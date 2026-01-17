Everything linked below

Good morning! January is loooooooooong but yesterday it was still light at 4pm, and that is not nothing.

Here are some things I liked this week. They include Dutch still lives, a brilliant collab, my thoughts on The Traitors (best series yet, surely), a really pleasing egg rack, narrow jeans for if you’re tired of flapping about in giant trousers whose hems drag in puddles, a promising new sofa brand, the emotional weight of objects, marmalade, an excellent eye pencil, and so on and so forth - plus some other great things to read.

I write these round-up posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free post is below and the rest are all here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.