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Mark Diacono's avatar
Mark Diacono
7h

Thank you India - I love Me & My Desk. It's a peculiar pleasure to have the chance to think for a while about why and how you write where you do, surrounded by whatever - it revealed more than I imagined it might. It's such a useful thing to do I'm going to weave it into some of the teaching I do

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Helen Runciman's avatar
Helen Runciman
6h

Turquoise Quink!! Aah, the memories, the memories ...

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