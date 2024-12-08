This weekend I was going to write a great big long post for paid subscribers, with loooooads of pictures of my house, about what I do decoration-wise for Christmas. But I have run out of time, and now it’s my older son’s birthday and I’m off to celebrate. I really love the children’s birthdays.

This time 32 years ago I was in St Thomas’s hospital, looking out at the Houses of Parliament, while a male midwife kept earnestly saying ‘Push with your bottom, India, push with your bottom,’ which he pronounced ‘bo’ om’, no Ts, and which unfortunately made both my then-husband and I hysterical with laughter - we were so young and stupid - and therefore unable to breathe/push with our/my bottom. We will both reminisce about this at length over the birthday lunch, as is the tradition. My former husband will then say to our son, ‘And then you did a poo and it was completely black, imagine’. We will then discuss my unusually narrow pelvis.

In the unlikely event that you were sitting there quietly trembling with anticipation about my Christmas decorating tips (so-called), do not fear - said post is merely delayed. Tomorrow, I hope, and Tuesday latest.

(I feel I need to impart at least some useful information, so: Waitrose No 1 mince pies, the ones with brown butter and cognac, are expensive but properly delicious. Also, speaking of births, Zoe Strimpel’s love letter to her baby on the radio this morning made me cry). Have a lovely Sunday!