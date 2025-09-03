I’ve had the most fascinating few hours watching my book being printed, and then being handed the first ever finished copy of it. GOD, the joy, I can’t tell you, after all the hard slog. It’s a sort of whole-body exhalation followed by a feeling of total euphoria.

Obviously I was thrilled for myself because seeing your book being printed is an amazing thing to happen. But also it was just so deeply interesting generally - the manpower involved, the specificity of the individual tasks, the robots, the machines, the tremendous skill, the mix of ultra high tech and old-school manual work requiring a brilliant human. Here are some snaps and a couple of vids. I meant to do a Live but it wouldn’t have worked because the site is vast and the noise deafening - you have to wear earplugs throughout. If this sort of thing interests you as much as it does me, here’s a whole show about Clays, the printers in question. They print more than 150 million books a year.

1. The jacket being printed

2. The jacket!

So shiny and tactile and beautiful

3. The bare cover, pre-jacket and pages

4. A block of my pages

5. The ribbon for my bookmark

Ribbon bookmarks are expensive and therefore v special

6. The very first finished copy of my book!

As I might not tire of saying for the coming few weeks, HOME is out on October 16 and you can pre-order it here if you’d like a copy. I would be very grateful because pre-orders make a massive difference to a book’s start in life.

I’m off to catch up with all the things I was supposed to do this morning instead of prancing around clutching books to my chest and gazing tearfully at noble printers. Have a lovely rest of Wednesday, do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, thank you, and I’ll be back tomorrow with a book extract from the genius Stephen Grosz’s genius book about love.

(Every time I say or type ‘book’ and ‘love’ I have to sing this in my head all the way through in a really deep voice and slightly move myself to tears).

PS Slightly less self-referential pics: