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Moira's avatar
Moira
5h

Book ordered, I loved the video and am off to look at those makeup brushes and the eyebrow pencil. Thank you Sarah and India.

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Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
1h

Sarah’s video is delightful, she is so lovely, knowledgeable and fun! Thank you, India and Sarah!

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