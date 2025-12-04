Image and wrapping materials from Rowen and Wren . I’m obsessed with Rowen and Wren at the moment, I’ve bought so much from them for the new house - I’ll do a post.

What I thought I’d do for this most challenging category is go straight to the horse’s mouth and ask a discerning man who is a total nightmare to buy for for his personal recommendations. Jeremy Langmead is the brand director of Mr Porter, the man version of Net A Porter. He’s a former editor of Esquire, Wallpaper*, etc etc. He knows his style onions, whether you’re after clothes or things for the house. He’s also my dear friend, former husband and the father of my sons, so that’s nice. There’s a photo of all three of them at the bottom of this post, because why not? I harp on about them all enough. They are so marvellous.

Here’s what Jeremy chose. This is a post for paid subscribers, although don’t subscribe today on the basis of finding absolute bargain gifts for the nightmare men - we’re being (mostly, though not exclusively) quite luxe here, and we’re not shopping for men who swoon at e.g. Black & Decker drill sets or amusing aprons to barbecue in. But his 10 picks are all killer, no filler, I’d say.