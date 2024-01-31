The courtyard last summer. Is it a garden? Is it a jungle?

The wonderful Jo Thompson, garden designer of genius - we’re talking Chelsea gold medal levels of genius - writes The Gardening Mind, one of my absolutely favourite newsletters. It is so, so good, packed with tips and advice and hand-holding. I COULD NOT recommend it more highly. Anyway - I was hugely flattered to be asked to talk to her about my garden and gardening, and you can read the results (freeee!) right here.