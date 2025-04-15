Good morning. This is a free post, so welcome if you haven’t been here before (and also if you have! SPECIAL welcome if you have, in fact. Warmest embrace).

This is the third instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments deeply fascinating. You can read about Andrew O’Hagan’s desk here and about Clover Stroud’s desk here. More desks coming up.

I really don’t feel I have to introduce Emma Gannon on Substack, of all places. Bow down, basically. She was an early and pioneering adopter of this platform and her considered, insightful and always-interesting newsletter, The Hyphen, was one of the very first in the UK to really blow up. She’s a superstar and her newsletter is a must-read - intelligent, candid, considered and not afraid of showing vulnerability.

I always take something away from it, whether she is writing about creativity, solo travel or choosing not to have children. There’s a thoughtfulness and serenity to her writing that I find both comforting and enlightening. Also her fantastically well-curated twice-monthly Slow Sunday Scroll series is unmissable.

But here’s the potted bio, just in case. Emma has been a newspaper columnist, a social media editor, a contributor to various impressive magazines, a podcast host (13 million downloads!) and a best-selling writer of generation-influencing non-fiction (here and here and here, for starters).

It makes me tired just to imagine doing all this, and it made her tired too - burned her out for a whole year, in fact. She is now a full-time author. Olive, her debut novel, was nominated for the Dublin Literary Award. Her very moreish second novel, Table For One - about the unexpected joys of spending time alone, something she writes brilliantly about - is out on the 24th of this month. You can and should preorder it now!

Reading her answers to my questionnaire and looking at the images below, it is clear that Emma’s newsletter is her, from what she writes to how it is illustrated. The best newsletters authentically reflect their creators, and hers does that in spades.

Portrait of Emma by Paul Storrie

What is the desk?

I feel very lucky to have multiple writing nooks in my house. The bedroom and living room are out of bounds as I like to just read or flop or watch TV or sleep in there—but I can write in mostly all the other rooms depending on where the mood takes me.

I have my own office next to my bedroom, with big bookshelves and a cosy reading chair; a banquette dining seating area that I like to work from if I am working late at night as there is a diner-style light overhead, and my kitchen table is bright and airy for spring or summer days if I want to look onto the garden. I like to change it up.

The official desk in my office is this mango wood one from Swoon which I inherited from my brother-in-law (he bought a new fancy standing desk and so had this one going spare.) It’s slimline and light and doesn’t take up much space. I had previously bought this Stanley writing desk after years of eyeing it up, I wanted one of those massive old school ‘proper’ writing desks that old male writers would chain-smoke from in films😅, but it felt too bulky for the room so I sold it.

Emma’s office

Where is the desk?

It’s up against the wall in front of a window. There’s a radiator underneath the desk so it gets super cosy in the winter. Large sage-green bookshelves on one side and a big standing mirror on the other.

And from another angle. Look how tidy and serene! Also doesn't she have elegant feet?

What do you look out onto?

My neighbour’s garden. I quite like it, I’m nosy and like people-watching. There’s usually something happening: someone having a cigarette by their back door or chatting on the phone gossiping, or their dog walking around sniffing things, or a cat wandering about, or a fox curled up asleep or a squirrel running across their roof. I like to see life happening outside my window—it gets me in the mood to write. I love living in London for this reason.

How does sitting down at the desk make you feel?

It makes me feel extremely grateful. I used to really struggle working in an open-plan office in my twenties with all the noise, distraction and stimulation. I always wanted to have my own office space, and I’m someone who loves working from home. I don't get lonely. I’m happiest when I’m at home working and seeing friends in the evening and weekends. I'm also lucky to live near friends and we'll meet up for coffee in the middle of the day, impromptu.

My office has the same energy as my teenage bedroom—my room of one’s own. It's not Instagram-tidy so I rarely take 'good' photos of it, it's usually too messy. Posters on the walls, artwork, candles, tote bags, photos, quotes—a smörgåsbord of inspiration that only really makes sense to me. I also use an aura calming spray before I write to clear any blocked energies, so my hands and face usually smell of essential oils while writing and I feel instantly relaxed.

There is also a gentle atmosphere of devotion and prayer in my office. I don't have any particular religion or label myself in any particular way, but as I get older, I notice all the symbolism around me. A figurine of someone praying my Grandpa gave me before he died that feels like a lucky talisman; a beautiful angel decoration my Mum bought me that sparkles in the light, a gold Buddha head from Vietnam, and I have a circular mat on the floor where I sit, with a candle burning, and close my eyes when I'm feeling overwhelmed.

Yes, do

When do you write - are there set hours?

Recently I find myself working half days. I either get up early at 7am and write until lunchtime — or I start writing a lunchtime into the evening. After going through an intense bout of burnout a couple of years ago, I can no longer work full days. This is just my reality now. I’m starting to feel grateful for it. I have limitations now that I didn’t have before.

The banquette option

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

If I’m working on a book or a Substack post, I’m happy if I do 500 good words a day. That feels manageable, and I usually write way more than that. I like to set myself up for success.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

Usually, my husband and I take it in turns to make each other a cup of tea. He works in his office at the top of the house (he also works from home as a writer and photographer). So going up and down the stairs multiple times a day is probably good exercise. I also have a striped reading chair in corner of the room—where I can sometimes go and read a few pages from a book, or do my Tarot cards, or lie down for a minute before continuing on with my work.

Emma’s reading nook. That chair looks so comfy

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

Oh yes. The uni-ball Vision Elite is my favourite journalling pen, followed by the V Sign pen for signing books or writing cards to people. I loved having stashes of Thank You cards on my desk to send to people. Moleskine notebooks. A moon journal gifted to me by a friend. I also have a notebook that says “Fuck Off, I’m Writing” which I bought when I was finding it hard to write amongst other life commitments—when I was untangling my people-pleasing tendencies. My desk is also covered with ink cartridges, as I love my Kaweco fountain pen.

My desk is full of trinkets from my travels: a little gold snake from a recent trip to Sri Lanka, a woman made of clay from my friend Donna, a friendship bracelet I made on a writing retreat in Spain, a turtle ornament to remind me to slow down, a hermit crab to remind me its OK to be alone. Lots of animal ornaments, lots of symbolism. I also love vases of the female torso, I find them empowering. I also have cards from people on my desk: from friends, fellow writers, or lovely cards people have given me at book signings. I recently printed out an email a writer hero sent to me last year and I put it in a bright yellow frame. I use my desk as a reminder that life is good and I get to design my life.

Is there a dog or a cat?

For the past few years I’ve been looking after two miniature Daschunds (separately, not together) on and off and they often keep me company. I love their energy and enjoy how they curl up on my lap or under the desk while I'm writing and then we go on a nice walk together.

A dachshund, one of a pair who come and visit

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

Scrivener for my first drafts. I like how you can move chapters around easily, have way more font choices, and can set a word count daily target and see the bar go up. But then ultimately I just put it back into Pages because that’s how I’ll send it to my editor.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

Sometimes I’ll listen to music but it can’t have any lyrics, otherwise I’m too distracted by the words. I sometimes enjoy this website: pianorain.com. Yup, just piano music and rain.

Do you use internet-blocking apps?

No but I do have two sand timers on my desk (one for 15 minutes and one for 30 minutes) so that I can time myself without checking the Internet if I’m feeling in an overly distracted mood.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

A big glass of water, a big glass of blackcurrant squash and a big mug of tea. I don’t really do snacks. I just look forward to having a proper lunch break.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

Yes. I tried lots of fancy looking designer chairs that looked good, but none of them came close to this £95 one from Ikea. Not stylish, but my back likes it.

The kitchen option on a sunny day

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

I wear these Yoko Wool slippers (recommended by none other than Home by India Knight) and proper clothes. Unless I’m on a book deadline and going feral, I need to get properly dressed and showered, otherwise I find I don’t take my day seriously.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

It is, but I have an iPhone stand and face it away from me.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

I don’t get any interruptions. I don’t have children, and my husband knows that when my office door is shut, it means don’t come in unless it’s an emergency. My office is a private space. I could be meditating, or having an important phone call, or doing yoga, or writing, or reading or napping or tackling a really hard plotline in a new novel draft. We’re lucky that we have our own space within the house. He’ll always knock, which is very sweet. And it’s normally just to say: another cup of tea?

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

Go outside. Whether that’s going to the local deli to pick up dinner items, sitting in the garden, swimming at the Lido, going for a walk, or doing some exercise. I like to ‘shake off the day’ and wind down in the evenings by cooking or seeing a friend. I used to do that by having a glass of wine, but nowadays I prefer getting outside instead. Then I’m usually in bed early. My life pretty simple these days. I’m super grateful for it.

Thank you so much to Emma for doing this. Go and subscribe to her newsletter if you don’t already, you won’t be sorry. And of course DO pre-order her new book. She’s having a dinner party in London to launch it!

I’m hoping to be back over the next couple of days, but the children and their partners descend on Thursday and - inevitably - the house is a complete mess, plus nightmare laundry situation, plus I haven’t quite decided what I’m making for Easter lunch, plus I need to plant my cosmos (and score a 2nd hand lawnmower asap), and then of course there is the tiny matter of FINISHING MY BOOK.

Maybe I’ll decide what I’m cooking and do a quick post sharing Easter lunch recipes and showing my workings - I wonder if that would be useful? Anyway: back soon, one way or another. Meanwhile do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you and have a wonderful Wednesday (I saw my first cow parsley yesterday in the lane - baby cow parsley, but still - thrilling).