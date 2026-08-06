Photo: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

This is the 14th instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

Do I really need to introduce Mishal Husain? She broke the nation’s heart when she left BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after 11 years to start a (fantastic, admittedly) weekly video podcast for Bloomberg.

I can still drive myself into a state of fury wondering how the BBC let that happen. They had this shining jewel, beloved of listeners, relied on for her coolness and grace, trusted for her piercing intelligence, and loved by me for her glacial politeness when interviewing idiots.

So when she gets tired of getting up in the middle of the night, what do they do? Offer her the world on a plate, as any sane organisation would? Say, ‘have anything you like! Anchor the News At Ten! In fact, no - have MY job! Be Director General, and I’ll chuck in my firstborn’?

No. They cock it up, the absolute OAFS, and so off she goes. Sometimes she reappears on Today, talking about a project of hers, and the nation sighs with longing (you get the impression Nick Robinson and Justin Webb feel the same). She is very badly missed. Personally, I especially miss having a Muslim woman conducting certain interviews.

Mishal was born in Northampton to Pakistani parents, studied Law at Cambridge, has a Masters in International and Comparative Law, started her UK career at Bloomberg in 1996 as a producer and occasional presenter, and joined the BBC in 1998 as a junior news producer.

She’s been everything - it’d be quicker to tell you what she hasn’t done. She was the Washington correspondent from 2002, joined BBC Breakfast in 2004, made various documentaries, including about the Arab Spring, presented the news, and joined Today as a presenter in 2013. She’s hosted the election debates, interviewed Harry and Meghan, on and on it goes.

She is now editor-at-large of Bloomberg Weekend, where she presents The Mishal Husain Show. Her 2024 memoir, Broken Threads, was a Sunday Times bestseller. She lives in London with her husband and three sons.

What is the desk?

A long slab of wood that was once a school science lab worktop, which our builders polished up and installed. It’s long enough for four people to sit side by side and when we moved into the house nearly 10 years ago our three boys were of the homework supervising age. I imagined them all sitting in line, diligently doing their work while I tapped away on my laptop. And such a scene did take place, once. For about 10 minutes.

Where is the desk?

It’s set along the length of a narrow room that leads out to the garden. So narrow that it’s more of a passage, and if the chairs are pulled out even the passing is tricky.

What do you look out onto?

There is a window but nothing lovely to look at on that side of the house. Which I don’t mind, less scope for daydreaming (in theory.) The garden is a few steps away and it has been a joy in recent months. Last autumn we laid out a ‘charbagh’ or Islamic-style garden with a seating area at the centre of four rectangular beds and it’s come fantastically alive this summer, dominated by roses, hydrangeas, salvias and grasses.

How does siting down at the desk make you feel?

At the start of the day, productive - less so as the hours go on. And my admin - the in tray and the filing waiting to be done - is within arm’s reach and a source of stress.

When do you write - are there set hours?

My first book ‘The Skills’ involved getting up at 4 am on days I was not at the Today Programme, to get some productive time before the boys woke up.

Strongly recommend this book

My next, ‘Broken Threads’ was written here at pretty much all hours - surrounded by tomes of South Asian history and World War Two memoirs. My next, a children’s book called ‘The Big Debate’ has been weekend work for the last few months, but I often took the laptop out into the garden.

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

As and when I can create the headspace. Working shifts Today was easier for writing, but now I am the single host of an always-on podcast, and I am at Bloomberg’s City of London offices five days a week.

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

Sadly for my productivity levels, the former.

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

A collection of little photos on the windowsill. One is of our wedding day, a group shot including my father and grandfather, both no longer with us.

Another is of my mother from the 1980s, far younger than I am now, plus a tiny clay mosque she made in a pottery class years ago.

Several snaps of the boys when they were small, and little animals in lapis and onyx from Pakistan. There are a couple of cartoons that came out of my Radio 4 days - one from the Guardian from when I told Boris Johnson to stop talking, and one from Private Eye, with a man and his radio, bereft that I was leaving ‘Today’!

Quite

There are shelves, with pen-holding pots including a blue and white patterned one from the pottery-making city of Multan - where my grandfather was from - and propped up I have a note from my father, with a pencil self-portrait and one he did of the boys around 2015. Next to the laptop I have a mouse mat that looks like a carpet and some lapis inlay slabs that I use as coasters.

Is there a dog or a cat?

I grew up with dogs but when the boys were small (our eldest was followed by twins 20 months later) I couldn’t imagine looking after another living creature. Even house plants felt too much of a responsibility (bear with me, I was frazzled.) Now, the fix is that the boys dog-sit my brother’s Labrador, Poppy.

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

Word, though I wish I could touch type. I’ve been trying to learn but the in between stage is the worst of all worlds.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

White noise, via Spotify.

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

Never heard of it, which probably means I should. I tried the Pomodoro timer app for a bit. I think my capacity for distraction was beyond its capability.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

Turkish coffee to start the day and then Twinings Earl Grey, no milk.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

I tried one of those wobbly stools but it wasn’t for me. Also once had a knobbly rubber ball for rollling underfoot while sitting, recommended by a chiropractor. It looked like a mini version of a dryer ball and I believe that is where it is right now, in the dryer.

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

Loose and comfortable, and on the feet - the latest in my succession of favourite soft leather Moroccan slippers.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

Unfortunately, yes. Jesse Armstrong told me he leaves his at home when he goes to his writing space. Hardcore. But clearly - considering his work - effective.

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

I don’t resent, but maintain a slightly forbidding air.

Is there anyone you show your day’s work to?

Not exactly, but on a work from home day I’ll mostly be in Google docs shared with the MH Show team, so they can see my usually glacial pace, until a deadline looms.

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

In this weather, head out into the garden and look for anything that needs a satisfying bit of deadheading or a little prune.

A gazillion thanks to Mishal for answering my questions. Do listen to/watch the podcast, it’s so good. There’s a moment in her interview with Elon Musk where he is prattling on about the role of women in the home and she involuntarily makes an excellent face.

More desks over here

Do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, thank you, do please have a lovely Thursday, and I may or may not be back at the weekend - I thought not (August), but I do have a few little bits I’d like to share with you, so probably yes, in mini form.

NO RAIN here, not even a minuscule droplet.