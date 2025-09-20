Giveaway below. Blazer, quilt, shoes and sofa all in my shop. Bed is where I hope you’re reading from

Good morning! I was in London for a couple of days this week recording the audiobook of Home. On Tuesday morning I was sitting in traffic near Hyde Park Corner. The sun was shining, the sky was blue and I had this perfect view of Nick Fiddian-Green’s gigantic bronze, Still Water, from the back of my cab. I think it’s the closest I’ve physically been to it - normally you’re whizzing past, not really paying attention. It is magnificent.

They might have put the lamppost somewhere else 🙄

A giveaway!

If you’re in the UK and pre-order (or have already pre-ordered) a copy of Home, you could win this marvellous prize from our friends at Collagerie. All you need is proof of purchase, a bit of luck, and the link below. Here is the prize:

The winner will receive a beautifully hand-framed, limited edition print of their choosing from The Art Shop – Collagerie’s online gallery showcasing limited-edition works by inspirational creatives from around the world.

The pieces are hand-curated by Lucinda Chambers, each with a distinctive vision – from striking still lifes and figurative imagery to bold abstracts and landscapes. This prize is worth up to £670 and promises to be a timeless addition to your home!

Click here to enter. Good luck! The pieces in the Collagerie Art Shop are 👌🏼.

So that is nice. Here are some other things I liked this week.

10 Ways to Buy Happiness

Ian Leslie writes one of my very favourite newsletters on the whole of Substack. I’ve been reading it since it started in 2017. Every post is illuminating, fun, thought-provoking and full of satisfying ideas that you carry on thinking about for days.

I especially loved this one, not because of the name check but because I was so pleased to be introduced to the concept of Diderot Unity (it’s to do with one's possessions creating a harmonious life). Do pay-subscribe to him, if you can - quite aside from anything else, the vast archive is gold.

This dressing gown (and the gingham nighties )

I have added a ton of stuff to my shop, including this ↑ lovely, autumnal, long-enough dressing gown (I can’t bear it when they’re too short and your shins get cold). Remember that you get 15% off If Only If until the end of the month if you use the code INDIAH15 at checkout.

I also added some dog things, lots of clothes, including this ↑ divine chocolate brown velvet blazer, which I covet passionately because it’s what a conker would look like if it was a jacket. Also gold shoes, brown cow Speedcats, beauty products, a load of house stuff and lots of other bits - just click through the sections with the emojis.

I really like that not very Soho Housey Soho House sofa and we were going to buy it as a present for the new house, but I went round with a tape measure and realised that 17th century door frames aren’t made for 21st century furniture. We’re going to have to get ones that come in bits. Annoying (mildly).

This egg wash chart

Poorna Bell on marriage

This is very good and commendably candid.

This picture of Bruges

Any excuse to remind you that the building with the lights on in the middle is a really idyllic B&B called the Bonifacius, which I couldn’t recommend more. The people who run it are so nice, there’s a roof terrace at the back on the other side, and the breakfasts are outstanding. The only boredom is that you (usually) need to book quite far ahead.

Mondays at 4pm

I love this story, this post, the food, the people involved, and everything about it.

This 23 year old obituary

He dispensed his pills with friendliness, charm, an easy manner and a delicate refusal to talk about the ailment in question when the latest Iris Murdoch novel or the newest Stephen Sondheim show were of far greater interest.

On the way to Penguin Random House HQ, which is in that peculiar new area between Battersea and Vauxhall, I passed Upper Tachbrook Street in Pimlico. It reminded me a) that there used to be quite a strange religious shop there, and b) that my mother and stepfather had a really wonderful GP called Patrick Woodcock whose rooms were on that street.

He was so fascinating and compelling a figure to me as a child that I used to suggest group expeditions whenever anyone so much as cleared their throat - ‘Have you got a cough? Are you going to see Dr Woodcock? Can I come?’. He was charming, unjudgmental, urbane, interested, and a very good cook, though I don’t know how I remember that last bit. Did he cook with my mother when he came to dinner? Did we all go to lunch at his house? I can’t recall. I have a vague memory about pastry, and also about France, which he moved to when he retired - maybe we went to visit. Anyway: I really liked him, and so I googled him in my lunch break. His obit, by the great Brian Masters, was such a good read:

Patients were thereby subtly encouraged not to take their illnesses seriously (because he manifestly was disinclined to), and they were in consequence quickly cured.

(Imagine that, in this age of people turning dubious overdiagnoses into their entire personalities). Anyway: I discovered he had been the doctor to Christopher Isherwood, David Hockney, Martha Graham and her dancers, John Gielgud, Nöel Coward, Marlene Dietrich and Elizabeth David, among others.

Maybe some of that glitter rubbed off and that was what I responded to as a child? Or maybe it was his gayness, but I don’t think so because my parents had lots of gay friends and I didn’t unilaterally adore every single one. Do read the obit, it’s glorious. I love a life well lived.

Into the moronic inferno

If you read one essay this week, make it this. Important, essential and horrifying about where we are right now. I want to give it a standing ovation. James Marriott writes another of my very favourite newsletters and should be carried aloft on a shield at all times, by bearers, like the chief in Astérix.

This perfectly weather-appropriate coat

You know how it’s too chilly for a jacket but not cold enough for a coat? This is the perfect thing from now until when it gets properly freezing, although it could happily be your winter coat if the winter is mild. It’s warm, but not ‘my coat is making me suffocate in the heat of this shop’ warm.

It’s like a long, quite narrow jacket, if you see what I mean, or an extended blazer. Very flattering crisp cut, not heavy or swamping, and makes whatever you throw it over look much smarter and more considered than it actually is. Also it’s £99! It’s Clare Waight Keller for Uniqlo: C. So good.

This novel

… which I bought immediately because of this review by Jess Walter in the New York Times (guest link):

Omniscient, sweeping, almost defiantly sentimental, Buckeye is a reminder of the deep pleasure of following a cast of characters over their entire lives, it says, which would be enough to send me hurtling to the bookshop at top speed.

But Jess Walter - I wish I’d reminded us all to read Beautiful Ruins when it was high summer, but it works at any time, obviously, and is one of my favourite novels of the last 20 years - goes on to rave at even greater length. It sounds completely brilliant and it’s 464 pages, which is my idea of heaven. I’ll report back - I’ve had no time to read a single book this week - but I wanted to put it on your radar.

For lunch this weekend

’s couscous fritters with preserved lemon yogurt, from his book

and via

. The post also has excellent short shopping, reading and watching lists.

Britishness

Jade Thirlwall: ‘We’ve shown time and time again, especially in working-class communities, that we thrive when we join together and we celebrate our different cultures.’ Photo: Charlotte Rutherford for GQ UK.

I’m not going to write about angry egg-looking men, or about last weekend’s march, or about the state visit (exactly like kindly, patient adults indulging a spoilt child - you can only imagine what people prone to giggling fits made of in private). Let’s read this instead: first, GQ magazine asking various celebs what they like about Britain, and then this from some Times writers, which I liked a lot too.

Another great bag

I didn’t know until Lucinda Chambers mentioned it in her most recent round-up that a bloke from Loewe was now at Radley, but it explains a lot. Here ↑ is the perfect work tote - laptop, book, spare pair of shoes, groceries on the way home, small dog, no problem - in the perfect shade of brown suede ( also comes in black leather). I love those folded corners.

You could use it as a weekend bag, if you travel relatively light. Or a changing bag! The pleasingly chubby small version is also very cute. Remember to protect it - this is the best suede spray I know.

Samin Nosrat’s new cookbook

I pre-ordered Good Things back in February, that’s how eager beaver, because Salt Fat Acid Heat changed the way I cook. It was published - finally! - on Thursday.

It is TERRIFIC, or rather it reads terrifically well. Despite it being concerned with practicalities - recipes - it’s the sort of book you respond to emotionally, as if it was a new friend you knew you were going to like forever. If you were children meeting on your first day at school you’d quietly hold hands with it.

The recipes are all for proper home food - little and medium and big dishes that are all simple, delicious, adaptable things. No reinventing the wheel, just food you really want to eat and feed to people. So labneh with garlic and herbs, green sauce, whipped tahini, ‘forever popcorn’, olive-oil fried bread, basic crispy rice, things to do with a pot of beans or hardy leafy greens or tomatoes or squash; and then e.g. a whole chicken with giant couscous and preserved lemon, slow-cooked salmon, creamy spinach lasagne, focaccia, stewed clams with tomatoes and saffron.

The feeling I get reading the book (which is a whopper) is that it’s full of things one would make for life. Not just one or two things, but page after page of them. I don’t think I’ve ever recommended a cookbook without cooking from it first, but I am making an exception - and actually I have made the AMAZING 2 dressings below, which were extracted from Good Things.

Also Jenny Rosenstrach is intimately acquainted with it - she’s been cooking from it for months because her husband edited it - and cannot praise it enough:

The dressings in question are this creamy sesame ginger one (gift link) and its sibling House Dressing (also gift link). Both are insanely good.

This casserole

Sainsbury’s does excellent cast iron pots. This one is a good size (5.5l) and currently a ridiculous price - £29.99 (reduced from £45, which was already a bargain and which is the price of it in various other colours). For context, a 5.3l Le Creuset costs £339.

In brief:

I keep thinking about the return of dodos. Why bring them back? There’s something upsetting about the idea of species being revived after hundreds of years - out of place, out of time, vulnerable, like Graham Gore in The Ministry of Time, who at least coped better than a dodo might. Also I worry about crazy people wanting pet dodos, and them being stolen from Mauritius, which would be easy because they’re flightless and stout. I’ve possibly overthought it, but I don’t like any of it, which is hypocritical because I wouldn’t die of sadness if I met a woolly mammoth (another mooted resurrection).

Wikipedia says that the etymology of ‘dodo’ possibly comes from the Dutch ‘dodaars’, or ‘fat arse’ : (

Have a wonderful weekend! Thank you so much for reading, do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it, and I’ll be back next week, when this newsletter turns TWO. There will be treats.

PS I am signing books at the Aldeburgh Bookshop on TUESDAY, not Wednesday as previously stated, so if you want a personal message in one, send them an email or give them a call.