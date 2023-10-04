My most recent novel, Darling, has just this morning been shortlisted for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse prize for comic writing. I am extremely pleased.

You can go to the shops and buy it! Please do. I am proud of it.

They used to give the winner a pig, as in PG Wodehouse’s magnificent Empress of Blandings. I’m not sure they still do. I would welcome a pig and care for it lovingly.

Anyway - I am thrilled. From the press release: ‘The books on this year’s list highlight the funniest novels of the past twelve months, which best evoke the Wodehouse spirit of witty characters and perfectly-timed comic phrases’.

It’s a great shortlist and a total delight to be on it.