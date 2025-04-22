This not really a post, just a quick note to show you my tulips. We planted them veeeery late and they looked so stumpy and tragic for so long that I’d given up hope. But all is well this morning, though there’s rather more purple than I was intending. This is the thing - I order the bulbs in a frenzy of excitement, heavily swayed by Sarah Raven’s ever-persuasive aesthetic, forget what I’ve ordered, forget where I meant various colour schemes to go, plant everything in a hurry in the pissing rain - ‘bollocks to this, let’s just stick them all in the tub and go back inside’ - and then end up with a sort of tulip soup. But still, the JOY of them.

These are in a border. A bit of weeding probably wouldn’t kill me

That’s probably enough tulip pictures for one morning.

An ENORMOUS, lustrous, almost seductive fox just sauntered past my window but I didn’t grab my phone in time.