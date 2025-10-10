There’s no weekend supplement tomorrow! Woe. I’m really sorry, though I don’t feel so bad because last weekend’s post was massive. Normal service resumes on Tuesday, with an extract from Home the book (which is published ON THURSDAY). In case you missed it, here is the piece about it from Sunday Times Style last weekend. There’s a piece about it in YOU magazine too, but I can’t remember if it’s tomorrow or the Sunday after.

There’s no proper post because it’s been a really hectic week - normal work + book nearly out + buying/selling a house is quite a time-consuming combination, unsurprisingly - plus I had a mystery illness for two days (Covid-ish, I reckon, causing me to miss a party I’d been looking forward to for months).

My favourite part of the week was on Monday, because I LOVED the subscriber event at Charlotte Street Hotel, which by the way has the most comfortable hotel mattresses I’ve ever slept on, like whipped clouds. You can buy them and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted.

Brekkers. VERY nice hotel, Charlotte Street. It made me question my hotel loyalties, which I thought were fixed

Anyway: I loved meeting/remeeting you all, I loved your questions, I loved our chats and I loved that looking out at the room I thought ‘I really love my readers’. I felt pride. I’ve said before that you feel like friends, and being in the same room as you really reinforced that - I felt like we could very easily all have gone off to dinner afterwards. I loved everything about the evening - I hope you did too. I also really hope you like the book.

(If you do, then please do leave it a review on Amazon - these things really help. It’s been sitting at number 1 in the Interiors category for a week, which is nice).

Everyone who came on Monday got a lovely tea towel from wonderful Molly Mahon - you would like one too, they’re here and you can have 15% off everything on the site, not just the tea towel, with the code KNIGHT15. Thanks so much to Molly!

The fabric for my Home tote bags, which I am quite excited about, has gone off to be dyed to my specification. Unfortunately this takes 6 weeks. I do slightly wonder whether I should have just made them white or black instead of obsessing over the perfect Pantone shade, but then what is the point of making a tote bag, or indeed anything, if it’s not exactly as you want it to be?

I am in a hotel room that smells of poo. Exchange earlier, when I checked in after a comically long journey that kept going wrong:

‘Hi. My room smells of drains. Is there another room?’

‘Drains?’

‘Yes. Very strongly.’

‘Of drains?’

‘Yes. Of faeces, specifically. So I am wondering if there is another room.’

‘We have one much smaller room.’

‘That’s not going to work for me’.

‘Then no.’

The room is also above the nightclub element of the hotel. There’s a man who keeps going ‘woooooooh’ and then doing hoarse grunty shouting, and it’s only 9.27pm. I have to have the window open, lest I pass out from gagging, which lets the music/grunts in. I might go and see if I can find some earplugs once I post this. It’s so strange, the way men like to do hoarse shouting to denote a good time. I don’t really see what it adds to the evening.

Edited to add:

Everything’s fine now - they moved me to an exceptionally nice and absolutely palatial room and I am very happy. I was out buying tights just now and thinking that it is the manner of my complaint that led to this happy outcome (the hotel is technically fully booked). Saying ‘it’s not working for me’ is a magic formula. It suggests, in this case, that the problem is mine, not the very nice people at reception’s, who after can’t help what drains are or aren’t doing, or how much loud men are grunt-screaming on a night out. It suggests that other people might love the smell of drains and a throbbing bassline, but that alas I don’t. By not being accusatory - by not going ‘wtf is wrong with you, putting someone in a stinky room with intolerable levels of noise?’, the people don’t feel got at and are much more disposed to help. Also works in restaurants, btw, and means waiters won’t hate you if there’s a problem. ‘It’s not working for me’ is 100 times better than ‘This is gross’. I’m passing this on because the me of 10 years ago would have absolutely lost her rag, and consequently still be in the poo room, all furious.

I shall spare you more stream of consciousness and post properly on Tuesday. If you’re coming to either of the events in Cheltenham tomorrow, PLEASE come and say hello afterwards - I’ll be signing early copies of the book.

I’m off to find a Tesco Metro. Have a really lovely weekend and again, sorry about the lack of a proper post. I’ll make up for it with a bombardment next week, including

’s shopping picks. (And as ever, mine are

, though I haven’t had time to add much this week - again, will remedy).