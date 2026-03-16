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Charlotte Frew's avatar
Charlotte Frew
15h

As someone who had all my books and food magazines (in my feeble defence - there were some great shoes too) shipped to Australia where I now live - I am incapable of throwing books I once loved away - my ratty Jilly coopers when I already have all of them on my kindle can attest - (but! Jilly dressed as each different heroine ? Do admit ! ) my ploy has been to get my daughter and son just as addicted and sentimental and they took some - but my garage is lined with shelves . Good luck / I am no help whatsoever/ when I come home to the UK I will ship them all back

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Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
15h

Hayulp! Can't find the velvet chicken stir fry recipe - am I looking in the wrong place (Monday-itis)?

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