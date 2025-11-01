Good morning! It’s 1 November. We’re moving house in a fortnight and it’s incredibly exciting. In the evenings we lie on the sofa going ‘we’re moving in two weeks! Isn’t that wild?’ and then we carry on sitting there like lumps, watching Slow Horses and eating crisps when we should be packing. (The very last bit of the season finale! Devastating).

In today’s bumper edition, we have a literary lion, a fashion lioness, Lily Allen, Me + Em, comic genius, a nutritionist, the future of Substack, dal and divorce, your next crime podcast, Jarvis Cocker, Malala, a London street I like, kitchen tables, two recipes, and more, including a FESTIVE DODO and a fat and juicy list of links (like sausages).

Make a cup of tea and read this in bed, is my advice.

Here are some of the things I liked this week.

You can read the introduction of my book here for zero pence, and you can order it here. Or go to a bookshop, obviously. If you’re in London, there are signed copies in Hatchards, Piccadilly. You could pop into Fortnum’s afterwards and pick up a Festive Dodo for the tree. I certainly have.

Hahaha! I love him. He’s slightly anxious and hesitant, but also full of hope

Gay Talese

This is a fantastic interview with Gay (Gaetano) Talese, a pioneer of the New Journalism, along with Joan Didion, Tom Wolfe, Norman Mailer and so on. He’s 93 now. He and his wife Nan got pregnant in Peter O’Toole’s spare room in Hampstead, though frankly that’s the very least of it. Such a good read, the whole thing. I like what he says about marriage, and I like the sound of his wife.

Towering comic genius

The 1953 film is a triumph too. Here are Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe as Dorothy and Lorelei. I like this piece about it

I loved, loved, loved this post on Anita Loos and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, one of the greatest comic novels of all time.

‘So yesterday he took me to Dr. Froyd. So Dr. Froyd and I had quite a long talk in the english landguage. So it seems that everybody seems to have a thing called inhibitions, which is when you want to do a thing and you do not do it. So then you dream about it instead. So Dr. Froyd asked me what I seemed to dream about. So I told him that I never really dream about anything. I mean I use my brains so much in the day time that at night they do not seem to do anything else but rest’.

Future Substack

Worth reading if you write a newsletter here (a few high-profile newsletter writers have defected to other platforms recently).

I think it’s probably right about the direction of travel, which is inevitable since Substack is a business and not teatime at Brambly Hedge.

You may find this interesting too.

Diane Von Furstenberg

Fascinating woman. See also here, gift link.

Dal and divorce

I liked this by Noor Murad, on the feelings evoked by Lily Allen’s new album. Contains an excellent dal recipe, too, which I have actually made. (Noor’s recent cookbook, Lugma, has been in heavy rotation in my kitchen ever since it was published).

More on Lily Allen

The cover art for West End Girl is so good, like contemporary Velázquez. Painting by Nieves González

You’ll have read Sophie Heawood’s brilliant piece. I also liked this from Poorna Bell.

This podcast from The New Yorker

If you’re British and of a certain age, you probably remember the murders at White House Farm in Essex, which took place in 1985 and in which five members of the Bamber family were shot dead in cold blood. In 1986, Jeremy Bamber was convicted of the murders of his adoptive parents, his adoptive sister and her six-year-old twins. He received a whole-life order, meaning no possibility of parole.

He has always maintained his innocence. Over the years, his appeals to have his conviction overturned or his sentence reduced have all been unsuccessful. He has spent 39 years in jail, making him one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners.

Bamber after his conviction in 1986. Photo: REX

Now The New Yorker has made a six-part podcast examining the safety of the conviction. They are not the first to ask questions. All episodes are here.

Jarvis Cocker’s The Shipping Forecast

If you’re reading this outside the UK, The Shipping Forecast is an institution, a shining jewel in the BBC crown (hmm, maybe not the week for monarchical metaphors). It’s a detailed weather report, on the radio, about conditions - gales first, then winds, weather, visibility, etc - in the sea areas around the British isles. It is delivered as a sort of hypnotic recitation, or litany. The bits of sea are called evocative, semi-strange things like Viking, Dogger, German Bight. It sounds like this:

The programme is for sailors and is on four times a day, but it’s the late-night edition that has such a hold on so many of us. It works as mantra, punctuation, meditation, incantation, bedtime story. I love the romance of lying in bed and hearing about weather affecting the ships sailing around us in the dark.

Anyway: the great Jarvis Cocker has made an intensely soothing and beautiful version called The Sleeping Forecast, filled with music, and it is absolutely perfect. Listen here, ideally on a blustery night when you’re loving being in bed early.

Nutrition, but not annoying

Kat Chan, from her website

Do you remember this piece, which I linked to a few weeks ago? It’s about Kat Chan, ‘London’s coolest nutritionist’, and I was struck by it because she, Kat Chan, sounded sane and non-irritating. I mean, we all want to eat better - it’s just that often the people delivering the message are, and say, and expect, too much. I liked how relaxed she sounded about human fallibility, and I liked the foods she suggested.

Anyway: she’s now got a newsletter, Full Serving, and it is here. Her first post was about breakfast soup, a concept I am 100% behind now I know it exists. Then there was this, about eating for good skin. I’ve eagerly subscribed.

Malala’s reading life

Malala Yousafzai has written her autobiography, out now. Obviously I’ve always admired her beyond words, but I’ve never got a proper sense of her as a person - just as a heroine, a person of unimaginable courage, an indefatigable force for good. These must all be exhausting things to be.

Then I read this interview by Louise Carpenter, and this one by Sirin Kale, among others. She talked about her terrible loneliness at school in the UK, her uprootedness, her difficulty making friends, her sadness, really, and her struggle with reconciling her public persona with the young woman she actually was.

I’m going to buy her book this weekend, but meanwhile I’ve enjoyed reading about this new, candid, more vulnerable, more self-knowing (and less self-assured) adult version, who ran across Oxford rooftops, smoked weed and experienced horrendous flashbacks, fell in love and got married, still aches for home. Very good interview on yesterday’s Woman’s Hour too, here, with Anita Rani.

Saved by therapy, btw. It is always the way. Also I loved this ↓, and I loved her for seeing the funniness of it. The ‘nearly’ therapist may especially resonate with children of immigrant parents.

This love letter to kitchen tables

Rather a nice table from Rowan & Wren

Kitchen tables are everything.

For lunch this weekend, also popcorn

I am making slightly repetitive food at the moment because I’m trying to use up the contents of the freezer, which is mostly parathas, peas, thin chips and a lot of spinach, which has become saag paneer twice in one week already. Spinach soup next (I thaw the spinach and squeeze it first, otherwise the soup is too wet, which is an absurd thing to say about soup, but you know what I mean. I’ve used this recipe for years with both fresh and frozen).

Also trying to clear the pantry, which houses many jars of delicious Bold Beans. They have a very good new cookbook out - I might actually prefer it to the first one, which I liked a lot. Here are three recipes from the new one. I can vouch for the chickpea and harissa stew ↓, which I made earlier this week, with crusty bread to dunk.

My other discovery is popcorn with salt and nutritional yeast, which you mix and grind together into a fine powder. It is crazily, addictively delicious. The recipe is from Samin Nosrat’s Good Things and here it is in the WSJ. Just make sure to grind the powder finely and make sure to really toss the popcorn very well. I could actually lick the bowl clean, like an animal - that good.

Also Debora Robertson has a recipe for QUINCE CLAFOUTIS. I feel like it for breakfast.

Me + Em

Image: Me + Em. They’re on Substack , I discover. Not sure how that works for brands - will be interesting to see

My whirlwind romance with Me + Em continues apace. I thought for years that they did clothes for people who went to the office. And they do. But also, they don’t JUST do that. I haven’t been near an office in decades and every time I set foot in the shop I see about 12 things I covet.

Everything is ridiculously well cut, the fabrics are such good quality, and the clothes are classic without being dull or prim. Also, intelligently designed. They’ll last me forever. All the things I’ve bought have been triumphs, from this to this to this and this. And this and this. And this.

(In case you’re new here, I don’t normally buy clothes at this sort of scale - the multiple purchases are because I’m rebuilding my wardrobe literally from scratch).

The brand has very kindly gifted me three things of my choosing - the heavenly blazer of love (though see also the other heavenly blazer of love, which I bought myself - they’re amazing at blazers/tailoring generally), this incredibly useful layering shirt/top, and this little cashmere vest/tank top to wear over it. I’d bought the shirt/top in off-white before - these are flat at the front, so they layer beautifully, but with these lovely decorative sleeves. Put one of them + a vest/tank top over any pair of trousers, jeans included, and you’re good to go out to dinner anywhere.

I also really like this shearling coat collar. Anyway - this and a ton of other stuff, from homewares to clothes, is all on my shop. My shop has been playing up slightly this week, with the odd wrong image displaying on Latest Finds, or disappearing altogether - it’s always best to go poking about the various sections if you’re after a specific category.

Charles Aznavour

I revere Charles Aznavour, a poet and a lyricist of genius. I didn’t get to see him when he was due to play the Albert Hall in 2018, aged 92. The show was cancelled because he broke his arm, and then he died in the October of that year. (Alexis Petridis perfectly gets the essence of him in this tribute). I loved this post.

The dismantling of London (plus a lovely corner of it)

I don’t like the dismantling of London, obviously, but I very much liked this piece about it on Tat London. (Don’t leave that website without visiting the shop).

What’s clear is that many of those in power have little love for London. They seem blind to what makes people come here in the first place. It isn’t the millions of square ft of unused office space. It’s places like Leila’s. It’s the chance to see an independent film at the Prince Charles Cinema and discuss it over a Chinese. It’s walking down Brick Lane and breathing in history (and curry). It’s visiting Simpson’s Tavern — once a beating heart of hearty business lunches , now shuttered for a third year in another rent dispute.

Milk Beach in Queen’s Park. I don’t know why the street is so empty - it’s heaving (in a good way) at weekends. Very nice dogs, always a good sign

It’s not ALL of London. The other day I had a lovely time in Lonsdale Road in Queen’s Park, with one of my sons and his girlfriend. We milled about and then had a delicious brunch at Milk Beach. (The man who called me Mummy at the Soho outpost called me Mummy at this one too. I like it. He also called my son’s girlfriend Puppy, which I’m highly into as a term of endearment).

I really like this road. Nice vegetables for sale too, plus Nicola Harding’s showroom is there, among many other fine establishments, should you wish to lose your shit over her sofas and armchairs. It’s easily done.

David Sedaris’s clothes

David Sedaris emerging from a lift, by Michael McGregor for W magazine. I love M McG’s illustrations, and his book Room Service

I just adored this, from W magazine - David Sedaris on wearing Comme des Garçons.

The thing about Kawakubo’s more recent Homme Plus wear is that it’s very hard to describe. “It’s a traditional sport coat until the bottom of the rib cage, where the wool is replaced by a sort of gathered curtain, the kind you’d see on the windows of a hearse,” I found myself saying once, in reference to a jacket I’d recently bought. “Five inches of that, and it becomes a sport coat again and falls midway down my calves in a cascade of ruffles.” The person I was talking to wasn’t getting it. “You know the black dress Mammy wears to Bonnie Blue Butler’s funeral in Gone With the Wind? It feels like that, but for men, and it’s really heavy.”

In brief

In other news, I’m sad that photo of the suave detective (guest link) at the Louvre heist is in fact just a photo of a suave passer-by. It would have been such a good example of one photograph saving an entire country from embarrassment.

I'm off to try and pack boxes without getting distracted and reminiscing for hours. Thank you for reading, have a wonderful Saturday, and I'll be back TOMORROW with Pandora Sykes's shopping picks.

PS: Tote bag incoming! Here’s the mockup. I love it.