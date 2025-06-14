Home

Annie Ruth Benagh
9h

I have a newborn baby, my second and after a very difficult postpartum experience with my first, I'm so thrilled that I've had an enjoyable, albeit chaotic and sleep deprived, experience this time around. Every Saturday morning since the arrival of baby Sadie, my partner has taken my eldest daughter downstairs for breakfast and brought me a coffee that I've had while feeding Sadie in bed and I've read Home. She nods off for her first nap of the day and I continue to read, always following through on the articles linked and to peruse the window shopping links. It is such a restorative time in my week after a hectic Monday to Friday and I cannot thank you enough for the joy it brings me! I look forward to it every week and adore your work. Thank you so much India x

Catherine Sharman
9h

Hi India,

I’ve just started reading your letter this morning, and had to pause—your thoughts on the chap at that years-ago party really resonated with me. I’ve just had a similar sort of experience. Reading your words helped me name something I’ve been struggling to process…

How can someone look you in the eye—on Zoom, granted, but still—and say things that feel human and kind and aligned, and then, in writing, become someone else entirely?

The meeting had felt good. Surprisingly so. He was warm, curious, even disarming in that slightly unexpected way finance people can be when they stop talking in numbers and start telling stories. We talked about our children. He mentioned his two small girls. We talked values, vision, purpose—how businesses like ours needed heart as well as margin. I left the call feeling like we’d found common ground. That we were, if not allies, then at least on a shared path trying to build something good.

And then his emails came.

Strange, probing questions. The kind you expect from an MD during a high-stakes negotiation, not from a Finance Director after a collaborative, forward-looking meeting. The tone cooled. The empathy vanished. His language began shaping a story that wasn’t mine. A narrative that made me feel erased.

It was whiplash. Not just professional, but physical. My chest tightened as I read. My stomach sank. I found myself rereading his words, second-guessing whether I’d imagined the warmth of our conversation. I hadn’t. But still—I started to shrink. I felt small. Dismissed. Like I’d been quietly told: You don’t count.

And here’s the thing: I’ve done the work. On myself, on my business, on the relationships I build with people. I know what it costs to stay rooted in integrity. I also know what it feels like when someone casually steps over that effort—when their need for control or distance becomes more important than mutual respect.

I could psychoanalyse it, of course. Maybe there was insecurity there. Maybe he’d been told to draw hard lines, and just didn’t have the skills to do it with grace. Maybe he needed to feel cleverer, tougher, superior. Who knows?

But what I do know is that I felt it—that moment of being made small. Of having the generosity of a conversation turned into something tactical. And that’s not business. That’s just someone not being able to hold their side of the bridge.

I didn’t call it out at the time. I was too busy absorbing the impact, trying to keep things moving, trying not to fall into old patterns of over-explaining or trying to prove I was worthy of fair treatment. But now, with some distance, I can name it clearly:

It was disrespectful.

It was disappointing.

And it doesn’t get to rewrite my experience.

Because the truth is, I know what I bring to the table. I know how hard I work, how seriously I take people’s trust, how much I invest—not just in product, but in partnership. And I know that none of that can be undone by a cold email chain or a convenient reframe.

Sharing this in case anyone else has felt the same and is still untangling it.

So I’m reclaiming my truth—because sometimes that’s the only way to move forward with any real clarity.

Until the next time it happens and I get to do this all over again :/

Now going to enjoy reading the rest of your glorious and uplifting letter.

Thank you for always putting words to the things so many of us feel but can’t quite name until you do.

xx Catherine 💛💛

