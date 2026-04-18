Everything linked below

There was talk earlier in the week of women not posting today in protest at the recent arrival of a particularly terrible person on Substack, where he promptly acquired, or imported, a million subscribers, meaning you couldn’t miss him briefly sitting at the top of a bestseller chart.

I don’t know whether the plan gained any traction, but I feel very strongly that women should never silence themselves - erase themselves - over men’s behaviour. No shade intended whatsoever if people have gone silent - obviously I understand the desire behind it. You can contact Substack directly here if you need to report a violation of content guidelines. And here’s some good advice.

Onwards! GOOD MORNING! As George Herbert said, and as I never tire of repeating, living well is the best revenge. Here are a whole load of life-enhancing things to read, (window) shop for, absorb and think about this week.

I write these posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free one is here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks, though I’m about to change that to 2.