I didn’t have time to make a nice collage, so here are some sublime buns (toasted milk custard with almonds and rhubarb) we had on Thursday. They’re from Pinch , should you be in that bit of Suffolk

Good morning! This week has been rammed with work, both work-work and house work, as in work on the house (though housework also), so this weekend’s supplement is more of a weekend list, not least because there’s a new floor being laid in the attic, bam bam BAM, and I can’t hear myself think.

Also I have a book event later this evening - I’m writing this on Friday - and I need to swot up a bit. I always breezily think ‘it’s fine, I know the books back to front, I can talk for hours’ in advance of events, and then on the actual day my brain empties of every single discussion point or fact.

I’m very distracted by the news. You’d think we’d be getting used to that particular feeling by now, but it just gets more and more deranged and surreal. My plan is always to reduce my news consumption - I no longer have the papers delivered, for e.g. - since I spend a disproportionate amount of time every day raging at the news, shouting at the news commentary, feeling ill at the people in the news’ idiocy/lies/wickedness, etc etc, while simultaneously seeking out more and more current affairs content. It’s not healthy behaviour. But I don’t think ostriching completely is healthy either, tempting as it is, and I can’t seem to find a happy medium. The problem is that I have Radio 4 on in the background for most of the working day and refuse to give it up except during the 98% terrible afternoon dramas, which usually involve people doing hoarse shouting and making you jump.

Anyway! I also had a really interesting conversation with my therapist about sexual fantasy, because I keep thinking about Gisèle Pelicot’s book (you can read a free extract here), in which her former husband is forever calling her a prude for not wanting to participate in his. I might write about this next week once I am able to formulate complete thoughts. Although plumbing is happening and we’ll have no hot water for four days (insert skunk emoji) which is bad news because most of my thinking happens in the bath.

Right - here are all the things I liked this week, in one big lump.