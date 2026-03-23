This is the ninth instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

Portrait of Lottie by Alexander James

I have loved all Lottie Moggach’s novels since her debut, Kiss Me First, and am really delighted she agreed to show us her desk.

Her fourth book, Mrs Pearcey, is out now and as I was saying at the weekend, I read it in two days. This one is set in 1890 in London, specifically Camden. The plot is gripping and based on a true story. It’s about Hannah Teale, a newly-engaged young woman who finds herself becoming an embryonic reporter following a double murder by another young woman called Mary Pearcey.

Hannah is an invented character, but Mary Pearcey was real, and the case notorious - at one point there was a waxwork of her in Madame Tussaud’s. The murders came just after those of Jack The so-called Ripper and really captured the public imagination, not least because the victims were a mother and her baby, and the accused an attractive 24-year-old woman. Amazingly, the murders took place in Lottie’s grandmother’s house - do read this piece by her about that (I think/hope that’s a gift link).

Anyway: Lottie does a very clever thing, which is render Victorian London incredibly vividly while somehow never veering into pastiche. I have a soft spot for contemporary fiction set in Victorian times - I think because Victorian London feels so easily imaginable and only just out of reach - but the writing usually pays homage to the period in which it’s set. Not this one.

You can feel the streets of this bit of Camden (and Hampstead and Kentish Town), and the people and the clothes and the various milieus and every last domestic detail, but the way the the story is told feels like a breath of fresh air. I can’t recommend the book enough. It’s about more than murders, obviously - it’s also about a young woman unexpectedly deviating from what the period and its societal norms expect of her.

Here’s Lottie:

What is the desk?

An old partners’ desk, designed to be used by two people facing each other – Victorian bankers, maybe? – so it’s luxuriously roomy. The double bed of desks. It belonged to my late father-in-law, Edward Mortimer, who was a very illustrious writer and thinker, and so I like to imagine that just by sitting at it I’m being infused by his intellect and work ethic.

The desk

Where is the desk?

In the spare room at the back of the house, with a bed dangerously close by. Next to it is an overgrown cheese plant (is there any other sort?), and on the surrounding walls some paintings and a collection of drawings by my grandmother, who wrote and illustrated children’s books. Also, a little felt Anne Boleyn doll, which is linked to a possible book idea.

Anne Boleyn

Lovely drawings by Lottie’s grandmother

What do you look out onto?

The view is of the back garden, and beyond it is the Parkland Walk, a nature reserve occupying a defunct railway line between Highgate and Finsbury Park. It’s pretty bucolic at this time of year; lots of blossom and manic bird song. At the end of the garden is the shed where my husband works. From our respective windows, we can see each other’s vague shapes, but nothing more, which is as close as I’d want to get to someone monitoring my work. Poor Victorian bankers!

Shed containing a husband

How does sitting down at the desk make you feel?

At the moment, pretty positive, because my current project is in the lovely early stage, when everything is still possible and things haven’t yet got sticky.

When do you write - are there set hours?

I’m not super-strict about hours, but mornings are by far my best time, so I get tense if I’m not sitting at my desk by 9am-ish. If someone’s staying in the spare room, and I can’t evict them for the day, like a B&B landlady, I’ll go and write in the British Library. That’s nice in some ways, because I can have lunch with a friend who works there, but I miss my screen and being able to drink coffee at my desk.

I also use a huge, leather diary/notebook that isn’t designed to be lugged about. Afternoons are usually a write-off, creatively, but I often get a second wind between 5pm-7pm. This was especially true when I drank and smoked, as sitting down with a glass of wine and a roll-up was brilliant for jump-starting the brain. Now, I try and simulate the feeling with an alcohol-free beer and salt and vinegar crisps, but it’s not the same.

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

I think word counts are very useful for getting down a first draft, but after that, it’s more as the spirit moves me. My most recent novel, Mrs Pearcey, is set in the late Victorian era, and I researched it as I wrote. So, rather than banking a thousand words, a working day might be spent reading 1890 issues of the Girls Own Paper, to get an idea of the kind of messaging young women were receiving then, or what kind of pudding they might have eaten at Sunday lunch.

The book is based on a notorious real life double murder committed in Camden Town by a 24 year-old woman called Mary Pearcey, and while I’ve taken liberties with the story itself, weaving in a fictional character who investigates the crime, I was keen to get the geography and background details right. I grew up in Camden and know the area very well, but I still did tons of research, through books and newspaper archives. The Camden History Society was a huge help: they publish a brilliant series of books of street-by-street local history.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

Oh, I wander about all the time. To get more coffee; to check whether the washing machine has ended its cycle; to see what post just landed up the doormat... any excuse. I’ve fully absorbed the advice that it’s healthy to take regular breaks from your screen. And actually, I’m still working – honestly! – as moving about is conducive to thinking, I find.

Are there small weird talismanic items?

It’s not small, but I have an unusual lamp made by my husband out of leftover household materials– copper piping, a spare floor tile, a shade made from the bathroom wallpaper. He’s very handy, which is, well, handy, since we both like tinkering with the house.

Also on the desk is a green velour monster head made by my son, Kit, some years ago, and a postcard of a Victorian woman who might be Mary Pearcey. I found the photo online, and it’s unverified, but I think it is her, because newspaper reports at the time mentioned her overbite. In any case, the woman in the photo is who I pictured when I was writing the novel. Her notoriety has faded now, but at the time the murders were a press sensation. The standard photo that comes up when you google her isn’t actually of her, but of her Madame Tussaud’s waxwork. Tussaud’s unveiled a tableau of the murder scene on the day of Pearcey’s execution, and 30,000 people went to see it in one day

Monster

Possibly Mary Pearcey



Is there a dog or a cat?

We very much have a dog, Renée – by which I mean, she has separation anxiety and cannot be left alone. Ever. So, she’ll be in with one or other of us. She was a lockdown puppy and it’s our fault for not training her to be ok on her own. She’s a Briard, bred for guarding sheep, and so barks at everything, including replying to every dog she hears on the Parkland Walk. But she’s also very beautiful and affectionate, and we’ve now just admitted defeat and accepted that our lives revolve around her.

Renée

I love Renée

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

Word.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

No – I wish I could.

Do you use internet-blocking apps?

No – but I should.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

Coffee throughout the day, and 0.0 beer and crisps after five.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

No, because I find them too ugly! Flash forward to me spending the last quarter of my life at the osteopath…

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

Comfort is key! I don’t tend to wear jogging bottoms, rather very loose jeans. I’ve just bought some Bostons to replace my Crocs, which is my only concession to style.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

When I really need to focus or dig deep, I leave it downstairs. I should do that all the time, really, but I have a friend, Sathnam, who I chat to on WhatsApp throughout the day, and I really value the connection. Because he’s a writer too, and we’re on the same wavelength, bouncing thoughts off him has become part of my process. And of course, we vent, too, when things aren’t going well. Writers must only whinge about writing to other writers, I think, and spare the rest of the world.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

I don’t mind interruptions by adult humans at all, but I may be saying that only because I rarely get them. My husband is a bit of an island during the working day; he’d only knock on my door if he had something genuinely important or urgent to say. Generally, it’s me who interrupts him.

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

I’ll take the dog out, or go down to the shops in Crouch End, whilst listening to something: a podcast or a book, currently Parade’s End, read by Bill Nighy. After years of being slightly sniffy about audiobooks, I’ve completely changed my tune. I find that listening when walking brings me closest to that intimate, immersive relationship I had with fiction back in the pre-smartphone era. But I always have a paper book on the go, too: right now, the wonderful Mrs Dickens by Emily Howes, about another real-life Victorian Mrs, who could tell us a thing or two about what it’s like to live with a writer.

This wallpaper is Paradiset by Josef Frank

Mrs Pearcey is out now. Here is it on Bookshop, at Waterstones and on Amazon. A million thanks to Lottie for sharing her desk with us.

Thanks so much for reading. As ever, do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you enjoyed it, and I’ll be back later in the week. I’m now off to London - I might send a quick postcard. Have a lovely Monday!