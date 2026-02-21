I really love the tiny horses on that rug

Good morning! Today’s post is more like a chat than a roundup - what I’d talk about if you were coming to lunch later (I would feed you the sublime crisp thing below to kick off with, in the hope that we could just carry on eating that until it ran out). It’s a hodge-podge, or even more of one than usual, partly because I spent most of the second half of the week glued - obviously - to the tv news.

I deliberately don’t write about current affairs here because I don’t think it’s why any of us come to this corner of Substack - and actually for me, both as a writer and as a reader, the whole platform works as one giant palate cleanser/antidote to the news. But it was an extraordinary news week in the UK and there are exceptions to every rule.

So I’ve written a bit about Andrew Windsor, jarring as it is in the context of a list of nice things. His arrest doesn’t represent justice for any of the women and girls trafficked by Epstein. Not yet, anyway. But it’s a start. And it’s more of a start than anything happening in the US, where as far as I can see you just go ‘I am absolutely shocked by the appalling news of my own behaviour! I had no idea of what I was up to!’, maybe resign from a board or two, and then carry on with your life. It’s completely bizarre.

I write these round-up posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. Last week’s was free. The rest are all here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.