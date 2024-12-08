This weekend I was going to write a great big long post for paid subscribers, with loooooads of pictures of my house, about what I do decoration-wise for Christmas. But I have run out of time, and now it’s my older son’s birthday and I’m off to celebrate. I really love the children’s birthdays.
This time 32 years ago I was in St Thomas’s hospital, looking out at the Houses of Parliament, while a male midwife kept earnestly saying ‘Push with your bottom, India, push with your bottom,’ which he pronounced ‘bo’ om’, no Ts, and which unfortunately made both my then-husband and I hysterical with laughter - we were so young and stupid - and therefore unable to breathe/push with our/my bottom. We will both reminisce about this at length over the birthday lunch, as is the tradition. My former husband will then say to our son, ‘And then you did a poo and it was completely black, imagine’. We will then discuss my unusually narrow pelvis.
In the unlikely event that you were sitting there quietly trembling with anticipation about my Christmas decorating tips (so-called), do not fear - said post is merely delayed. Tomorrow, I hope, and Tuesday latest.
(I feel I need to impart at least some useful information, so: Waitrose No 1 mince pies, the ones with brown butter and cognac, are expensive but properly delicious. Also, speaking of births, Zoe Strimpel’s love letter to her baby on the radio this morning made me cry). Have a lovely Sunday!
Both mine were born at St Thomas’s too. The first one NYE at 7.04pm (he drives me mad interrupting The Archers to this day) and we later watched the fireworks as a new family of three from the garden room they had then, with possibly the best view in London. The second arrived at the very moment of dawn on Midsummer, with the sun lighting up the Houses of Parliament in a way that was positively druid-y. Both times we travelled home by Thames clipper - highly recommended.
Honestly, I have just spent a ton on beautiful, colourful embroidered cushions from Graham and Green, because I suddenly looked at my living room and thought "everything is beige", a situation which did not bother me before (although when I first did it, years ago, my sofa was a shade called "Lipstick" and the cushions were green and purple and embroidered with little mirrors, also from G+G - but a lot has happened since then). And I'm going to get a pink lampshade, and on looking critically around can see no place for another lamp, and cannot see any floor lamps which I can afford. This is all because of you, although said with no blame because not only don't I mind, it suddenly seems to be becoming more me again and is giving me a lot of pleasure!
In my experience, children cherish hearing the memories of their birth, and the little funny details. I think it acts as a kind of anchor - the first thing. I hope and I'm sure it will be a splendid celebration.