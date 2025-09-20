Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi Alderman's avatar
Naomi Alderman
11h

Love all of this and really enjoyed that piece from The Times! The end is particularly moving - actually the UK is doing incredibly well on living peacefully together, multiculturalism has worked, and yet we don’t seem to be able to TALK about how well it’s going/has already gone.

It upset me so much this week to hear people talking shit about London that I was inspired to dip my toe into Substack proper and do a big list of things that are wonderful in London: https://open.substack.com/pub/naomialderman/p/57-things-i-love-in-london?r=lw58&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by India Knight
Rachel O Daly's avatar
Rachel O Daly
11h

I have just finished The Fortnight in September you recommended last week. I am not sure how I loved a book so intensely where actually nothing happens. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by India Knight and others
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture