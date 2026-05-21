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Karen Barnes's avatar
Karen Barnes
5h

I’ve already made the satay salmon recipe twice, too. Also: discovered you can make double the sauce and freeze it, which makes an almost instant meal another night. Perfection. Ella is brilliant in her tender openness. I adore the book.

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Louise's avatar
Louise
4h

LOVED reading this, and the extract. Yes, please, more in this format!

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