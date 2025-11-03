Portrait of Pandora by Eva K. Salvi

Here are

’s brilliant shopping picks (an occasional series, previous instalment

). I’ve been sitting on them for two weeks. I am behind with everything because I have a book out, it’s family birthday season, and we’re moving house imminently.

It’s my younger son’s significant birthday on Saturday, and then I’m doing this, meaning the weekend that’s just been was my last full weekend in this house. I was so intent on marking the occasion at every step - ‘this is our last Saturday breakfast together in this house!’, ‘this is the final Sunday lunch!’, ‘wow, that was my last weekend lie-in in this postcode!’, etc etc, that we got hardly any packing done. But I did at least manage to sign the books lots of you had kindly ordered from The Aldeburgh Bookshop, so they’ll be on the way this week. (Send them an email if you’d like a particular dedication in time for Christmas).

Pandora Sykes is an author, journalist, broadcaster, mother of three and cultural polymath. You may know her from her time as the fashion features editor of Sunday Times Style, where she wrote a cult column called Wardrobe Mistress. Or from her chart-topping, era-defining podcast with Dolly Alderton, The High Low. Or from Doing It Right, or from her two acclaimed BBC documentary series, about reality tv, with Sirin Kale, and about Britney Spears.

Or from her book How Do We Know We’re Doing It Right? (someone I know interviewed her about it when it was published and afterwards said ‘bloody hell, I’ve just met the cleverest woman in London’).

Pandora also writes the Substack Books + Bits, which is the UK’s numero uno books newsletter. And she is a very sharp and beady interviewer, most recently of former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The fact that she has a perfect understanding of style is now almost a side note to these accomplishments, BUT NOT TO ME. She is ridiculously well-dressed, has an impeccable eye and is the sort of person to whom you say ‘where’s that from?’ about 12 times per sighting. So I thought I’d ask her to open her address book for us. We had to call it this, obviously:

And here she is.

Hello! A pleasure to be back on my Home away from home. I love noodling around the internet (and occasionally in person) looking for crafty things and/ or bargains. I could have gone on for days. But here are 12 of my best. Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, you know what to do.

How good are these small clay pendants from tiny French shop, Atelier Lunevague? High street prices but look (and are) properly handmade.

My husband wears a baseball cap 90% of the time, so I got him this cap for Christmas. (Last year I bought him this one.) Let’s hope he doesn’t subscribe to Home or I’m BUSTED.

I was chuffed to find these Pewsey planters at British brand, One World. I am weirdly specific about plant pots (I don’t like anything bright or matte or frilly) and I love the rough texture and colour of these concrete ones. Great price, too.

I recently discovered Nokwol and their fun little trainer charms. A slightly chicer version of putting Jibbitz on your Crocs.

I chanced across the French brand Palome while hunting for a silk shirt. It’s Sezane lite, quite classic, and brilliantly priced: cashmere jumpers are £70. (My silk shirt turned out to be excellent).

Just as changing the naff buttons on a coat can elevate it three-fold, so can upgrading the legs on an armchair (especially when they come with horrid little stumps). Pretty Pegs have some jolly bun feet, but my favourite place is Olive Turned Legs - such comely shanks.

I just bought a dozen of these corduroy backpacks from Lamoreia for mine and my husband’s godchildren for Christmas and was really impressed when they arrived. A solid pressie option for a tiny person for under £20.

Do you need a speckled egg holder? No. Do you now want a speckled egg holder? Sorry not sorry. (If you want to see the grand dame of eggery holdery, incidentally, here she is).

For a special gift, I really adore Somerset based ceramicist, Peter Bowen. He makes delightful butter dishes. Again, you do not need. But I suspect you now want.

I’m obsessed with LA jewellery brand, Dorsey. All the jewellery is lab-grown which means things like these white sapphire earrings look like they cost gazillions but actually cost £182. They’re currently sold out, but everything they do is heavenly.

This is my toddler’s most complimented t-shirt. I normally buy my kids clothes off Vinted, but once or twice a year I have a lobotomy and buy them something irresistible from Australian brand, Ziggy Zaza.

And as I’ve opened the can of worms that is pricey childrenswear, possibly the loveliest thing you could give a godchild (or your own child, if you are nice enough) is a personalised jumper from Astro Angels. They’re knitted by grannies all over England and they’re the kind of thing you’ll keep forever. (You buy via Instagram, send them a DM.)

Thank you so much to Pandora - she is across this stuff in a way that I could never be. I would like an adult version of the Ziggy Zaza t-shirt.

I’m off to continue packing the books. It’s taking ages because I get engrossed in ones I’d forgotten about. Last night it was this bande dessinée about a resourceful and spirited Belgian mouse called Sybilline. I loved Sybilline. She had a bob and in this one she hides a sparrow inside a sugar beet because some mean crows are after him.

I vividly remember finding this page extremely funny, and I remember where I was when I first read it, lying on my stomach in our flat on the avenue de Tervuren. Sybilline says, en passant, that ducks say cockadoodledoo. Taboum, her husband (quite henpecked), says no, cockerels say cockadoodledoo - ducks say quack quack. She says no, that’s geese, ducks say cockadoodledoo, and so on. Then they meet a duck and ask him, and he says honk honk or beep beep, because he thinks he’s a van. They start you early with the surrealism, in Belgium.

I’m off! Back as soon as I find two seconds. Do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you and have a lovely Monday. A quick heads-up: there MAY not be a post on Saturday, what with the packing and the birthdays and the zipping about. I’ll try my best, though.