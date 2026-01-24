Everything linked in the post. Two lamps, I’ve just noticed, and a third one coming up below! It’s accidentally lamp week

Good morning! This is going to be quite a short weekend supplement, I hope you don’t mind. My post earlier this week about being old and also childish took me ages to think about and write (it also produced some of my favourite comments ever).

The rest of the week sort of ran away. I’ve been catching up with friends in between seemingly non-stop house stuff to do with plastering, kitchen worktops, rugs, taps, paint (my delivery has gone awol), etc etc. I don’t know how people do full house renovations - I would never in a million years have the patience. We’re only doing quite small things, but I’m itching for it to be over already and to have the house to ourselves.

Actually I must just quickly tell you about kitchen worktops, just in case you’re in the market for one too. I wanted thick plain oak, and I’d saved this piece in House & Garden to MyMind (MyMind remains incredibly useful for everything). In the article one of the magazine’s then-editors said she’d used this unpromisingly-named, basic-sounding company. So I ordered mine from it too, because I was tired of clicking about endlessly, having to make over-complicated and over-expensive choices. Guess what? I could not be more delighted with the worktop I ordered. Deeeelighted. It’s so nice. Also the person fitting it knows his worktop onions. He patted it approvingly and said ‘that’s a very nice piece of wood’. If anyone’s interested I’ll post a picture when it’s finished having its many coats of Osmo oil.

Right, here are some things I liked this week, plus a question concerning the unhappy Beckham situation.

I write these round-up posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free post is here and the rest are all here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.

Lisa Dawson’s post

I’m assuming everybody on Substack and beyond has read this by now, but if you somehow missed it, here you go. It is magnificent, not least for the way it turns the narrative of the abandoned wife completely on its head. I had such a nice lunch with Lisa and Kate recently and I can confirm that she is exactly as she sounds in her piece, i.e. in the finest fettle.