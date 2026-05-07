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Mark Diacono's avatar
Mark Diacono
10h

Another fascinating instalment - it’s so interesting to open the door on how and where other writers go about it. I was just thinking this would make wonderful tv but I think on reflection I might prefer it like this, in words and photos

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1 reply by India Knight
Rouge Noir's avatar
Rouge Noir
10h

Love this series and this one particularly, and has made me look for her books.

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