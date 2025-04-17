Happy nearly Easter! This lovely painting is by Beth Spencer, just for us. I love all its textures. I am so grateful to Beth for agreeing to illustrate some of these posts - whenever one of her pictures pings in it just makes my day.

This post is free to read. Do consider a paid subscription if it’s your cup of tea.

I said last weekend that I’d write about what I’ve been thinking of cooking for Easter lunch, and really today is the latest I can usefully post it - though sympathies if you’re reading this before negotiating a supermarket on Good Friday or No Eggs Left Saturday.

Many years of No Eggs Left have taught me that when the shelves are bare, your nearest big petrol station is always worth a shot. My BP garage still has M&S Easter Puppies ↓, for example, unlike my local (45 minutes away) big M&S shop or Ocado, who sold out ages ago. Though I’m not sure I could bite into an Easter Puppy (this is a Cavapoo, also comes as a Westie) without feeling like a monster. Imagine if it was your first Easter with somebody and they just went right in ate the nose - talk about red flags.

Look at their worried little faces! Poor things. Mini eggs for me

The recipe I’ve decided on is coming up, but meanwhile I also realised that, being a creature of habit on these sorts of occasions, everything else I thought about cooking is already in this post ↓ from last year. The lamb with bulgur is my Easter default and I recommend it very highly. Plus, it’s easy. It’s slow-cooked, so it does require getting up early, or eating late (or having an Aga), but then eating late is a good thing if breakfast has been chocolate and hot cross buns.

Sorry about posting the same thing twice, though. My thinking is that maybe last year’s offering will inspire someone who didn’t see at the time, or refresh the memory of someone who did. And also these just ARE what I cook. PS the salmon recipe is amazingly good and takes 17 minutes in the oven.

What I am making this year is this utterly delicious Indian-ish slow-cooked lamb, because it’s been a triumph every time I’ve served it. It’s from (for the second time in a week)

’s fantastic

, and I’m posting it here with her permission.

Claire’s recipes are brilliant and I really recommend her books - all of them, but HCY is the one I use constantly. If you’re on Instagram, she’s @5oclockapron. She also has a load more Easter lamb recipes on her website.

This is one of those dishes that make even polite people want to lick their plates. The list of ingredients looks long but don’t let that put you off - you whizz most of them together into a marinade and then you go to bed. It couldn’t be easier.

If your shoulder weighs more than the weight given below, or if you like things very punchy, just bump up the spices a bit and maybe add a bit more yogurt. Cook it for slightly longer, obviously. You can’t really go wrong. Yogurt is a tenderiser, so the longer the marinading, the softer the lamb. I don’t like hard lamb, or very lamby lamb - this is neither.

I’ve made the recipe into a pdf (scroll down) in case you don’t want to cook from a phone screen like a young person.

Slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pomegranate , serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 coves of garlic, crushed

100g natural yogurt

1 tablespoon Kashmiri chilli powder (or use 1 teaspoon hot chilli powder + 1 teaspoon unsmoked sweet paprika)

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

juice of 1 lemon

50g ground almonds

1 teaspoon salt

1 lamb shoulder, or use 4 shanks, about 1.4kg total weight

10 peppercorns

2 black cardamom pods, optional

5 green cardamom pods

2 cinnamon sticks

4 cloves

2 bay leaves, scrunched up a little

300ml pomegranate juice

300ml double cream

50 ml pomegranate molasses

1 1/2 tablespoons garam masala

1 small bunch of mint, leaves picked and roughly chopped, to serve

seeds of half a pomegranate, to serve

25g whole almonds, roughly chopped, to serve

Method:

Blend the ginger, garlic, yogurt, Kashmiri chilli, turmeric, black pepper, lemon juice, ground almonds and salt to form a smooth paste. Rub this into the lamb and leave it for at least 2 hours, but as long as overnight, to marinate in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 200C/180 fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Transfer the meat to a pan or baking dish. Add the whole spices, the bay leaves and the pomegranate juice. Cover and place in the oven for 30 minutes. Then lower the heat to 170C/150 fan/325F/Gas Mark 3 and cook for a further 2.5-3 hours, until the meat is completely tender. Uncover the lamb for the last 20 minutes of cooking so that it can take on a bit of colour. Remove to a plate, cover and keep warm. Add the cream, pomegranate molasses and garam masala to the cooking liquid and reduce over a moderate heat for about 10 minutes, until rich and thick. Then strain through a sieve and return the lamb to the pan/dish to coat and warm through in the sauce. Serve strewn with the chopped mint, pomegranate seeds and chopped almonds.

In the book this recipe is part of an Indian spring lamb feast and is served with home-made Peshwari naan (I buy these in or use frozen chapatis), aloo matar (good recipe here), saffron pilau (many recipes online, try this one), mint raita (yogurt, mint, lemon, garlic, salt), and cucumber, pomegranate and radish kachumber (mix together 1 peeled and thinly sliced cucumber, 1 bunch of thinly sliced radishes, the juice of half a lemon, pinch of caster sugar, salt to taste).

I’ll be making the whole lot - I know, fighting talk - but in the past I have done just lamb + naan + raita, or lamb + roast potatoes + kachumber, or lamb + these very good Ottolenghi potatoes. Or you could do just lamb + the rice + a simple vegetable. You get the idea - just make the lamb and something carby to mop up the juices.

Image of the whole thing from my copy of Home Cookery Year

Pomegranate Lamb 82.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’m doing my weekend links today too, because I’m not really going to have time later (it’s a four-day public holiday from tonight here in the UK).

Thank you for reading! I’m now off until next week. As ever, do please kindly give this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you and have a really wonderful long weekend/Easter celebration/short break/normal weekend/Thursday. I wonder whether it’ll be nice enough to have lunch outside on Sunday - my feeling is probably not, or not without giant fleece ponchos, but here’s hoping. HAPPY EASTER!