to see the first copies of my book coming off the presses.

