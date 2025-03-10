It’s only with age that tulips realise their full, magnificent tulipness

As someone who says ‘I am simply too old for this’ several times a week, I laughed with recognition at this post by Lou Blaser ↓ (I concurred with all of hers except the one about expensive face creams, some of which do have their virtues). So I thought it’d be fun to draw up my own version of her list. But read hers first, because it’s great:

On this topic, I keep seeing notes and posts that say things like ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be 30/40/50, what should I do, what should I wear, how should I be?', and I want to say for heaven’s sake, please relax, you’re on the way to hitting the height of your powers. You’re becoming the tulips in the picture!

Mind you, we all do it - I thought that 40 was so incredibly ancient that I had a party with my ex husband, called The Last Disco ↓, on the basis that we would never dance again after becoming geriatric overnight. So silly! (Good party though - Steve Strange jumped out of a cake).