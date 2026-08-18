I love Claire Thomson’s recipes. Three of her her books - The Art Of The Larder, New Kitchen Basics and Home Cookery Year - have a permanent place on my ever-evolving kitchen shelf, because the recipes are fantastic and always, always work (see also Jane Lovett).

But she’s really outdone herself with her new one, Dear Grace. I didn’t think it would necessarily be for me, but it turns out it’s my favourite of them all. It is written for one of her daughters, Grace, who has left home for university, and the idea is that these are the core recipes - all ones Claire’s children grew up with - that will see Grace through the beginning of adult life, and beyond. Not only is this a beautiful idea - and what a gift from a mother to her child - but the autobiographical bits of writing in between the recipes, little notes to Grace, are very moving. The love and the bittersweetness of a child leaving home seep (weep) off the page.

Claire is a chef, food writer and a constant source of family-cooking inspiration to her 230k Instagram followers. She has written for the Guardian, Telegraph, BBC Good Food Magazine and Delicious and is a Guild of Food Writers award winner for Tomato . She has appeared on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen, Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. On her podcast The 5 O’Clock Apron, she chats and chops with people from other professions about what they cook for dinner.

If you just want to go straight to the recipes, they’re highlighted in bright yellow towards the bottom of this post . We have pork meatballs with ricotta and fennel seeds, firecracker noodles, and a tomato bulgur pilaf . I chose them because I’ve made all three and they are super delicious.

So first thing: if you have a child about to launch themselves into the adult world, buy them this book . Save them from googling hit-and-miss recipes: there is nothing nicer than having one completely reliable, manual-like, hand-holding book that you can guarantee will be loved forever, that will get dragged from this stage of life to the next, and into the ones beyond that, that will get splattered over the years and that may even get handed down to your grandchildren. It’s that sort of book.

The recipients don’t necessarily have to be departing for uni, though. They could be in their first shared house or flat, they could be cohabiting with a partner for the first time, they could just be any person who feels it’s time to upgrade their dinner situations and start eating well.

Pork, ricotta and fennel seed meatballs - recipe below. Illustration: Phoebe Rutherford

Second thing: so this is also a book for anyone, of any age, who wants to up their game. Middle-aged and not super impressed with your own repertoire? This is for you too. The recipes aren’t student food, though there is a brilliant chapter on feeding a lot of people, possibly late at night. There’s a chapter on cooking on a budget where every recipe reads like a feast. There’s an actual feasts chapter, one on super-quick dinners, and a chapter on legacy recipes, the ones that formed the backdrop to Claire’s family’s eating life - e.g. butter chicken, a really good beef stew, spanakopita and so on. Who doesn’t want to eat these things all the time, regardless of age or cooking experience?

Third thing: I bought copies for my children because I’m keeping the one I was sent for myself . I am not newly embarking upon adult life, and I am a competent cook. But there’s nothing in these pages I don’t want to make. In fact, these are exactly the recipes I want to cook all the time and love having new blueprints for. A really good roast chicken dinner, with roast potatoes, gravy and braised cavolo nero with fennel seeds and garlic on side. A date and chickpea tagine. Wontons with chilli oil and smashed cucumbers. Mapo tofu. Koshari. A definitive vegetarian burger. Courgette, feta and mint fritters (timely). Rice pudding with coconut and mango. What’s not to absolutely LOVE?

So although the premise is a child leaving home, this is also a book for anyone who loves eating well, doesn’t have acres of time, doesn’t have a bottomless wallet, and likes to keep things straightforward and doable . Which is pretty much everybody, surely. Also, not to impugn anyone’s partner, but if you know a man who can’t cook : give him this.

Claire’s very kindly let us have some recipes, and here they come. Make them, eat them, and buy the book for anyone you love, yourself included. I could NOT recommend it more. It’s a beautiful book in every respect, including the lovely illustrations by Phoebe Rutherford. Lucky Grace - and also lucky us.

The recipes

As mentioned: pork, ricotta and fennel seed meatballs, firecracker noodles, and an endlessly adaptable tomato bulgur pilaf.

Dear Grace Recipes 72.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Also, go and see Claire! She is on tour and here are the dates (her Instagram is brilliant, btw):

Here’s Dear Grace on Bookshop, at Waterstones (if you’re in London, she’s doing an event at the King’s Road branch next week) and on Amazon UK. Huge thanks to Claire for sharing the recipes.

Apparently it rained last night - no visual evidence yet, though. But I am wearing a cotton jumper and am very very happy about it. My daughter is off to Edinburgh tomorrow and is hopping up and down with excitement at the idea of Scottish weather. Have a glorious Tuesday, do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, and I should technically be back at the weekend.

PS in case you missed it in the Chat - Saturday’s post now has a PDF of all the books for babies and young children you recommended. Thank you so much for them all, loads of them were new to me, the ones that weren’t took me back to a lovely place, and I can’t wait to read them all with THE GRANDBABY (11 days to go). Feel free to add more in that Chat thread - I got AI to make the list (crosses self) and it can easily update it.

This post lives in the kitchen, here 🍳