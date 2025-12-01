These just came! I love them! I made a video of me opening them, like a 12-year-old on TikTok (excuse the mess).

UK-based founder members all get one for free, as I explain in the vid, and paid subscribers will be able to buy them too, once I work out how. They’re really nice, thick, substantial and responsibly made - if you’re familiar with a certain desirable London bookshop tote, they’re that. But EVEN NICER. Limited number available, since I am not in fact a shop, but I’ll post properly about how to purchase at the weekend.

That is all. Have a lovely Monday! It is pissing down with rain but the sitting room is being painted, the bookshelves are happening, the tote bags are a triumph and I am very happy.