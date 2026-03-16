Velvet chicken and oyster sauce stir-fry, see below for recipe. Photo © Sam A Harris

I love Ed Smith’s recipes, and food writing generally. His books are all on constant rotation in my kitchen. The pages of On The Side are stuck together in many places - this was his book about side dishes, and it is brilliantly useful if your lump of protein is quite basic and you want to bump it up a notch by serving it with something delicious but low-effort. I am in this situation all the time.

Ed’s book Crave is another favourite. The premise is that sometimes you want something fresh and ‘clean’, sometimes you want something creamy and rich, sometimes you want something spiced and warming, etc. You know that ‘I’m hungry for something sharp but I don’t know what it is’ feeling? Or ‘I want molten cheese but not cheese on toast’? The book has got you. It’s essentially arranged by mood, so you just need to turn to the relevant chapter.

Good Eggs is a favourite too. Honestly, his books are just brilliant. We keep hens, and so we’re awash with eggs and I’m always trying to think of new things to do with them. This has it all, from Fudgy Eggs With Crunchy Rice And Nam Jim to Sausage And Egg Muffins to Harissa Scrambled Eggs.

Now comes Peckish, a book of chicken dinners. It’s - surprise! - fantastic and again runs the gamut, from traybakes to gyoza to curry to classic to really good ideas for whole roast chickens. I’ve been cooking from it for about six weeks and it is just so useful, as well as DELICIOUS. You’d think I had enough chicken recipes up my sleeve by now, but no. I want to cook everything in the book.

(Every time I write ‘runs the gamut’ I think of Dorothy Parker’s review of a play in which she said of a young Katherine Hepburn ‘she runs the gamut of emotions from A to B’. Also: ‘Whose love is given over-well/ Shall look on Helen’s face in hell/ Whilst those whose love is thin and wise/ May view John Knox in Paradise’).

The recipes

Sherry cherry tomato chicken traybake, recipe below. Photo © Sam A Harris

Here, exclusively for YOU, adored reader, are three of my favourite recipes from the book, which is published this Thursday by Quadrille, £22. Here it is on Bookshop, Waterstones and Amazon.

Pot-roast spiced chicken with jewelled giant couscous, yuuuum, photo © Sam A Harris

Peckish Recipes India Knight 2 90.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Honestly, just make them and thank me (in fact Ed) later.

He wrote v interestingly about the process of choosing the cover here

Have a lovely Monday! It is reasonably sunny here and I’m off to the barn to whittle down more books. It’s so difficult. I mean, I’m never going to read e.g. À Rebours/Againt Nature by J-K Huysmans again - it belongs to when I was a student and obsessed with Baudelaire, Théophile Gautier and the Romantic/Decadent movements - but can I really just throw/give it away? It’s like throwing away a part of my youthful self. But it’s fundamentally a ludicrous book, plus I don’t have an infinite amount of shelf space. Ugh, though.

Do make the recipes - they’re really good. And do leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, please and thank you. Back shortly.

I now have Dorothy Parker on my mind. The John Knox line is my favourite (reminds me a bit of this by Edna St Vincent Millay) but also: ‘Oh, life is a glorious cycle of song/ A medley of extemporanea/And love is a thing that can never go wrong/ And I am Marie of Roumania’. Actually that was the epigraph for my first novel. Case in point: do I throw away e.g. its Japanese edition? What am I realistically ever going to do with it? But is it BAD to chuck it? Worse, is it BAD LUCK? Etc.