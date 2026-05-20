Portrait by Richard Allenby-Pratt

This is the (lucky) 13th instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

I always bow my head respectfully at the people sharing their desks, but in this case I genuflect. Melissa Harrison is an extraordinary writer, a nonpareil describer of the natural world but also just a writer of astonishingly good sentences - beautiful, restrained, very exact and precise, but also so full. She’s the opposite of someone who goes ‘and then this happened, and this is why, and it was strange/funny/interesting for the reasons I shall now describe.’

If that makes her sentences sound sparse, they’re not, that’s the amazing thing, or one of them. They’re like an egg - this perfect, minimal form containing all the nourishing, complex richness you need to live. She trusts the reader to understand meaning rather than spoon-feeding them, though I expect she probably spoon-feeds owls (? or other creatures) in her spare time. The other thing about her is that she makes you feel like you have inferior eyes - she really looks at things, and therefore really sees them, in a way that is a) strikingly original, and I really mean that - I can’t think of anyone who writes like her; and b) makes most writers of prose seem like they’re clonking about in the dark. She makes you look at the world in a new way. What greater compliment is there?

Melissa is the author of four novels, two children’s books and three books about nature. She should brace for more prizes, because if The Given World, her new novel, isn’t nominated for every award going, I will eat my hat. Here’s the Guardian review of it, one of many raves. It’s freshly out in the UK, and will be published in the US and Canada in October.

Also! In lockdown she wrote and presented a remarkable podcast called The Stubborn Light of Things. Can you call a podcast important? I feel it was - and remains - important, and that you should listen to it if you haven’t already (especially while you’re out on a walk).

She lives in Suffolk. If you’re local, she’s doing an event at the Halesworth bookshop on Thursday 28th, i.e. next Thursday, at 7pm. See you there!

What is the desk?

The desk is a cheapo Ikea number, one of those ones where you buy the top and the legs and the drawers separately, so you can make it the size and configuration you want. None of it’s proper wood, and after six years the ‘wood effect’ on the top is wearing away where my forearms, watch strap and cup of tea go. I don’t care.

Where is the desk?

It’s in what I call my ‘side room’: an extension the depth of the building on the side of a wonky old 18th century brick cottage, originally a one-up, one-down with an outside privy and no foundations. The back part of the side room has my desk and bookshelves in it, and a nice old Ercol armchair for work-related reading; the front of the room is home to my dining table and chairs (and my bicycle, because the council have imposed upon us so many bins that I no longer have outdoor bike storage). The dining part is why it’s called the ‘side room’ rather than the study. The more I type ‘side room’ the stranger it sounds. In fact, it doesn’t seem very satisfactory at all now. Please write in with suggestions.

What do you look out on to?

The SIDE ROOM has three windows and a set of French doors, making it by far the lightest room in the cottage (old houses usually have small windows to keep the heat in). My desk is set underneath one of the windows, looking out through a Venetian blind that’s usually in the open position so I can watch the birds. Outside are the bins and what was once a shared path between my house and the cottage next door; however, at some point prior to my arrival there was a boundary dispute and now the path is partitioned by a low picket fence which means I can’t wheel a wheelbarrow into my back garden – horribly annoying when I get a delivery of firewood.

The picket fence does nothing to obscure the postie on her rounds, various delivery people, and my neighbour who comes and goes a metre or so from my window. Each time she passes I can feel emanating from her the effort it takes not to glance in to see if I’m at my desk (an effort that often proves unsuccessful).

On the far side of the path are various shrubs and a trellis. This is where the birds appear – most frequently sparrows, dunnocks and blue tits. In spring the idiot fledgelings sometimes sit framed, one per trellis square, squabbling and pecking at every damn thing in case it’s food and trying to work out what their wings are. Once a sparrowhawk landed with a thunk on the wheelies and, after a few moments’ consideration, did a poo down the side of my garden waste bin. I was rapt.

How does sitting down at the desk make you feel?

Quite often, a sense of inescapable dread and anxiety.

When do you write – are there set hours?

I try to use weekday mornings for meetings, general life admin, Big Shops and local walks with friends; as far as possible I leave the afternoons clear for book writing. At the weekends I do gardening (bliss!), housework (grudgingly), longer walks and outings, any socialising that might occasion a hangover, and journalism.

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

That all depends. If I’m working on a book I try to hit 1,000 words, with 500 as a minimum if my brain is really sub-par that day. When I’m not working on a book (which is quite a lot of the time because it takes ages in between each one to get the courage up to have another go) I still have writing to do: two ‘Nature Notes’ a week for for The Times, plus a longer ‘Nature Notebook’ once every five weeks; my Substack, ‘Witness Marks’; book reviews for various newspapers; scriptwriting work; posts about nature for the free Encounter app I launched last year, and so on.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

Oh, I wander about something awful. I am prone, while enmeshed in Proper Writing, to becoming minutely, passionately and uncharacteristically interested in housework, such that I will rummage in a drawer for the tiny keyboard vacuum cleaner I bought years ago, which looks like a travel hairdryer, and go and hoover my collection of animal skulls and fossils; or I will decide that now is the moment to painstakingly remove the strands of cobweb from the dried hop vine above my hearth. I’ll go to the fridge and stare sightlessly into it; I’ll lie on the spare bed in a starfish position. But mostly I’ll go for walks. I’m lucky in that the village I live in has an excellent network of footpaths so I can walk straight out of my door and head in any number of directions. Often that’s what I need in order to jump-start my brain: to stop trying to do really good thinking, which seems to give it stage-fright, and look the other way for a bit.

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

There are many talismanic items but I consider none of them weird. Opinions may vary. There is a large pony vertebra I found on Dartmoor which I use as a pen-holder, plus a wooden organiser with more pens in it and some bookmarks and a collection of interesting feathers, and a pencil case with even MORE pens plus a lip salve, nail file, USB thing and various other small items. An obscure logic dictates which pens go in which place, and which items are in the pencil case as opposed to the desk drawer; however, I cannot articulate it.

There is an A5 lay-flat Muji notebook, and for a long time the pens were Muji 0.5 black rollerballs; however, something has changed and now they keep drying up and being unreliable, which is NO GOOD. I’ve recently discovered Pentel FriXion rollerballs, which are refillable and erasable and therefore brilliant for book signings where one is liable to spell someone’s name wrong and cause offence.

There is a collection of books whose spines I need to stare at while writing; this collection changes according to the book I am currently working on. On the windowsill there is a string-of-pearls plant which I am nursing through a recent sulk, a hand-carved hawthorn wood labyrinth ball knick-knack thing, and a stone with a hole through it: threaded through the hole is half a hollow pheasant bone, which also has a hole at the knuckle end, something I find interesting. On the wooden desk organiser there is a card depicting The Hermit (my guy) from the Rider-Waite-Smith tarot, and another showing a Mesolithic antler headdress from Star Carr.

Stuck on the sides of the bookshelves on either side of the desk are items including John Craven’s signature on a Post-It, an annual pass to Gilbert White’s house in Selborne, Hampshire and another to the Food Museum in Stowmarket (this used to be called the Museum of East Anglian Life and let us all hope that will be so again), a small badge which says ‘I ♡ Gnomes’ and a big one that says ‘read wank nap’ – which I realise is quite the contrast – a faded four-leaved clover in a baggie, a vintage illustration showing six types of barley, a postcard with an illustration of Marina Abramovic’s ‘Rest Energy’ artwork from 1980 and another, by David Shrigley, which reads ‘FUCK OFF: I AM A PAINTER DON’T TELL ME WHAT TO PAINT I WILL PAINT FLOWERS IF I WANT I WILL PAINT DEAD BODIES IF I WANT AND YOU CAN ALL FUCK OFF’ (more contrasts). Just above my laptop, on the windowsill and in my direct eyeline, there is a photo of my dear dog, Scout, reclining in the sunshine on a bed of flowers.

Is there a dog or a cat?

There was: a dog. Scout lived to the grand old age of 18, and I still miss her terribly: she had a wicker bed in the corner of the side room, near my desk, and I still sometimes think I can hear it creaking as she changes position. I moved to Suffolk in 2017 after my marriage ended. For a while, Scout split her time between London and Suffolk, and then Brighton and Suffolk, after my ex-husband moved house. Eventually she became too old to enjoy the changes of scene, and instead I would visit her in Brighton regularly and look after her at my ex’s place when he was away.

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

Word, mostly, because it’s easy and familiar. Apple Pages and Google Docs feel unheimlich and therefore distracting: uncannily similar to Word, but not quite right. I gave Scrivener a try, and could see that it might be superior, but it felt like a bit of a time sink to set it all up just so.

If I get stuck on a scene I usually switch to longhand in my notebook; it slows down my thinking and helps me focus. For scriptwriting (I’ve been working for what feels like a lifetime on a film adaptation of All Among the Barley) one is obliged to use an appalling package called Final Draft, which is somehow industry standard while also being the most laughably basic piece of software I have ever had the misfortune to engage with (and I started off with WordPerfect). I can only think that the entire film industry have Stockholm Syndrome, it’s that bad.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

If I’m writing journalism or non-fiction, yes – Radio 6 Music might be on, or I might be listening to something on Spotify. I worked at a music magazine for many years and finding and engaging with new music is a big part of my life. For deeper kinds of writing I need total silence.

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

I’ve been using Freedom for many years now. I’ve set it up to block several apps and websites before 7pm every day, with a window on weekend mornings until 10am so I can scroll while drinking tea in bed.

Substack is tricky; I’d like to block Notes until 7pm but not the rest of it, but that’s not currently possible. It’s not just about stopping me wasting time, it’s also about making sure that the sentence-forming part of my brain isn’t constantly trying to write tweets or posts or updates or ‘skeets’ (skeets!). Before That Man bought Twitter I loved it, and I met so many people who are now real-life friends there, but it did completely colonise my brain. I can’t have that happen again.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

Yorkshire Tea (strong with lots of milk and one sugar; Pantone 15-1231 or thereabouts) is procured from the kitchen (by me) and ferried to the desk at regular intervals. There is chocolate (preferably dark or dark milk) in the top desk drawer. My friend and scriptwriting partner, Daisy – with whom I collaborate via four-hour Google Meet sessions – tells me off if she sees my right hand creeping drawer-wards before 3pm. I tell her off if I see her licking her finger and rubbing her eye. We drive each other mad. We also adore each other.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

Those vast black ones made of mesh and levers? God no, because they’re hideous, but I do have one (Ikea again) that goes up and down and the back part can be finagled a bit. I’m 5’2 and quite short-bodied, which makes it very hard to sit at a standard-height desk with my elbows in the right relationship to my shoulders AND my feet on the floor, and if I don’t sit properly I get the Aches and the Pains, which is no good at all. To that end, under my desk is a wooden box full of letters from readers, which I rest my feet on. It is both literally and figuratively grounding.

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

I would have to be very ill (norovirus or first-wave Covid level) not to get properly dressed each day, even if it’s just in dog-walking clothes – though I’m quite happy going to the shops with no make-up on and floridly unwashed hair. There is one exception: for eight months of the year I wear socks and shearling slippers indoors (rather than shoes) because I don’t have central heating or carpets and sometimes my feet go on strike.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

Always. It would get lonely otherwise.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

There are no other adult humans here, praise be. Occasionally a delivery driver knocks at the cottage door, like a Person from Porlock, but mostly it’s just me and my pony vertebra. I love it.

Is there anyone you show your day’s work to?

Absolutely not. I might show a trusted friend something I’m working on once it’s big enough that it can get up on its feet and walk about, but I’ve never been one to share in dribs and drabs.

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

Stretch while making an involuntary dinosaur sound. Go and see what the garden’s up to. Make tea.

Thank you so much to Melissa for doing this. Here is The Given World on Bookshop, at Waterstones and on Amazon. Her fantastic Substack is here and contains a Village Newsletter that is a thing of utter perfection (and charm and hilarity).

Have a lovely Wednesday! It’s hotting up at last and I’m so excited about it. I’ll be back tomorrow with something MARVELLOUS.