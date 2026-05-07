This is the 11th instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

Juliet Nicolson by Steven Hatton

Juliet Nicolson grew up at Sissinghurst Castle in Kent. She worked in publishing for a long time in New York and London, and then became a literary agent at Ed Victor Ltd. She is the author of six books. Tina Brown said of her that ‘she has invented a new kind of social history’.

She has a brilliant eye for telling detail. Her book The Perfect Summer: Dancing Into Shadow is about the long, hot, languid summer of 1911, before anyone really realised that war was coming and that a certain way of life was over forever. Joanna Trollope called it ‘as page-turning as a novel’.

Frostquake is about the frozen winter of 1962 - it snowed every day for 10 weeks - and the altered Britain that emerged when the thaw came. A House Full of Daughters is a memoir, telling the stories of seven generations of the women in Juliet’s family, from a Spanish flamenco dancer to her grandmother Vita Sackville-West.

Her most recent book, The Book of Revelations (which I reviewed for The Sunday Times here) is a gripping, moving, extremely timely history of women’s secrets - ergo also of women’s shame - from the 1950s to now, told via individual women’s stories and taking in everything from infidelity to abortion to the author’s own experience of alcoholism. It is deeply interesting and human, and as you can see from the cover quote, I couldn't recommend it more (true of all her books). I’m so thrilled that she’s sharing her desk with us.

What is the desk?

When I first began to write I needed a desk that would fit my computer, a huge blue machine the size of an olden days television, so I asked a carpenter friend to make me a chunky oak table with drawers (essential for Sellotape, glue, Post-Its, love letters and chocolate) that would have enough space for the giant Mac. When I moved from London to the countryside twenty years ago the table came with me. All my six books have taken shape on the surface of this piece of oak.

Where is the desk?

It’s at one end of the first floor of an old barn that used to be the Sussex office for Barrett Homes. Those tidy rows of constructive intimacy are now replaced by one desk, a lumpy sofa (that is never sat on), a sofa bed (an occasional warm refuge for shivery field mice), and teetering piles of books. They have overflowed onto the floor from bookcases originally built for our brilliant village bookshop Much Ado and given to me when the shop moved premises.

Every book has its dedicated section: war time, royalty, family, poetry, travel, dead writers, living writers, psychology, religion, and for my last book about secrecy, I have amassed a full library dedicated to women.

I’m trying to have a clear-out but parting with any of the little darlings is impossible.

What do you look out onto?

I sit at a ‘picture window’. I have put oak planks beneath the legs of the desk to make it higher so I can see out properly. The curve of the South Downs is ahead of me, and I look directly at Great Meadow, a huge sloping field which gave Dirk Bogarde the title for his memoir of an idyllic childhood spent in the Old Rectory at the top of the field. In the little courtyard directly below the window the bird-table, usually abuzz with a feathered flurry of robins and bluetits. It sits in front of a flint wall along which foxes slink at dusk.

How does siting down at the desk make you feel?

My half-minute commute from kitchen door to desk chair involves a walk of 63 steps. That brief physical interlude between domesticity and work is crucial and each morning it gives me the motivation to begin writing again. As soon as I sit down, I am in the space of my own. No-one else has ever sat or worked at this place, except once when Barry Humphries (staying for the nearby Charleston Lit Fest as below) dashed up there and flung himself onto the floor to escape an unwanted fan who had wandered into the courtyard below.

I write the working day’s agenda on a Post-It and stick on the desk. By lunchtime motivation begins to fade and if nothing has been crossed off the list I panic. Sometimes I add something like ‘have lunch’ just so I can cross it off again and feel I am getting somewhere.

When do you write - are there set hours?

The day after the clocks go forward in the spring, I am up with the lark, usually slinking back off into the garden by mid-afternoon. In the winter I light the little log burner and hole up for good.

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

1000 words is the deliberately modest goal, in order to feel smug if I exceed it.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

Sometimes I can only go on if I have a complete change of scene, requiring a decamping to the kitchen table, or squashing into the tiny greenhouse with my laptop actually ON my lap. Every so often I escape to a cottage an hour’s drive away, a familiar and much-loved, slightly haunted space where I once lived alone and which smells of woodfires and desiccated rose petals. This is the place that energises a writer’s procrastination in a twinkling.

Are there pens ?

LOTS. Of all colours in a mug that says Minnie Driver. (My daughter ordered it a long time ago when I got a new car but she hadn’t realised that instead of looking at the Volkswagen shop she had logged into the actress’s fan site).

Are there notebooks?

No, just a laptop and Post-Its.

Are there photos?

Too many. Stuck on the window frame, tucked into my little writing-paper rack and crowding onto my desk. Here are my children & grandchildren and an image, faded on paper but not in memory, of my best friend and my girls practising their Abba routine for my 2009 wedding to Charlie.

Are there small weird talismanic items?

Yes, precious things given to me without which the desk would lose its soul. An actual gold box, one of many, that were sent for the Christmas of 1914 to soldiers in the First World War by the King’s daughter, containing cigarettes and chocolate. A glass paperweight that looks like a circular icicle.

A Persian lozenge-shaped dish that once belonged to my grandmother. A blue circular glass repository for earrings when they begin to pinch. A wooden snail made by my granddaughter. A lamp left to me by a beloved friend who died aged 102. And more friend-reminders: a metal farmyard of pigs and chickens hovered over by swans and rhubarb-red ibis.

Oh and there are flowers. Sometimes I arrive to find Charlie has surprised me with a little posy: at this time of year, it is lily of the valley. And I love the scent of pheasant eye, the final narcissi of the season to bloom.

Is there a dog or a cat?

A small metal dog on the desk. And there is animal and bird action outside, as above

And there is this fox

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

Word. Always Word for words.

Do you listen to music, and if so, what ?

Almost never. I need silence. But when I was writing about the winter of 1962-3 during which the Beatles had their first hit, I played Love Me Do on repeat. Occasionally, especially at the end of a long, cold, lonely winter in my barn, I allow myself a top volume blast of Here Comes the Sun, sung at one daughter’s wedding by the other daughter’s boyfriend. Tears are falling onto the keyboard by the end of the song.

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

No. Should I?

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

Sometimes, if I’m on a deadline, I eat lunch at my desk, usually tomato and avocado salad in a bowl. With Fruit And Nut for pudding. Tea throughout the day, beginning with English Breakfast and ending with Marquis which tastes like deliciously decadent scent

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

Shamefully no. I have an old tapestry-covered chair that’s a bit less demanding now that I have a squashy Grayson Perry cushion on it that I got for Christmas. I sort of hanker for an ergonomic, thinking it might be rather comfortable and knowing it would be good for posture but then I flop back, literally, onto the prettier choice.



Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

Proper clothes in case the postman can see me from the courtyard below. On deadline when there is no time for stylishness, it’s an unvarying uniform for weeks on end consisting of t-shirt, jersey, jeans, scarf and fingerless gloves even in summer.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

Yes. On Silent.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans?

No human beings ever wish to risk the sigh that accompanies the sight of an uninvited visitor. Occasional invitations are issued, but never for social purposes.

Is there anyone you show your day’s work to?

I print out articles or reviews to show Charlie. Only when I’m nearing completion of a whole book do I show anything to anyone and that is because I know I have to. Otherwise I am not sure I ever would.

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

Walk 63 steps home, say hello to Charlie and make more tea.

Juliet in the garden at Sissinghurst last week. Photo by Clemmie Macmillan-Scott

Thank you SO MUCH to Juliet for answering my desk questions. You can subscribe to her Substack below, and here is The Book Of Revelations, which is out today in paperback, on Bookshop, at Waterstones and on Amazon. It’s an extraordinary read at any age, but you’ll read it with your mouth hanging open if you’re young.

Thank you for reading! Do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you enjoyed it, thank you, and I’ll be back possibly tomorrow with another Me & My Desk (unless I hold it back until Monday, which I might to not make a Desk traffic jam), and certainly on Saturday with your trusty Weekend Supplement. Have a lovely Thursday!

Aside from inspiring a bestselling book, Home has over 85,000 subscribers and is the number 1 global bestseller in Design. Design is where all the house & garden, lifestyle-ish stuff lives. Come and join us! You can read more about why you might want to do that (or not) here.

PS remember Stella McCartney x H&M drops at 9am this morning - my picks here