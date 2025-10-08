This is the seventh instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks are here.

Diana Henry is one of the UK’s foremost cookery writers. Her books are a double pleasure: utterly brilliant recipes that simply never fail you, and the pure treat of her sentences and voice on the page. She writes like a friend - a friend who is a proper person with a proper life, and so understands that getting dinner on the table night after night can be both the best part of the day and sometimes quite a large pain in the arse. I feel like part of her is hyper-sensual, greedy and romantic and the other part is completely brisk and no-nonsense. It’s a fantastic combination in a food writer.

She has written nine cookbooks to date. The first, the intrepidly omnivorous Crazy Water, Pickled Lemons (lovely new edition last year) introduced readers to food from the Middle East, Mediterranean and North Africa six years before the first Ottolenghi cookbook - not that it’s a competition, but still. Before it, as far as I am aware, cookbooks were siloed by cuisines. You could cook from e.g. Claudia Roden or Paula Wolfert, but those recipes would be very geographically specific, not mixed in with other recipes from other places simply on the basis that they were all really delicious to eat.

Diana’s book Cook Simple (2010) changed my cooking life. I use it to this day, though by this late stage I know most of its recipes by heart. This is the thing about her books - other cookbooks come and go, but hers become family members. I also use Food From Plenty all the time.

But the ones that are really splattered, apart from Cook Simple, which is practically sealed shut, are A Bird In The Hand, Simple and From The Oven To The Table, a holy trinity that I can’t imagine ever being without.

Her new book, Around The Table, is a memoir in food. As I was saying at the weekend, it is completely wonderful, rich, lyrical, moving and incredibly hungry-making - I couldn’t recommend it more highly. In fact I can think of few better books, in any genre, to curl up with as the nights draw in.

Diana also writes a weekly recipe column for the Sunday Telegraph. The column and the books are both multiple award-winners, obviously. Here’s her Instagram, for general cheer, additional recipes and occasional restaurant recommendations.

Diana Henry. Credit: Chris Terry

What is the desk?

Diana’s table being a desk

I have been thinking about writing this piece for months and worried about whether I should hide the intense feelings I have about my workspace. That’s because it isn’t a desk, it’s the kitchen table, the centre of my life and those of my sons too. It’s frequently their ‘desk’ as well as mine, even though they have desks in their bedrooms. It’s usual for all three of us to be working here, each on different subjects. I am almost always writing about food or somewhere I have visited or writing up a recipe.

It’s a huge table, it can seat 10, but sometimes that’s not large enough. It’s modern and simple in shape and made of raw oak. It’s in the kitchen beside a wall of bookshelves. The cooking area lies opposite it and the sitting area is a big sofa beside the stove. It would look Scandinavian if I wasn’t so untidy. There are books and ingredients sitting everywhere and every so often I have to have a huge clear up. I sit at different parts of the table, depending on my mood.

Diana’s kitchen and desk/table

I think the worst of the chaos in the house is on this table. The post goes there, lots of notebooks, piles of receipts, recipe testing notes that are written on the back of envelopes, moisturiser. The paperwork is always waiting to ‘be filed’ but I only do that filing eventually.

The table is also where we eat so I sometimes have to clear half of it. Every so often I clear it completely to reveal a lovely blank space. I love it when it’s like this, waiting for pots and pans to be put on it. I wish I was more disciplined and cleared it more often but I inevitably loose things when I do that.

Life

What do you look out onto?

It looks out over the garden. There are floor to ceiling sliding doors. You can imagine that there is nothing between you and the garden at all, that you are basically outside. I have never had this in any other home. I moved to this house in 2009 and had to add a kitchen. It meant there were features I could have for the first time.

The garden is probably the best thing about my workspace. I usually move round the table, depending on mood– some days I will have my back to the garden, but I will usually sit where I have a view. I am lucky to have an outside/inside space. The garden is small but beautiful. I am not Nigel Slater; I don’t have green fingers at all but I’m happy with all this greenery and light. I feel lucky to have it.

Diana’s garden

How does sitting down at the desk make you feel?

When I’ve been on holidays or ill in hospital or away from home, I feel a quiet but intense joy when I sit down at the table again. This might seem extreme, but I feel as if I am in this table. I cook in the kitchen where chopping an onion makes me feel a similar emotion, as if I have been brought back to myself.

I was in hospital last year for three months, one of them spent in the ICU. I had covid very badly. They expected me to die; my lungs were in such a mess. But I made it home, and without oxygen. There was nobody at home that evening – I knew this and was happy with it. I wanted quietness and enough mental space to feel the joy of being back at the table. It’s surprising how much you can feel about a piece of furniture.

When do you write - are there set hours?

I don’t work set hours. I write however many hours it takes to finish the writing I have to do that day, or until I’m too tired. It’s one of the downsides of working from home – you never stop working. I like to re-write and edit pieces late at night. It’s a happy-making activity, fiddling with words.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

I have learnt to make myself get up and walk around the kitchen and the garden during my writing day – it’s so bad for your health to sit for hours on end – though I imagine the damage is already done. For years I wouldn’t get up until I had finished a piece. I can go into that state that psychologists call ‘flow’. I concentrate absolutely. I love being absorbed. Getting up means you sometimes lose the thread of what you’re working on. My new rule – get up! – means I take more breaks than I used to. I’ve become used to finding the thread again.

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

There are various pots of pens on the table; one has only Papermates. It’s a bit ridiculous but I remember when Papermates first came out. The tips are neither too thin nor too thick, they make the perfect mark on a page. I also have lots of coloured felt tips – I have no idea why as I don’t use them much – but they seem like part of the kit you need when you are dealing with so much paper. I have highlighters and post-it notes too. And a ruler and some HB pencils. I feel as if I’m at school. Sometimes I think I have lived like this since I was 4 and started primary school. I have a permanent bump on the middle finger of my right hand. It developed at school and beyond because I would spend hours writing and the bump is where the pen rests. Somebody else pointed it out to me, I was completely unaware

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

It took me quite a long time to give up longhand and write mostly on the laptop, and I still have loads of notebooks. I am always mislaying notebooks and have to go through small piles of them. I take a few new ones when I’m going away from home. I always have pens and notebooks in my bag. It’s where I do plans for pieces I’m writing, scribble ideas for new dishes, write shopping lists. My children think it’s hilarious that I use notebooks because it’s so old-school. But if we’re away on holidays they appreciate them – I write all the notes about where to go and what restaurants to eat at in these books.

The garden at night

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

I pretty much listen to R4 at my desk all day. It’s a constant companion. I even listen to programmes I don’t really like. It brings the presence of people. I haven’t really become used to my sons not being at home. I miss them dumping stuff on the table and coming in and out of the kitchen and shouting “Hi mum!”.

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

I spend far too much time on social media, mostly keeping up with politics. It’s not a healthy way to live, especially right now. I am enraged about Trump and Gaza for most of the day. Sometimes I go to a café to write and leave the phone at home so I can be totally focussed. I am not disciplined enough to stay off social media if it’s available. Trump never lets me down. I can write somewhere else then go back to my phone and see that he has done more unthinkable stuff in just three hours.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

Like a student, I have too many cups of coffee that I haven’t finished sitting on the table. I don’t tidy these up until the end of the day, though I sort them out if someone is coming to the house or if I am expecting my sons.

The table laid for dinner

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

I usually wear what I call ‘Pilates kit’ when working, loose bottoms and a big t-shirt. I find it hard to concentrate if I wear something smart. I don’t put on makeup either, except for moisturiser – no foundation. I like a fresh and washed face.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

My sons interrupt me all the time if they’re at home. They want to show me something on YouTube or to play a piece of music – usually a new discovery – and to tell jokes. Sometimes they give me a rundown of what they’re working on – the essays they’re doing — so I find out about a lot of subjects I would otherwise have no knowledge of. I do tell them – especially if I am behind on a piece and have a deadline – to leave me be. I just say ‘Guys, I have to get this done.’ I always feel guilty about that. I feel as if I should be listening to everything they have to say. I feel guilty about doing years of work when they needed my attention and I couldn’t give it. It’s painful to dwell on that.

Imagine going round to your mates’ for dinner and their mum is Diana Henry

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

As I get up and leave my desk/table I do a resume, in my head, of what needs to be dealt with when I get there the next day. Then I immediately forget it.

After dinner

