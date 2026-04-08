Mark Diacono, obviously

This is the tenth instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

Describing Mark Diacono as a food writer is really missing the point (see also e.g. Diana Henry or Nigella Lawson). He’s a writer of outstanding sentences that happen, more often than not, to be food-related.

As well as writing a monthly food column for The Sunday Times and a gardening column for Country Life, he has written and/or photographed 14 books, lots of them award-winning.

They include A Year at Otter Farm, which was my bible when I first moved to the country and attempted to grow things, as were the books he wrote when he was involved with River Cottage (he ran the gardening bit), especially Veg Patch and Chicken and Eggs. You can read about Otter Farm, the groundbreaking smallholding Mark created in Devon, here, and buy interesting vegetable and herb seeds and lovely fruit trees from the website too.

His most recent book, Abundance - which I passionately recommend to you, even more passionately than I recommend all his other books - was written ‘live’ on Substack and published in weekly instalments.

Speaking of his Substack - it’s an absolute treasure trove of great writing, great recipes, great playlists and the best kind of memoir. He also teaches writing workshops, does Lives with interesting food people (writing ‘food people’ makes me think of Alan Patridge’s sex people, hahaha), and runs over-subscribed writing retreats, often with in fact Diana Henry (whose desk is here).

Anyway: here’s Mark’s desk.

What is the desk?

I have two desks. The largest is where I do whatever - emails, writing when the words come easy, making notes, sketching ideas and so on. The smallest - which I’ll focus on - and a gift from my old friend and interior designer Max Rollitt, has been a companion for a quarter of a century. Every book I’ve written owes a little, often much more, to its tiny top and spindly legs. It used to be in my shepherds hut in the middle of the forest garden where, log burner blazing, I wrote A Year at Otter Farm and more, when we lived on our smallholding.

I have two desks not because I’m the sort of jessie who needs perfect conditions in which to write, but sometimes I just need the difference, the gentle shake up of the mind, the lack of admin, the sense of moving into a different brain space that the little desk gives me. Better still: I can move it to wherever suits the sunshine through the window. My best words are almost always written at this desk.

Where is the desk?

The spindly legged desk sits against the wall of my office near the window, ready to be moved to the best spot away from bright sunshine on the screen but with a view. The larger desk is set back from the window enough not to be too troubled by glare yet looking out to the hills.

What do you look out onto?

I live on the edge of Sidmouth, a coastal town in East Devon, England, and across the neighbouring rooftops I look out to the long, steep wooded hill where I like to take the dog walking. It’s peculiar to look at the photos I’ve just taken of the view and realise how much of it my eyes don’t really register - they just see the hills and the sky. Whether sunrise, sunset, fog or bright, the views are always special when I’m up there, and even being able to see it from my office settles my mind. I like very much that the telephone wires, telegraph posts, hedges and trees make for much lively bird activity too.

How does sitting down at the desk make you feel?

Having an old friend for a desk, something that has been there when I’ve written words no eyes should suffer or that have brought an award, reminds me in those doubtful moments that I’m not always awful at this. Everyone needs a shitty stick to wave at the invisible jury on the shoulder when they inevitably pipe up, and sitting at this desk gives me just that. It also reminds me that it takes commitment and attention for me to write well. It is at this desk where I became a writer, and where I realised that I so often write to discover how I feel, and make sense of the world. It can be an occasionally revelatory experience: 15 years ago I sat at this desk without a clue what I was going to write, and by evening I’d written about how I knew my dad was dead before I was told; something I’d buried - forgotten as far as my conscious mind was concerned - in the aftermath of his dying. I give almost daily thanks that somehow I found writing, as I’ve genuinely have no idea what I’d be doing and I’d understand myself and the world even less than I do.

When do you write - are there set hours?

I write whenever I can. I’m currently home alone for a few days and I might easily be at my desk, with walk or coffee-in-the-garden breaks, for 14 hours or more. Time just vanishes to it and there are very few things I’d rather be doing than writing without distractions or limitations.

If I’m either just starting on a book, or in final edit mode, and really need to inhabit it, I find writing as soon as I am awake, before my phone has felt my hand, before any diluting noise of the world has reached my mind, is what works best for me. What comes out may not be polished but it’s so often got the heart of what I’m trying to reach.

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

I’m not so much of a word count person - if it was an indicator of anything of quality I’d have an ideal target, but I’m a two-part writer for the most part: I get it out of my head undiluted, then craft the thing, so I might get a few hundred words I’m really happy with, or a couple of thousand I know I’ll have to work on but that have got me nearer to where I want to be.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

It depends. If I am writing a column (I write for the Sunday Times Magazine, Guardian Food Quarterly, Country Life and here on Substack) I try to get it all drafted before having a break. If it’s a book I’m working on, I’ll stop when the words dry up and take to my feet, as often that old Solvitur ambulando thing - ‘it is solved by walking’ - is exactly what I need for creative leaps to be made, missing links to be found or lightbulb moments to arrive. I’m terribly distractible, so to keep my mind focused I take frequent moments to stare at the hills, let the dog sniff around the garden, and I might just go and rub the lemon verbena leaves while the kettle boils.

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

I try to keep things uncluttered and simple - though I am often the cluttered sort - as it suits keeping my mind clear, so there are only a few things to hand, but they are important.

Ever since I was a little kid and had a few months hoping I might design cars (specifically Aston Martins, Lancias or Jensens) when I was a grown up, I’ve loved a propelling pencil, and still use one over a pen. There were a few weeks in my teens when I used turquoise Quink but I’d like to draw a dark veil over those, if I may.

There are a few items I like to have near - the most recent is a little tin once full of chocolates of (and from) the Bernini Express, a wonderful train that climbs through the Swiss Alps and down into Italy. It was part of a leg of a train trip from my home in Devon to a couple of hours south of Florence. A day and a half of bliss, the most incredible views, being reminded of how special train travel can be when governments prioritise public transport being safe, affordable, well maintained and on time for its their citizens. Honestly, anyone reading this: take that train.

I have an as yet unframed picture by the excellent Moose Allain propped up against the wall. As well as being one of life’s genuinely lovely people, Moose makes me laugh, and he draws/paints these gorgeous worlds that I drift off into.

Picture by Moose Allain

There is always a musical instrument to hand. I have many that I am no more than occasionally competent at, but being able to reach for the mandolin - bought 40 years ago ahead of an autumn and winter in France and Switzerland picking grapes and busking with a friend - gives my hands something to do while my mind is trying to find that word, a turn of phrase, or otherwise get where to needs to go.

I have two notebooks - both Leuchtturm1917 - one of which holds all notes, to do lists, scribblings during meetings and so on. The second one is just for the book I’m working on.

Is there a dog or a cat?

Harris, a border terrier, almost 14 and thankfully still with us after a scary winter, is very often at my feet, chuntering about how terrible his life has been since his last snack a few minutes before, and/or farting. He moves a fleece around the floor so that he may always lie in a rhombus of sunshine.

A fleece for Harris

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

My writing life has changed hugely on a few occasions - including the day I started writing on Substack - and the day I started using Scrivener changed the mechanics of writing to suit my mind.

Scrivener allows you to write in little windows that you can easily move, merge, reorganise and more: I can just focus on writing inside the ‘frame’ I’ve made for that little window and deal with how and where it fits in the whole later. It declutters my thought process, and it’s so good practically: for example, food writers can reorganise recipes from monthly to Lunch, Supper, Desserts etc, in a few simple moments of dragging, and see how they relate to the whole. Other than a few hours to familiarise, there are no downsides that I have discovered in a dozen years of using it. I simply wouldn’t be the writer I am without it.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

Often not, but if I’m in need of a little colour in the air without the distractibility of words - and music is so very much of how I understand the world - I might play something instrumental. At the moment, it seems to be Bill Evans, Four Tet, and a few film soundtracks - The Mission and The Revenant especially. And I made a playlist of favourites for when I don’t want to decide which you are very welcome to.

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

No. Once in a while I just need to check something ridiculous like how to spell ‘accommodation’ or whether it’s true that your ears keep growing when you’re dead.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

If anything edible sits on the desk it will be demolished as if a fly taken by one of those long tongued frogs. Exhibit A: the wrapper of today’s Booja Booja almond caramel chocolate truffle. I drink a couple of cups of coffee a day, with an almost constant stream of hot water and lemon.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

One of the ignominies of reaching my middle years is discovering that almost every ailment seems to be caused by me doing something minor, wrongly, repeatedly. I finally lost patience with endless neck and headaches caused by sitting poorly, in the wrong chair and with my crossed legs. At my large desk, I now have a Nordic chair with a lumber roll which stops me slumping, curving my back and bringing on neck and headaches. My small desk has the chair that came with the desk from Max, a chair that is a delight for a few hours only, which is exactly what I want it to be.

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

When I am in the early or latter stages of writing a book, I resent anything that gets between me and the desk - breakfast, coffee, brushing teeth, whatever - and will just about accept that it’s better to be dressed when working, but I seem to need to be in clothes I’d be happy to leave the house in to start, so no joggers for me.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

My phone is always with me when I’m writing, on silent unless it is my wife, daughter or mum calling or messaging. I’ve trained myself down to 10 minutes of Insta in the morning and the same in the evening and it has made so much difference not just to reducing the amount of time I waste but - more importantly - to my attention span, my ability to stay in the world, that I’d like to keep shifting my use of it to reduce reduce reduce.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

Hmmmm. It depends if they bear edible/drinkable gifts...

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

Run a bath. I run the bath, slide in so low you’d think I was a spy hiding in the water with a hollow stick periscope with which to breathe, and then I do Wordle, put the phone aside, and read from whichever in the stack by my desk suits my mood. You can’t write well if you don’t read well.

Huge thank yous to Mark for showing us his desk. Here is Abundance on Bookshop, at Waterstones and at Amazon.

Can you believe it’s already Wednesday? And the most beautiful day, not least because Armageddon appears to have been averted, at least for now. I didn’t quite realise how stressed it was making me until I turned on the radio at 2am to check on the news.

Have a lovely day! I’m off - well, I’m not off anywhere, I have a pile of work and deathly dull admin to get through, which seems especially cruel given the weather. I really feel like bunking off, isn’t it funny how you get that ‘Miss, Miss, can we draw outside instead?’ feeling even when you’re old? But when I finish I will attempt to have a go at my containers, which are full of nettles, random grasses and dead cosmos from last year.

Back at the weekend. Enjoy the sun! (this is my favourite sunscreen).

PS Look at this, makes me desperate to hop on board