Bobbi is never wrong

I write about beauty every week as an enthusiastic amateur. I’m merely the foothills. My colleague Sarah Jossel is Kilimanjaro. She is MAJESTIC. She was the beauty editor of The Sunday Times for eight years, is now Beauty Director At Large, and writes a beauty column in Style; she’s also the beauty person on This Morning. There’s nothing she doesn’t know.

Now Sarah has put all of her knowledge into a truly excellent book. As she was saying at the event we did together on Tuesday, she is not someone who felt beautiful as a teenager or young woman - that didn’t happen until she learned what to do with her insanely frizzy hair, her eternally bumpy skin and so on. So the book is written from the likeable and relatable point of view of someone who had to really investigate what worked and what didn’t in terms of making her feel happy and confident. She’s grafted to look how she looks (ravishing) and the book tells you exactly how she got there.

Here we are chatting on Tuesday. Photo: Hannah Taylor

And here are some of you! Photo: Hannah Taylor

The book shares everything she knows. It took her five years to write, partly because small children came along, but partly because it is so comprehensive. At the Times event on Tuesday night - thank you for coming, if you came, we had such a fun time - we could have carried on chatting for at least another couple of hours. She’s like a walking encyclopedia.

The book is published today - here on Bookshop, here at Waterstones and here on Amazon UK - and I COULD NOT recommend it more. It’s so good and so user-friendly - and, obviously, it’s rammed with the best advice and the products that really, properly, scientifically-demonstrably work.

I thought it would be fun to ask her to show us what she’s currently using on herself, and here she is!

I’ve put all the products she mentions in my shop.

Thank you to Sarah! The book is exactly like the video - insidery, funny, stuffed with knowledge, and really useful whether you’re 15 or 75.

Have a lovely Thursday even though THE WEATHER IS BROKEN and politics is Groundhog Day. Do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, thank you, and I’ll be back on Saturday for paid subscribers, when my weekend supplement will include a few recent beauty finds that I only discovered because I was having my makeup done. One of my favourite things is deep-quizzing makeup artists, it always throws up gems.