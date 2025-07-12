The beach at Walberswick , Suffolk. Useful tip: there is a small (16 pitches) and slightly secret camping option here . Read about all my favourite places in Suffolk here (it’s where I live). Pic: Getty Images

Mice in tennis balls

Ageing 1

I loved Ian Leslie’s 27 Notes on Growing Old(er).

Ageing 2

Reading that made me think about how there’s a certain point at which you become obsessed with ageing, often at the tail end of your forties - ‘oh my Gooooodddddd, I’m so oooooold’. And then a bit further along there is another point at which it just completely stops mattering.

This is like the lovely plateau from which you enjoy the view after the hike, and you reach it in your fifties. It is a terrible waste to fret about the descent when you’re on the plateau. It completely misses the point.

I never think about my age anymore. I wear what I like, do what I like, say what I like, and I feel completely liberated and free. I’m about a thousand times happier than I was at 25, 35, even 45.

Do you know what I feel at this age? I feel evolved. I don’t mean it smugly - clearly we are all works in progress. What I mean is that I feel boiled down to my essence, with all the random bits of crap left behind in a strainer somewhere.

I think that’s true of so many of us in this age bracket, and I have a theory that the more we’ve lived through - the more has happened to us - the truer it is.

Would we have preferred a life where everything was always easy, no one ever fucked up, nothing drastic ever took place and the greatest sorrows we’d had to navigate were sad but natural things like the death of a parent?

I used to envy this vanilla version of life. Now, I’m not at all sure. I’d feel like a white china plate instead of a nice bit of kintsugi, and I don’t know that I’d like it.

I’m not saying you don’t pine for the carousel (or whirly teacups) when you’re hanging upside down screaming on the rollercoaster, but the thing about rollercoasters is that after a few rides your knuckles un-whiten. You don’t see every challenge as a giant drama anymore. That is its own kind of superpower.

I actually really hate rollercoasters, but let’s not spoil the metaphor

It came in handy this week, which I’ve spent in hospital because on Monday my partner had surgery for 10 very very long hours (all fine). The combination of that and thinking about ageing because of Ian’s piece, and then thinking about the hard bits of life because one of them was happening in real time, made me want to say this.

Don’t be scared of ageing. It makes you capable. Once you’ve finished being indignant about it happening to you, it becomes a gift.

While I’m dispensing advice like Old Mother Time: do what makes you happy. Don’t fret about tiny stupid crap. Seek pleasure. Find joy. Know what and who you love. The older you are, the more important it is to seize the moment and live.

Frances Hodgson Burnett

This is fascinating and unexpected about Frances Hodgson Burnett, who wrote The Secret Garden.

Shoes & earrings

I loved everything Lucinda Chambers (our Lucinda Chambers) said in this Q&A in HTSI, which I think is free to read, including this excellent piece of advice about getting dressed.

Blueberry juice

This blueberry juice is the most delicious thing I’ve drunk in ages - not too sweet, slightly tart, rich, deep, yum. A friend bought some to lunch and I immediately ordered a case of it. It’s got two Great Taste stars, and with good reason. I like a little glass of it with a giant ice cube, but if you could make really good cocktails or mocktails with it.

It’s literally just blueberries, no other ingredients, so on top of the deliciousness it is actively good for you (antioxidants! also I think blueberries lower your blood pressure).

The gut

Speaking of that sort of thing:

This dress

… by Sophie Dundas, which I saw on Raffaella Barker’s Substack and fell instantly in love with it. I love dresses that looks vintage and a bit Land Girls-y. She wrote about having it in two sizes:

‘with the bigger size - you have a silhouette that epitomises relaxed elegance - just what you need for catching hens, drying hands on, gardening, slogging to the shops, walking dogs and generally getting life chores done. The smaller sized dress is curvaceous, great for going out to lunch, gardening, posing around and looking as though you hold the secret to life in the palm of your hand’.

I ordered it on the spot (in just one size) because I don’t have any clothes thanks to the Mounjaro. It came yesterday and oh my God - it is the perfect dress for life, exactly as described above and SUPER flattering. It is going to work in every imaginable situation. It comes in loads of different prints, each nicer than the next. The only thing to note is that I am 5’10 and it’s the right length on me - it would be too long if you were under about 5’7, I think.

Lunch this weekend

Image: Olive magazine

Honestly? Vanilla ice cream and strawberries. But if it wasn't so hot I might make this with the last of the broad beans.

Anita Loos

Anita Loos is one of my heroines. Her novel Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a towering comic masterpiece, as is its sequel But Gentlemen Marry Brunettes. I love her, and I love that she called her autobiography A Girl Like I (even typing ‘A Girl Like I’ is making me laugh). But I didn’t actually know that much about her life, so I adored reading this:

Print from Blasta Books, to tie in with the publication of Jibrin, a book of recipes from Izz Café in Cork, which serves Palestinian food. I can recommend the fattoush recipe below. (That whole series of little books is perfection, plus they make the best presents).

Live Aid

This three-part documentary about the 40th anniversary of Live Aid is absolutely engrossing from start to finish and I could not recommend it more. It almost made me cry - I didn’t, quite, but the eyes were a-brim. Also, look at lovely George Michael. It still makes me sad that he’s dead.

On cool:

Almond cake

Photo: Nicola Lamb

An incredibly comprehensive deep, deep dive into the development of a recipe for a goes-with-anything almond cake (with possibilities, as in the pic) from

of Kitchen Projects. The recipe that finally emerges is one to save forever. I had no idea that recipe development was this intensive.

In brief

This is a shorter than usual links post due to the hospital situation. It’s been a long and exhausting week, tbh, even though I wasn’t the one being sliced open. Thank you for bearing with me, and with my lack of engagement in the comments. Normal service will resume shortly-ish.

