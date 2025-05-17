Good morning!

I’m behind with everything, due to the weather and to a lesser extent the garden - my God, so many weeds, and it’s even not like I especially care about weeds (‘volunteers’). But the 3-foot thistles hogging the flower beds are a bit much.

Here’s a quick roundup of everything I’ve most enjoyed reading this week(ish).

Dogs

I loved this piece about Crufts (if you’re not in the UK, it’s a very famous annual dog show) by Rosa Lyster in the LRB. I found it via James Marriott’s 👌🏼 Cultural Capital.

I saw a sea of St Bernards waiting at a zebra crossing, and eight identical Pomeranians skipping around a bar stool on their stiff orange legs. I saw a trio of harlequin Great Danes walk through a hotel’s revolving doors and make their way to the reception desk. Each afternoon, when the judging for the day had concluded, I stood outside the main eventing hall and watched as hundreds of dogs and their owners trotted past me on their way to the parking lots, one uniform group followed by another, like the animals leaving the ark.

Murderers

Still in the LRB, I also really enjoyed Ysenda Maxtone Graham on Dr Crippen, the notorious murderer. She is reviewing Story of a Murder: The Wives, The Mistress And Dr Crippen by Hallie Rubenhold, who wrote The Five, which finally gave a voice to the victims of Jack the Ripper.

(PS if you went to boarding school and by some miracle haven’t read Ysenda MG’s Terms & Conditions, I could not recommend it more passionately).

More dogs

The New York Times has an article (gift link) about Fu Zai, China’s first police corgi.

In another video, some of the corgi’s toys and snacks — part of a Lunar New Year “bonus”— were confiscated for sleeping on the job and using his dog bowl as a urinal. Dog experts said that such behavior is normal for corgis.

A Tiny Apt.

Not one but two from Christene Barberich of A Tiny Apt: this one on being an older mother and this on everything she bought/wanted from IKEA. I really love A Tiny Apt. - it’s ostensibly about design, but really it’s about everything, as the best newsletters always are.

The myth of effortlessness

Beth Bentley on the lie of ‘effortlessness’ in the context of fashion:

London restaurants

Overrated London restaurants and where to go instead, from Anna Lapomme - great suggestions.

Speaking of restaurants: my mother and I had lunch last week at newly-opened Joséphine ↓ in trusty Marylebone. It’s an old-school French brasserie - daily specials chalked on foxed mirrors - with a Lyonnais bent that looks and feels like it’s been there forever. The food - asparagus then steak tartare then baba au rum, like being 12 and having lunch in Brussels with my dad - was good, the room was bustling, the service was charming and they’re going to be open for breakfast any minute now. There are a few sunny outside tables on Blandford St.

Menu here. I wouldn’t go for a full-on tralala gastronomic experience, but then I find I very rarely want a full-on gastronomic experience anymore, just something familiar and nice to eat in a convivial setting that makes you pleased to be in the room. Do you know what I mean? I no longer have the bandwidth for restaurants that feel like an effort. This is just happy-making to sit in and the food is brasserie standards - you can’t go wrong.

Troubling dreams

Tor Freeman made me yelp with laughter (and again when finding the link just now).

More indexes

Thatcher, Margaret: admits she is not as kind as Jesus 43; clears up dog excrement 41; concern at prospect of being jerked off 35; confidence, lack of 40; cries with laughter 34; dancing 446; dramatic skills 34; first kiss 38; flirts with parrot 647-8; flirts with John Simpson 80-81; hideous birthday cake 269; imagines an opera about herself 57; insists you can see the moon and stars from Spalding 37; inspects an enormous tool 35; kisses Kevin Keegan 207; knickers 65; love of coronation chicken 118; love of Liverpool FC 2-6; love of snooker 496-7; philistinism, or lack of 36; regards ideas as so much Black Forest gateau 36; regards relaxing for its own sake as deranged 38; rejects idea of electrocuting Heath with cattle prod 189; romance with Emlyn Hughes 206-7; as Servalan 80; sex appeal 81-2; slacks, would look super in 61; smoothness, or lack of 89; talks to people as if their dogs have died 33; telephones James Bond 647; unlikely to invest in a pair of Levi’s 62; whips herself into a gigantic lather 151; works herself into a blazing fury 264

From Jonathan Law, here.

Bubbles

Immigrants

‘Oxford beatnik turns Stepford Wife’

Rachel Johnson writing about her mother, aged 21, on a break from Oxford and transplanted to America.

Also: if you write a newsletter and are driven mad by the tininess of your wordmark, here’s the solution.

Now I'm off to buy a strimmer, because I know how to live. Thank you for reading, have a wonderful weekend

I’m working on a piece about little presents to give to friends - it’ll be in your inboxes early next week, or actually possibly tomorrow, so see you then.