Felicity and Wilf. Wilf is my favourite dog who I’ve never met. You will see why if you follow them both on Instagram. Photo by Jill Mead

This is the 12th instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

Felicity Cloake has been writing the invaluable, award-winning ‘How to make the perfect…’ column in The Guardian since 2011 (it is an enormous amount of work - she wrote about how she goes about it here).

She is in total the author of eight cookbooks and food-oriented travel books, the most recent of which is Peach Street to Lobster Lane: Coast to Coast in Search of Real American Cuisine, which saw her cycling 2,064 miles around the States in the months leading up to Trump’s second term. She has also cycled round France in search of the perfect croissant, here, and around Britain in search of the perfect breakfast, here.

And now she’s written a novel. No one who’s read any of her non-fiction will be remotely surprised - she is a properly good writer. I ADORED The Underdog, which was published last Thursday. It’s about Katy, 36, recently dumped by her boring fiancé, freshly self-liberated from her sensible job, and who has rashly decided to pursue a career in cooking. Things aren’t quite going according to plan when she meets a sexy doctor, hooray, who is devoted to his dog, Alan. You would think double hooray, but Anna hates dogs. You know really superior, charming, funny rom-coms? This is a shining and highly recommended example and exactly the thing to read if you’re in search of cheer.

(PS There the most delicious recipe for roquefort, walnut and honey cheesecake in An A-Z of Eating. Also some of the Perfect recipes are collated here).

What is the desk?

The desk is my kitchen table, my dining room table, and genuinely the only surface in my flat large enough to open even a tabloid newspaper. It’s a battered gate-leg number I bought in a hotly contested auction (while several large and handsome Georgian rosewood tables failed to meet their reserve, which says something about average London square footage), and though I seem to recall it is, like my flat, early Victorian, I’m afraid I haven’t treated it well – the top is covered in water and wax stains.

(In the spirit of full transparency I must confess I also write quite a lot in bed first thing; I love having a cocoon of focus, just me and the sleeping dog, before the emails start coming in.)

Where is the desk?

In my dining room which is also my sitting room and kitchen (handy – from my desk I can keep an eye on pots on the stove, or check if I need to buy more cinnamon for the recipe I’m writing).

I live in central London, and though it’s useful to be able to buy everything from Ethiopian injera bread to Chinese chicken ovaries within a five-minute radius, the downside is there’s barely space to stretch, let alone have a dedicated workspace.

What do you look out onto?

The garden, which is a lovely thing to have in zone one. I’m a very inept gardener (can’t even keep rhubarb alive, despite my best efforts) but the few plants that thrive on benign neglect, including a vast fig that is aspiring to world domination, bring me a lot of pleasure for the six or so months they’re in leaf.

In an ideal world, however, I’d either have a view of a large body of water or some distant mountains… something epic in scale and spirit, but free of distracting detail. Failing that, some sort of dark cupboard or sensory deprivation chamber would also be welcome, as I am very easily diverted from the business in hand… for example, as I was writing that last sentence there was a cacophony of barking from every dog in the vicinity and a large fox shot through a hole in the fence, streaked past my eyeline and vaulted on to the fire escape pursued by a terrier. How am I supposed to concentrate with drama like that outside?

How does sitting down at the desk make you feel?

I generally sit down full of hope and good intention, having cleared the table completely of crumbs and gas bills to put myself in a clearer, more creative frame of mind, though in truth when I’m really deep in something it’s absolutely chaotic and covered in tottering piles of cookbooks and notebooks and half-empty mugs.

Because I’m so easily led astray, when I’m writing a book I usually try to go somewhere else for a couple of weeks to break the back of it, ideally somewhere I know absolutely no one; I wrote my American travelogue in the French Alps out of season, and The Underdog, my novel – which required even deeper concentration because how on earth does one go about creating an entire imaginary world and ensure no one changes their name or their hair colour halfway through? – in Broadstairs in midwinter. Just me, the dog and the wind: bliss.

When do you write - are there set hours?

I like to start early – I’m not very good at hopping between projects, so when I’m writing a book I have to carve out the space by filing lots of Guardian columns in advance and saying no to absolutely everything else; the knowledge that this break from real life is both brief and finite is great for productivity.

Fortunately the dog has never been an early riser, so I can get a good few hours done before he’s up and about, but I’m less disciplined about finishing at a reasonable hour, not because I’m a workaholic but because, despite having not worked in an office for 15 years, I can’t quite kick the habit of presenteeism, which means I become gradually less productive until it feels acceptable to knock off, and then feel guilty about not spending my time more wisely. (Is this therapy session free?).

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

For the books, I tend to try and write say, 2,000 words a day, deliberately stopping in the middle of a paragraph so I have something to pick up again in the morning, rather than waiting for inspiration to strike before I’ve had my first cup of tea.

Almost all of my books have had incredibly tight deadlines, so to be honest the spirit doesn’t get much of a say, but I suspect I need a certain amount of panic to focus the mind, or I say yes to everything but the book.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

I generally stay at it until I’m done, with occasional breaks to harass the dog and replenish drinks.

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

There’s a venerable Lyle’s Golden Syrup tin commemorating the Diamond Jubilee full of pencils (my preferred writing medium) in various stages of bluntness, Sharpies and a stamp of Wilf’s paw print, both of which I use for signing books, and an out-of-date Kings and Queens of England ruler that gets more use in the kitchen than it does at my desk.

I find it much easier to process information when I write, rather than type it, so I always have several notebooks on the go, as well as a desk diary which people think is hopelessly antiquated. I buy them from a Spanish brand called Octagon and they’re nice to look at and allow me to physically see a whole month at a time so I don’t take on too much. (Plus no one can put you on the spot with an invitation because you can say you’ll get back to them when you’ve checked your diary, which is very useful if you struggle to embrace the life-changing magic of the word NO.)

I also have a weekly planner pad which my friend Sam bought me last year because he was worried I was having a nervous breakdown – when I actually remember to use it, it’s surprisingly effective.

The top notebook is from a Leeds bookbinder called Jill Setterington

I don’t really have room for talismans on the desk given it also has to function as a kitchen table, but I’m overlooked by three slightly sinister dog toys that Wilf has lost interest in (Trump, Johnson and a tiny Nigel Farage since you ask), my childhood bear Tedward fresh from a tax-rebate funded seaside break at the Leith Toy Hospital after an unfortunate sequence of events involving moths, and my grandmother’s tiny one-legged bear. (No wonder I can’t keep plants alive if even stuffed animals aren’t safe in my care.)

Is there a dog or a cat?

There’s a dog, my 13-year-old cairn terrier Wilf, who inspired The Underdog, and occupies a space somewhere between a pet, a boss and a non-romantic partner; I’ve had him since he was eight-weeks old and we’re now in an entirely co-dependent relationship in which he has the upper paw.

Being a terrier, he’s only needy when he’s hungry, so I spend more time bothering him than the other way around until I’ve really got the bit between my teeth workwise, usually about half-past four, when he starts nudging me meaningfully for his dinner, and then a post-prandial game of tug of war, and then a treat…. and so it goes on until I finally relent and take him to the park. My favourite sound in the world is him snoring under the desk.

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

The basic Pages program that came loaded on to my laptop - I did invest in Scrivener a couple of years ago, but I couldn’t understand what it offered over and above a blank page, and I lack the patience to sit through a YouTube tutorial (what’s wrong with a physical manual? Or a PDF?) so it’s just me and my free word processing app.

Occasionally I remember to put a manuscript on to a google doc in case I lose 45,000 words, but I rarely actually work on it online.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

It depends what stage I’m at; if I’m just drafting I’ll probably have the radio on, either BBC Radio 4 or 6 but when I’m writing any speech, even lyrics, interferes with the narrative in my head and can actually make me feel murderous, so I’ll put on a white noise playlist instead. I find bad weather in particular very calming, the aural equivalent of a small dark room. Heavy Rain on Tent (eight hours) is a particular favourite, though I’m not averse to a snowstorm either.

Whatever happens, I pause just before 2pm so I can listen to the Archers over lunch and message people about how ridiculous the latest storyline is. (Don’t we all secretly think we’d be an amazing scriptwriter, despite having had zero experience in the field?)

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

No, because I maintain I need to check things online as I go, even though I know deep down I’m only fooling myself here.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

This photo was captioned correctcolouroftea.jpg

There’s almost always desk tea or coffee (black earl grey first thing, then black coffee, then Barry’s strong Irish tea with milk in the afternoon) and a pint of water. I’m very good at not eating before lunch for the sole reason that once I start I can’t stop, so all afternoon I’ll be up and down to get myself pieces of fruit or Easter egg or handfuls of salty nuts.

When a deadline is looming I’ve even been known to convince myself I deserve an entire packet of biscuits to keep my energy up, which rarely makes anything better, but I suppose at least it’s healthier than smoking. I also keep dog biscuits on hand to distract Wilf as necessary; I try not to confuse the two.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

I have one of those weird-looking kneeling chairs; for a long time I wrote hunched on a stool I bought from a Japanese restaurant round the corner from my old flat in Stoke Newington, until I realised how bad my posture was. This is much better, except for the times when the idiot dog decides to stretch out in a patch of sunlight directly underneath the rockers without me noticing.

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

I can work in bed in pyjamas until mid morning, but when I’m at my desk I’m always showered and properly dressed, albeit probably in old jeans and a large, scratchy knitted cardigan from one of my Scottish bicycle adventures, always with a handkerchief tucked sexily into the sleeve.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

Yes, but I don’t tend to look at it, mostly because it’s even less effort to access the same distracting apps on my desktop.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

Though I like to chat to people when I’m out in the park, or over the garden fence about foxes, I find unexpected interruptions, even phone calls, very disruptive when I’m really in the zone. Fortunately I live on my own, so it’s not too much of an issue.

Is there anyone you show your day’s work to?

No but I do give it a light edit myself, either with a cold beer or similar in the evening, or before getting going the next day, just to reassure myself it’s not as terrible as I remember. It’s always a nice surprise when you find yourself laughing at your own jokes.

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

Take the long-suffering dog out for a walk. I’ve given up wearing headphones because I realised it wasn’t giving my brain the space it needed to be creative or problem solve; it’s amazing how many good ideas pop into your head when you’re standing staring at yet another bloody lamppost.

Thank you so much to Felicity! You can - and should - obtain your copy of The Underdog here from Bookshop, here from Waterstones and here from Amazon. She’s also on book tour as below (I am going to see her AND WILF in Beccles and I can’t wait).

Thank you for reading! Please do really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you enjoyed it, thank you, and I’ll be back later in the week with an exclusive beauty post (film?) from me and all-knowing GOAT beauty editor Sarah Jossel. Our event in London tomorrow is sold out but we’re going to do something special for subscribers on here.