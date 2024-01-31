The wonderful Jo Thompson, garden designer of genius - we’re talking Chelsea gold medal levels of genius - writes The Gardening Mind, one of my absolutely favourite newsletters. It is so, so good, packed with tips and advice and hand-holding. I COULD NOT recommend it more highly. Anyway - I was hugely flattered to be asked to talk to her about my garden and gardening, and you can read the results (freeee!) right here.
Hello, I loved that. There ought to be a Born Again Gardener's Club... I did a six week course in London, but it was mostly for the urban gardener (pots and hanging-baskets - identifying blights) and wasn't prepared me for rural difference. Agree with you about the magic of seeds, and last year harvested them from the really magnificent poppies and hollyhocks that grow wild here. We shall see if they take to shallow soil in my pocket-handkerchief front garden which sadly is shady from 12pm - the theory is that they will. Somebody wrote that embarking on gardening in maturity is like having an entrancing new love affair - it OUGHT to have been Nancy M or Jilly Cooper but I don't think it was... though Nancy M planted masses of roses and wild flowers in her house at Versailles. Particularly keen on cornflowers.
I really enjoyed this read - thank you! I think I’m half/way along the road you are on having moved to the country and finally have a decent-sized garden. I’m starting to really love it.
Can I ask - you recommended a variety of lettuce in one of your subs last year and for the life of me I can’t find it now. I’m plotting my spring planting for my (new!) raised bed.