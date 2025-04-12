No. 316, 30th April 2020 iPad painting by David Hockney. © David Hockney

What could be nicer than David Hockney first thing? Not much, as far as I’m concerned. These iPad paintings are from 2020, when Hockney, then in his eighties, was in lockdown at his house in Normandy. It was an incredibly productive period for him - he made painting after painting of the unfurling of spring. 116 of them later became an exhibition at the Royal Academy.

No. 186, 11th April 2020, iPad painting. © David Hockney

The largest ever exhibition of Hockney’s work - over 400 paintings across 11 rooms - opened this week at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. It’s on until August 31.

Here are a few things I liked this week:

