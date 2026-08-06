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Moira's avatar
Moira
3d

The BBC needs to sit down and have a serious talk with itself. It’s radical but they might also try listening to its viewers.

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Diane Kenwood's avatar
Diane Kenwood
3d

Don't you just love it when someone is as warm, insightful and thoughtful 'in person' (I always think of this wonderful desk series as a chat between the subject and us), as they are in professional mode on air. The BBC were (sadly predictably) completely idiotic to let her go.

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