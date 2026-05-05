Morning! Hope you had a lovely long weekend. Ours was heaven until last night, when a beach walk ended in an emergency trip to the emergency vet miles away in Essex because some people have macho-looking dogs that they can’t control. My partner had to physically get in there to wrestle it off Lupin (he broke his finger). It could have ended very badly. But LUPIN IS ABSOLUTELY FINE! He is his chipper self. He doesn’t know what the fuss is about.

I do, though. I’m so cross. And I’ll stop there before I start ranting about irresponsible dog owners. Except to say, why would you even want that sort of dog? It’s in itself a marker of insecurity, like old men in penis cars. Also you don’t look very hard flailing about and shrieking when it turns out you can’t even hold on to your own dog lead.