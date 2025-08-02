Image from The Baby’s Catalogue by Janet and Allan Ahlberg. He died on Thursday (see further down)

Good morning! Here is a giant assortment box of things I liked this week. It includes chocolate cake, the most beautiful birthday candles (they would make an amazing colour scheme for an interior), a tv show I loved, artists’ scrapbooks, the economics of writing a book, an expensive jacket and some cheap trousers, bird divination, recipes for lunch, and enough interesting things to read to keep you dipping in and out all weekend - including that rarest of beasts, an actually useful post about how to make a good newsletter.

Scrapbooks and embroidery

I loved this piece on artists’ scrapbooks by Eppie Thompson, founder of heavenly embroidery kits at The Fabled Thread. Before I show you that, look at this ↓ collaboration she’s done with Schumacher. It’s going to be my winter project, sorry for saying winter, even though I am not super patient. But the beauty! I’m going to try.