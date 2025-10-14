My kitchen (and me and Lupin in the background) photographed by Christopher Horwood for The Sunday Times

Morning! My book is out on Thursday and I am EXCITED and TREPIDATIOUS. I also want you to buy it, so here is my attempt at persuasion. Tomorrow I will post an extract, and then it’s Thursday, publication day, yeep.

People have said extremely nice things about it. Here are a few of them:

(Typing this literally makes me feel like Donald Trump - ‘People have come to me, they’re crying, they’ve said “Sir, sir, I’ve read HOME and it’s changed my life”. It’s the best book about living well, maybe evv-err. Many people - smart people - are saying other books have ugly wives [crowd combusts with joy]. But HOME has hot wives. Hot wiiiiiives. Hooooot wiiiiiiiiives. Because HOME is very strong. Very tough. Big muscles, lot of shine on the torso. People say it reminds them of Donald J Trump. I dunno, people are saying it, we’ll see’).

Natasha Poliszczuk: ‘I crawled into bed with India’s book and it was like being wrapped in a warm, wise, generous, happy cocoon of comfort and joy. ‘Come in,’ she writes (more or less. I am projecting here, but I think India would usher you in and offer a drink appropriate to the hour. Perhaps a delicious snack or two.) ‘Make yourself comfortable. Kick off your shoes, curl up on a squashy sofa and let us chat whilst the candles flicker.’ She knows home is not a perfectly-curated, immaculately interior-designed space’.

Pandora Sykes: HOME is a delight. A restorative, joyful and genuinely handy book written by a curious, witty, magpie. Buy one for the bedside, one for beside the loo, and ten to give to friends.

Emma Gannon: ‘I cannot express how much I loved reading HOME. Not only it is highly practical but the writing is completely charming. This is a brilliant guide to creating your own cosy space and making life more joyful in 100 small ways. I imagine everyone household having a beloved dogeared copy that is passed down through the generations for decades.’

Rukmini Iyer: ‘Every page of HOME is a delight. India’s voice is one of irrepressible joy, guiding you through making your home a reflection of yourself - a testament to your own personality, rather than what’s ‘in’ on social media. Each chapter has helped me turn the rooms in my house into cosy spaces where I love spending time. It’s a must-buy for anyone looking to bring more joy into their homes.’

Laetitia Maklouf: ‘I need to tell you about India Knight’s new book which is quite honestly the happiest thing I’ve read in a long time. I love India’s writing, and the fantastic ability she has to democratise joy.’

There are more! But I’m saving them to harass you with another time.

Home at home. I mean, if absolutely nothing else, it is a very pleasing decorative object

Here are some more reasons to buy a copy.

It’s a book about a feeling - the feeling of home - rather than the sort of book that immediately makes you spend a fortune on things you don’t actually need. It’s also packed full of information about how to make rooms - sitting rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, box rooms, the lot - look and feel their best. But without spending a ton of money. My whole point is that money is not what matters most in this context. What matters is making the most of what you already have and love. It encourages you to identify YOUR taste - your own unique, non-algorithmic, non copy-catty, original taste, that speaks to YOUR HEART rather than to some desire for strangers’ approval on Instagram. Because we’re all so used to being influenced into decorating in this or that style that we lose track of what it is that we actually like. This book is written as an antidote to that. It really discourages you away from trends. You shouldn’t have to force yourself to like anything, be it a person, the taste of alcohol as a teenager or a decorating style that you secretly find a bit bleak and cheerless. I have a particular aesthetic and yours may be its polar opposite. It doesn’t matter. It’s a book for everybody. It’s like clothes: I might prefer a stiletto heel to a platform, but that isn’t the point. The point is being able to identify a great shoe for you, so that you feel happy every time you look at your toes. I guarantee that after you’ve read it, you will make little tweaks to your existing arrangements that will disproportionately affect the way you feel in your living space. For the better. The book is about unleashing your most joyful self. I explain, at length, the power and purpose of charm. Most homes aren’t charming - it’s just a sad fact of life. And charm is what makes all the difference to a house feeling like a home. If you’re anxious about colour, you won’t be after reading this book. If you’re anxious about being judged on your decorative tastes, ditto. There are lots of other things in it - life lessons learned, bits of memoir, even a few foolproof recipes. It’s basically this newsletter in book form, so if you like this, you’ll the like book (also, cheaper than a subscription). I am a human encyclopaedia when it comes to buying mattresses - arguably the most important purchase you ever make - and everything I know is in the book. Arguably quite a niche chapter, that one, but these things matter.

It all matters. It’s where you live, whether it’s one room or 5 storeys. It could not matter more. It’s the backdrop to your life. Everyone deserves a background that does them justice, makes them feel good and lets them shine.

Yes! Yes! I want a copy so badly!

If you’d like a dedicated copy, i.e. one with a personalised message, order through The Aldeburgh Bookshop using the link above, because I’m in and out of there all the time, or from West End Lane Books in north London, because I’ll be going in to sign their stock a week on Saturday. There will be other signings in London around Christmas. There would be signings in other places but I am allegedly moving house in under a month 😬, so not this time.

It was lovely to meet loads more of you at Cheltenham. Waterstones completely sold out of books, so THANK YOU for that too. Also if you’ve read Home and liked it, do please maybe leave it a review on Amazon or your site of choice, it really helps.

I hope all this self-promotion isn’t tiresome to read. The funny thing is, you think to yourself ‘My God, I never shut up about my book, it’s everywhere, people must be so sick of it,’ and then two seconds later you meet someone and they say (unsarcastically) ‘Oh, have you got a book out?’. And so there actually IS a need to harp on. I just wish I found it less cringey.

Have a lovely Tuesday, do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it - actually this is one of the ones where a repost would be hugely appreciated too - and I’ll be back very very shortly.