Image created by Emma Earnshaw for Country Life

This was the most fun commission I’ve had in ages - Country Life asked me to imagine what the Mitford sisters would talk about if they met now, in 2025 (because of Outrageous). I wasn’t entirely sure I could pull it off - I can’t tell you how long it took to finesse - but I’m pleased with how it turned out. It’s just gone online and you can read it in full here. I took massive liberties with timelines and so on, obviously, in order to make it work, and everyone is on speaks with everyone else, which obviously was not always the case. Anyway: enjoy (I hope).

PS If you need a refresher about who is who, scroll down to the mini biogs before reading the actual piece.

PPS I wrote this, hence the above.