Good morning! Apologies for the lack of Supplement this weekend. I was in London having a lovely time cramming everything and everyone in, which left me with nary a spare minute to put together the usual Saturday post. Compiling these properly takes me a really long time, and this week I just didn’t have it. So I’m writing you a letter instead.

We left as the temperature in London was heading for sauna levels, and got home in time to sit in the garden for supper - toast with ripe tomatoes, feta, chilli flakes and olive oil, which takes two minutes to make.

The dogs were gratifyingly pleased to see us, though not as pleased as we were to see them - we’d got to that slightly pathetic ‘What do you think the dogs are doing right now?’ stage of missing them, this being the stage that precedes having entire quite long conversations as the dogs, in dog voices, half-laughing at the idiocy, half misty-eyed.