Sophia and Dennis in The Times a couple of weeks ago. Photo: Dan Kennedy for The Times Magazine

This is the eighth instalment of a series called Me & My Desk, which exists because I find other writers’ work routines and work environments fascinating. All the other writers’ desks in the series so far are here.

The last endorsement Jilly Cooper gave, I should think. She wasn’t wrong. Sophia’s piece about Jilly is here

Before we talk about Sophia’s book, a bit of background. So, Tatler is a British society magazine published by Condé Nast. It was founded in 1709. Past editors include Tina Brown. At some point in roughly the mid-2010s, the features in Tatler became funnier and funnier, as if the naughtiest girl at school had snuck into Vogue House.

Observers of this sort of thing, e.g. me, noted that the hilarious pieces in question were often written by Sophia Money-Coutts, who eventually became Tatler’s features director (the masthead used to say ‘this is a real person, not a made-up character’).

What was especially funny was how much these Mitfordian teases baffled the newspapers, who took every pronouncement the magazine made at face value and po-facedly reported back on it. This piece ↓ about posh baby names was my absolute favourite. Some elements were just about plausible enough to let people believe that the rest must be too, and that calling your child Wigbert or Koala was a super-chic idea. Although, I would totally call a child Koala.

There was a fly-on-the-wall documentary made about Tatler during this whole period - this Guardian piece provides an excellent précis.

ANYWAY. The point is that Sophia is a properly gifted comic writer of great cleverness. She now writes terrific, rompy rom coms with lots of sex in them - in as much as anyone is the heir to Jilly Cooper, it is she. There is also journalism, notably about freezing her eggs, and of course her unmissable Substack, here.

Her most recent book is out this Thursday. It is a slice of memoir about being dumped aged 40, left heart-broken - heart-shattered, really - and about how a terrier called Dennis changed her life. (What I find especially egregious about this scenario is that the man dumped Sophia AND Dennis - they’d got him together. He was a puppy! It is so shitty).

Here’s an extract from the book from The Times - I never know whether these show up as gift links or not - hope so. And needless to say, I heartily recommend The Year of The Dog. It is extremely funny, deeply charming, and its diary format reads like a novel. But more than that, I was moved by it. She writes so well and so frankly about what it’s like when all your friends are coupled up, or married, or pregnant, or parents, and how she both envies them a bit and despises herself for envying them, for feeling ‘like a reject’ and ‘left behind’. And then she meets someone who feels just right, believes in him, only to have her heart broken. And then she eventually drags herself back to dating, etc etc - the whole caboodle.

Dennis Money-Coutts. He’s a Parson terrier. Photo by Sophia

What is the desk?

Unfortunately, it’s a monstrously ugly adjustable number that moves up and down at the click of a button because, surprise surprise, after years of writing on my laptop in bed I have a dodgy lower back. It came from website called something abysmal like Stand By Me. My grandmother left me her very beautiful antique writing desk, which I long dreamt of writing at, but unfortunately she was a chic, slim, Parisienne sort of woman and I am not, so my legs don’t fit underneath it

The ugly desk. I forgot to ask why Dennis has two beds

Where is the desk?

In the corner of my sitting room, where it looks least offensive. The beautiful desk is in the same room, in the bay window, taunting its ugly friend.

The beautiful desk

What do you look out onto?

The wall. Although I do have an old Dafydd Jones photograph of a Bystander party hanging above it, a relic from Tatler days, and a Gary Bunt postcard of the old man and his dog tucked into that.

How does siting down at the desk make you feel?

Depends on the time of day. First thing in the morning, I’m full of purpose and anticipation. But by 8.17am I’m usually googling something like ‘mole clinic south east London’ or ‘interesting aubergine recipe’.

When do you write - are there set hours?

Not really. Although I’m most productive from around 5am until about 11am. And then there’s a big lull when I can’t write a single sentence until my brain decides it can manage another couple of hours between 4 and 6pm.

Daily word count, or as the spirit moves you?

Mostly as the spirit moves me, although if I’m working hard on a book, I don’t like writing fewer than 1,000 words a day. If something’s proving really tricky, I’ll bribe myself like one might a small child – ‘if you do another 400 words, Sophia, you can have a piece of cake.’

Do you wander to and from the desk, or stay at it until you’re done?

Constant wandering to put the washing in/take the washing out/let Dennis the terrier into the garden/let him back in again/make a cup of tea/answer the door/go to the loo/inspect my chin hair and so on.

Are there pens? Are there notebooks? Are there photos? Are there small weird talismanic items?

There is an absurd amount of clutter. Hair ties, Gaviscon, ibuprofen, poo bags (unused), hand cream, dog toys, nail clippers because I can’t bear typing when they get too long, usually three to four dirty tea mugs, biros, vital pieces of paper from eg HMRC which I mustn’t lose, and a big fat notebook. Every morning, I write the day at the top of a fresh page, followed by my to do list, and I generally achieve ten percent of it.

Currently, there’s also the last card Jilly Cooper ever sent me on it for sentimental reasons, and a miniature of a Victorian lady I’m writing about for a new book project, albeit very slowly. She’s there to be encouraging but she also looks quite stern, as if she’s judging me for googling how many calories an egg contains instead of getting on with the book.

Is there a dog or a cat?

There is usually Dennis, my Parson terrier, who I adore but who is a distraction because he constantly wants to go into the garden, come back in from the garden, jump up on my lap, jump down from my lap, go for a walk and play with a ball. I’ve recently moved his toy basket from the kitchen to beside my desk in an effort to entertain him while I write. It hasn’t worked. Every now and then, he falls asleep at my feet and I can get on with writing while he gently snores on the floor. I love those moments.

Longhand, Scrivener, Word, Pages, something else?

Word for journalism because I’ve always used it. Scrivener for books because it lets me plot and sketch characters all in one place, so I don’t end up with 93 Word documents called things like ‘NEW BOOK THIS VERSION’. Longhand if I’m properly stuck on something.

My writer friend Gav has a theory that writing longhand allows one to express thoughts better, because those thoughts can run down one’s arm directly from the brain and through the fingers to the page more easily. Potentially total nonsense but also quite poetic.

Do you listen to music, and if so what?

I slip between Radio 4 and Radio 2, because working from home all day alone can get quite lonely (with apologies to Dennis), so I like having voices in the background.

Do you use internet-blocking apps like Freedom?

I’ve tried them previously. But nothing apart from the cake method (see above) seems to work when I really need to get the words out.

Are there desk snacks? Is there desk tea?

I average four to five cups of tea a day, very strong, and endless snacks ‘to keep energy levels high’. Bit of chocolate, piece of toast, slice of lemon drizzle, oh go on then, another bit of chocolate. I expect George Eliot was the same.

Do you have an ergonomic chair?

Yes, it’s almost ugly as the desk, but very satisfyingly second-hand and £90 from Facebook marketplace.

Do you wear proper clothes and shoes, or e.g. jogging bottoms and socks?

Uh oh. Do jogging bottoms not count as clothes? I am consistently in joggers or leggings and an old sweatshirt and sometimes not even a bra because it’s comfy and then easier to dart out for dog walks (I normally put a bra on for these to avoid upsetting locals). When I worked at Tatler, we were vaguely expected to wear heels every day. That feels like another century.

Is your phone in the room when you write?

Unfortunately, yes. But sometimes I slide it out of my eyeline, which helps. Otherwise it sits there winking at me like a Belisha beacon. ‘Go on, look up another cashmere jersey on Vinted. You know you want to.’

Do you resent or welcome occasional interruptions by adult humans? If welcome, how many is too many?

Thoroughly resent and can be quite bad tempered about it. Poor delivery men get quite short shrift even if they’re bringing me something nice.

What’s the first thing you do when you leave your desk for the day?

Have a bath. I’m a total bath junkie because I find them so soothing. In the winter, I can manage three a day – one in the morning, one when I finish writing, another before bed. I know, I know, water. But I’m quite stingy on the heating, if that helps?

Huge thanks to Sophia for doing this. Here is The Year Of The Dog on Bookshop, on Waterstones and on Amazon, and here is the audiobook.

I'll back at the weekend, if not before. Probably before, actually. Have a great Tuesday