Showing off is the pits, especially on top of my show-offy post about the Bollinger prize yesterday, but on the other hand I am very against people, especially women, who are excessively self-deprecating - ‘eeep, what, underserving little me, all made of fluff and bobbins?’ It’s not charming. It’s not actually modest, either. So thank you Substack for my lovely rosette after a mere 12 days, and above all THANK YOU to everybody subscribing.

Tomorrow I’m going to try and make a podcast. ‘Podcast’ is quite grand - tomorrow I am going to record my friend Ann and I talking about moving to the country. If it’s any cop it’ll be up at the weekend where it says Podcast at the top of the page. It’ll be for paid subscribers only. PS Are you watching Boiling Point? It’s so good.