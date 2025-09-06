Good morning! The dahlias have been loving all the nutritious rain we’ve had this week. I haven’t. Do the people who say autumn is their favourite season seriously like it when the heavens open every two minutes? Spring and autumn have many virtues, especially on the bulbs and quinces fronts, but after a bit they just make me want to fast forward to summer and winter, when you know what’s what. Still, I had breakfast outside yesterday, and it’s supposed to be sunny here this weekend.

I wish I could remember what that one at the front is called. This photo doesn’t really do it justice

This week’s picks include the best nighties, puff pastry, jigsaws, two recipes, great stickers, amazing dancing, a splendid handbag, cake, lipstick, some fantastic new-to-me newsletters, and lots of very good things to read.

My absolutely favourite thing this week was going to see my book - the book of this Substack! - being printed. In case you missed it, I wrote about it here.

The very first copy of Home, the book!

The Clays site is 14 acres and they print 150 million books a year, which is sobering when you think of all those lovely books, written and assembled with such care and love, shining with optimism and pride as they sit there at the printers’ waiting to start their lives… or sink without trace, as most of them statistically do. (See also the giant Waterstones in Piccadilly - six floors, eight miles of bookshelves, 150,000 books. Heaven as a shopper, but as an author the sheer volume makes you feel like an ant).

Onto the things!

I write these links posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free one is here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.

This campaign from Gap, feat. Katseye

SO GOOD. The choreography and dancing are pure hypnotic brilliance. The arms and hands! I could watch all day. The ad is also a piece of marketing genius - everyone on TikTok is trying to learn the routine - bringing Gap back from wherever it’s been and making people hungry for the brand’s denim again. Plus, what a joy to hear Milkshake, an absolute banger then and now. I can’t believe ‘then’ was 22 years ago (when it would have been inconceivable for an ethnically diverse girl group not to contain at least one natural blonde. Progress!).

The choreographer is called Robbie Blue, and if you look him up you can see the routine broken down into sections. He was also the choreographer behind Doechii’s performance at the Grammys earlier in the year, another jaw-dropping feat of dance/choreography excellence. I love the little Bob Fosse punches in the Gap ad.

(Re. Gap - the horseshoe dungarees that sold out in 2 seconds earlier in the year are back in black for the winter. I’ve lived in the denim version for months).

Also, this man!

This sticker

I love stickers (for my laptop and notebooks and fridge) and I love this cheeseboard one. There’s also a ramen one. Blasta Books have the best food stickers of all, now back in stock after an agonising absence.

After the paywall: puff pastry tarts, brilliant nighties, an excellent handbag, cake, lipstick, a fab newsletter or three, and tons of interesting links.

If you’re stopping here, you could always have a browse of my shop, or read the free extract from an utterly brilliant new book about love and relationships.

Shop my favourite things