This is Still Life with Anemones and Fruit by Charles Mahoney, 1903-1968.

I considered making today’s painting The Consequences of War by Rubens, which depicts Venus, the goddess of Love, trying in vain to restrain Mars, the god of War. Alas, Mars is in the grip of a demented Fury called Alekto (‘unending anger’). Abandoned Europa - Europe - is wailing in despair, dressed in black, arms outstretched. That painting features in this piece from 2022, gift link.

But I thought better of it. Here is a serene still life instead.

One of the things I love about this painting, aside from the fact that it intensely pleases me aesthetically, perhaps more so than any other thus far, is that it’s so English. There is restraint in it, for all its generous beauty. The composition is sublime, but orderly and gentle. It is a luminous painting, but quiet.

I love the palette - bright, but knocked-back and slightly sludgy. In fact the whole thing could be a Farrow & Ball paint chart, or the inspiration for one, and actually if we were going down that road I could do you a shopping list of all the items on the table (which might be quite a fun, if slightly crass, idea at a future date - Shop The Painting. Some movements do lend themselves particularly well).

I especially like that glossy lime green again the muted pinks of the tablecloth, and the boldness of the striped and spotted jug. What a confident eye Mahoney had! All those colours and all those patterns - the dots and the stripes and the checks and the squiggles - ought not to ‘go’ together: you’d think that the whole would become disharmonious, even chaotic. Instead: perfection.

And look at the skill involved, from the stiff linen of the napkin to the delicate anemones to the gleam on the ceramics and plums. Some items appear almost chalky while others glisten. Mahoney can do it all, but he’s not showing off - there’s a modesty about the whole painting. It is so appealing, a truly lovely depiction of the contentments of domestic life and of the beauty of everyday things.

Charles Mahoney, whose name was really Cyril, was a Royal College of Art contemporary of Eric Ravilious and Edward Bawden, both far better known. William Rothenstein, the head of the Royal College of Art at the time - and subsequently the director of the Tate gallery - wrote in his memoirs that of all the students, Henry Moore and Charles Mahoney were the most impressive, with Ravilious and Bawden a little bit further down the list. Mahoney was, Rothenstein said, ‘an artist of very exceptional gifts’, and ‘a distinguished successor to the finest of the Pre-Raphaelites’.

Mahoney was an art teacher for most of his life, at the Royal College of Art from 1928 to 1953 and then at the Byam Shaw School of Drawing and Painting until 1963. He and his wife moved to Kent in 1945, where Mahoney, a keen botanist and gardener, painted and drew idyllic sorts of domestic pastorals. But he was prolific: other work included many religious paintings and several murals, notably at Morley College in conjunction with his friends Bawden and Ravilious. This was bombed in the second world war and no longer exists.

If you’d like to feast your eyes further, I strongly recommend this book.

