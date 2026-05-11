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Felicity Cloake's avatar
Felicity Cloake
3h

thank you thank you thank you India - not only for the kind words about The Underdog etc, but also for giving Wilf the publicity he sorely lacks, shy and retiring beast that he is. Looking at the photos now, I realise I ought to have credited the lovely notebook with the '60s (?) teapots and pans on the cover – it's from a Leeds bookbinder called Jill Setterington (she came to one of my book shows and brought it for me, which makes a nice change from people bringing Wilf bags of dried meat products) and as well as looking gorge it is THE PERFECT handbag size. She's on instagram as jillsettnotebooks

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Raffaella Barker's avatar
Raffaella Barker
2h

Felicity Cloake. Love your name,. What an incredibly warm, thoughtful person with the most relatable work station, I am always in the midst of chaos of life to work and similarly have to leave mid sentence to keep my curiosity when I go back to it...and also all the things about making a mess and thinking while staring at lamp posts. Am taking away the exciting news that there is a channel I can listen to called Rain on a Tent. So useful. Wish I could come and see you somewhere Felicity, best of luck with your book tour and I will love reading this I know xxx

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