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Fiona Beckett's avatar
Fiona Beckett
7h

I couldn't agree more about this book. I love her other books but - and I think she herself has. said so - this really is her best. What a fantastic book for any young adult to own and, as you say, older adults in need of a bit of cooking inspo. too.

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Gillian Milner's avatar
Gillian Milner
4hEdited

Thank you for this cook book recommendation. I sobbed when my daughter left home- especially when she gave me a home made recipe booklet of all the meals she cooks for me. So… the other way round. She’s my cook and I’m learning off her x

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