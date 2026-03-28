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Good morning and happy eve of British Summertime! AT LAST.

You know how in the later books Tom Ripley goes away and does his murders and then feels this sense of absolute blissful ease when he comes home to Belle Ombre, his house (and garden) in France?

I was thinking on the train that I feel exactly like that coming home. It’s an unfortunate analogy - I did nothing more criminal than overspend in Sézane, of which more below - but Patricia Highsmith is so good at conveying his sense of perfect serene contentment that I can’t think of a better comparison. Which is to say: it’s heaven to be home (I was only away for 3 days, it’s pathetic. If I had to travel a lot for work I would just sit in airports crying).

It’s also heaven to have categorically decided not to replace the bathrooms. That is thanks to this brilliantly useful and comprehensive post by Lisa Dawson. I was reading it, eagerly taking notes, and then I thought, nah. Fuck it. Too much effort, too much faff, too much mess, too much money. Our bathrooms are cosy and functional, the pressure is amazing now we’ve got a new giant hot water tank, the baths are long enough (v important, no one wants to bend the knee if they don’t have to, in baths or in life), and under the carpet are beautiful, wide, ancient elm floorboards. A friend is coming round in a bit with some bathroom bookshelves he’s made, and that whole set-up will do very nicely.

I was going to say ‘for now,’ but actually it might do very nicely forever. Sometimes, house-wise, the pleasure is not in upheaval but in keeping things as they are. And anyway I’m not convinced that 17th century houses need 21st century bathrooms.

Before I start, thank you so much to those of you who came to the Daunt Books event with Mimi Pond, especially to the person* who bought me the delicious marmalade (it’s this one) (*edited - thank you CATHY!).

If you didn’t come, this is how Mimi signs every copy of her book about the Mitford sisters. I mean. Apparently people expect it of ‘cartoonists,’ which is how she describes herself.

She also brought excellent merch with her, including this tea towel.

She’s at the Oxford Literary Festival this afternoon, should you be in that neck of the woods.

Also Jessica Mitford’s SON was in the audience! Which actually I found slightly inhibiting because I’d read Laura Thompson’s excellent recent post about how you either love the Mitfords or are appalled by them, and I wanted to dig in to Laura’s point about Decca’s free pass. But I didn’t. I mean, the man’s sitting there, it’s his mum, you can’t, really.

I write these round-up posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. The most recent free one is here, and the others are all here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks. More free things to read: really good chicken recipes; the author Lottie Moggach’s desk, and how she writes; an extract from a brilliant thriller; an extract from a brilliant tragicomedy.

Below the paywall: everything I liked this week, including a really good interiors book, an outstanding cookbook, new jeans, beauty things, a new (to me) and brilliant word game, and some further shopping triumphs.