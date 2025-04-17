Happy nearly Easter! This lovely painting is by Beth Spencer, just for us. I love all its textures. I am so grateful to Beth for agreeing to illustrate some of these posts - whenever one of her pictures pings in it just makes my day.
I said last weekend that I’d write about what I’ve been thinking of cooking for Easter lunch, and really today is the latest I can usefully post it - though sympathies if you’re reading this before negotiating a supermarket on Good Friday or No Eggs Left Saturday.
Many years of No Eggs Left have taught me that when the shelves are bare, your nearest big petrol station is always worth a shot. My BP garage still has M&S Easter Puppies ↓, for example, unlike my local (45 minutes away) big M&S shop or Ocado, who sold out ages ago. Though I’m not sure I could bite into an Easter Puppy (this is a Cavapoo, also comes as a Westie) without feeling like a monster. Imagine if it was your first Easter with somebody and they just went right in ate the nose - talk about red flags.
The recipe I’ve decided on is coming up, but meanwhile I also realised that, being a creature of habit on these sorts of occasions, everything else I thought about cooking is already in this post ↓ from last year. The lamb with bulgur is my Easter default and I recommend it very highly. Plus, it’s easy. It’s slow-cooked, so it does require getting up early, or eating late (or having an Aga), but then eating late is a good thing if breakfast has been chocolate and hot cross buns.
Sorry about posting the same thing twice, though. My thinking is that maybe last year’s offering will inspire someone who didn’t see at the time, or refresh the memory of someone who did. And also these just ARE what I cook. PS the salmon recipe is amazingly good and takes 17 minutes in the oven.
What I am making this year is this utterly delicious Indian-ish slow-cooked lamb, because it’s been a triumph every time I’ve served it. It’s from (for the second time in a week)’s fantastic Home Cookery Year, and I’m posting it here with her permission.
Claire’s recipes are brilliant and I really recommend her books - all of them, but HCY is the one I use constantly. If you’re on Instagram, she’s @5oclockapron. She also has a load more Easter lamb recipes on her website.
This is one of those dishes that make even polite people want to lick their plates. The list of ingredients looks long but don’t let that put you off - you whizz most of them together into a marinade and then you go to bed. It couldn’t be easier.
If your shoulder weighs more than the weight given below, or if you like things very punchy, just bump up the spices a bit and maybe add a bit more yogurt. Cook it for slightly longer, obviously. You can’t really go wrong. Yogurt is a tenderiser, so the longer the marinading, the softer the lamb. I don’t like hard lamb, or very lamby lamb - this is neither.
I’ve made the recipe into a pdf (scroll down) in case you don’t want to cook from a phone screen like a young person.
Slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pomegranate, serves 6-8
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
2 coves of garlic, crushed
100g natural yogurt
1 tablespoon Kashmiri chilli powder (or use 1 teaspoon hot chilli powder + 1 teaspoon unsmoked sweet paprika)
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
juice of 1 lemon
50g ground almonds
1 teaspoon salt
1 lamb shoulder, or use 4 shanks, about 1.4kg total weight
10 peppercorns
2 black cardamom pods, optional
5 green cardamom pods
2 cinnamon sticks
4 cloves
2 bay leaves, scrunched up a little
300ml pomegranate juice
300ml double cream
50 ml pomegranate molasses
1 1/2 tablespoons garam masala
1 small bunch of mint, leaves picked and roughly chopped, to serve
seeds of half a pomegranate, to serve
25g whole almonds, roughly chopped, to serve
Method:
Blend the ginger, garlic, yogurt, Kashmiri chilli, turmeric, black pepper, lemon juice, ground almonds and salt to form a smooth paste. Rub this into the lamb and leave it for at least 2 hours, but as long as overnight, to marinate in the fridge.
Preheat the oven to 200C/180 fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
Transfer the meat to a pan or baking dish. Add the whole spices, the bay leaves and the pomegranate juice. Cover and place in the oven for 30 minutes.
Then lower the heat to 170C/150 fan/325F/Gas Mark 3 and cook for a further 2.5-3 hours, until the meat is completely tender. Uncover the lamb for the last 20 minutes of cooking so that it can take on a bit of colour. Remove to a plate, cover and keep warm.
Add the cream, pomegranate molasses and garam masala to the cooking liquid and reduce over a moderate heat for about 10 minutes, until rich and thick. Then strain through a sieve and return the lamb to the pan/dish to coat and warm through in the sauce.
Serve strewn with the chopped mint, pomegranate seeds and chopped almonds.
In the book this recipe is part of an Indian spring lamb feast and is served with home-made Peshwari naan (I buy these in or use frozen chapatis), aloo matar (good recipe here), saffron pilau (many recipes online, try this one), mint raita (yogurt, mint, lemon, garlic, salt), and cucumber, pomegranate and radish kachumber (mix together 1 peeled and thinly sliced cucumber, 1 bunch of thinly sliced radishes, the juice of half a lemon, pinch of caster sugar, salt to taste).
I’ll be making the whole lot - I know, fighting talk - but in the past I have done just lamb + naan + raita, or lamb + roast potatoes + kachumber, or lamb + these very good Ottolenghi potatoes. Or you could do just lamb + the rice + a simple vegetable. You get the idea - just make the lamb and something carby to mop up the juices.
I’m doing my weekend links today too, because I’m not really going to have time later (it’s a four-day public holiday from tonight here in the UK).
Loved this photo ↑ which popped up on my Notes.
‘I don’t think being bad at the dishwasher is a moral failure, but being unwilling to get better at it might be. It isn’t cute—it’s poor citizenship in the very small nation that is my home’ (gift link).
I have never been able to get my head round millions of Monarch butterflies travelling 3,000 miles to end up en masse in a particular forest in a particular part of Mexico - I think it might actually be a particular tree. Here’s a fascinating long read about Painted Ladies, who fly for NINE THOUSAND miles to do the same sort of thing (gift link).
My old, old friend Rachel Johnson is now on Substack, and I love the premise of her newsletter. Her beloved mother, the artist Charlotte Johnson Wahl (do read this if you missed it at the time) died in 2021. Rachel inherited a trunk full of Charlotte’s papers, personal diaries, photographs, medical records and so on. I don’t think she can bear the emotional pain of going through the whole thing in one go, so she is extracting one item at a time and writing about it here. Do subscribe - Rachel wears many hats and this newsletter already feels like the one that most belongs on her head. (Her first post includes a drawing of child me by Charlotte, before I changed my name).
Your annual reminder that Flowers From The Farm exists and is unbeatable when it comes to buying seasonal UK-grown flowers. My ultra-local bunch this week:
Are you following the 24/7 livestream of the Swedish moose migration? It is hypnotic, a perfect antidote to the news, which may be why millions of people all over the world have tuned in to the slowest slow tv imaginable. I haven’t even seen a moose yet but it doesn't matter - the feed is beautiful, otherworldly, faintly eerie and deeply soothing. Moose - I really want to write ‘meese’ - have been following this particular migratory path since the Ice Age.
The vibe of the meece forest reminds me of Will Dean’s excellent Tuva Moodyson series of crime fiction. They’re set in Sweden and Tuva, the young woman detective, is deaf. They’re incredibly atmospheric and unfamiliar-feeling, plus there are elk. Will Dean himself lives in a clearing deep in a Swedish forest. The first book in the series is called Dark Pines.
This burger of Gizzi Erskine’s is the absolute acme of burgerhood. It’s a posh Big Mac. I’ve made it many times and there is no better at-home burger. Gizzi’s recipes in general are fantastic (this book especially).
I loved Clover Stroud on 50 things she’s learned in 50 years of life.
And Clara on space feminism 🙄
Look at these beautiful little paperbacks, which are published by Penguin Classics and called Penguin Archive. They’re £5.99 each. There are 90 books in total - full list of titles here.
Speaking of beautiful books: here is Caroline Eden’s Green Mountains, the 3rd and final instalment of her Colour Trilogy (the other two volumes are Black Sea and Red Sands). These are really special books, a mixture of outstanding travel writing and excellent recipes by a writer at the absolute top of her game. Green Mountains takes you from Armenia to Georgia and is literally transporting - I can’t think of anyone who makes you feel, see, smell and taste the places they’re describing in quite this way (her Edinburgh kitchen included). Sensationally good. It’s also really handsomely produced - great photographs, lovely paper. More about it here, on Caroline’s Substack.
This by Karen Karbo is very funny and astute on being, or becoming, French. Jambes lourdes come to us all.
I loved the BBC Food Programme’s episode about Ballymaloe.
I am taking up Kelli Pease’s sugggestion re. scabious and cosmos:
Great read on Highgate Cemetery (where my maternal grandmother rests beneath a friendly tree).
I mentioned the huge Hockney exhibition in Paris last weekend (tickets here) - Rosie Millard, who’s been, says it is too big to properly take in in one go and has written a useful guide to how to negotiate the rooms if one go is what you have.
Interesting and comprehensive guide to rice cookers - I am always wondering whether I should get one, but they’re not really designed for basmati1. The author concludes that really, unless you are East Asian and your tastebuds are absolutely atuned to micro-nuances in your rice, a cheap, a basic model should do just fine. Don’t miss the recipes at the end of the post.
If our parents are those who introduce us to taste and sensibility – and are made philistine by their work in the corporate world – then what chance do the kids have? If art is pleasure plus social therapy, what does losing it do to us?
I have my eye on this shirt. I will wear it with a bra.
Thank you for reading! I’m now off until next week. As ever, do please kindly give this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you and have a really wonderful long weekend/Easter celebration/short break/normal weekend/Thursday. I wonder whether it’ll be nice enough to have lunch outside on Sunday - my feeling is probably not, or not without giant fleece ponchos, but here’s hoping. HAPPY EASTER!
Which I cook in the microwave at 80%. Twice the volume of boiling kettle water to rice, plate on top, 11 minutes, leave it to sit for 2 minutes more, add butter and salt, fork through, eat.
