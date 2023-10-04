My most recent novel, Darling, has just this morning been shortlisted for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse prize for comic writing. I am extremely pleased.
They used to give the winner a pig, as in PG Wodehouse’s magnificent Empress of Blandings. I’m not sure they still do. I would welcome a pig and care for it lovingly.
Anyway - I am thrilled. From the press release: ‘The books on this year’s list highlight the funniest novels of the past twelve months, which best evoke the Wodehouse spirit of witty characters and perfectly-timed comic phrases’.
It’s a great shortlist and a total delight to be on it.
Congratulations! I have read all your books over and over again as they are marvellous cheerer-uppers when down in the dumps. Can't wait to get my hands on this new one. What a shame they don't give you a pig.
Very exciting news. Although I’d personally choose a case of Bollinger over a pig. Maybe that’s just me